411’s Dissecting Dynamite Returns Tonight After AEW Dynamite For Post-Show Analysis

411 is back live tonight after this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite with Dissecting Dynamite. Our livestream post-show for Dynamite will kick off right after AEW Dynamite ends with host Andy Perez with his guest host, Blake Lovell!

There’s a lot of fallout likely from this past weekend’s AEW Full Gear set to take place on tonight’s show between Kenny Omega addressing his World Title Eliminator Tournament win, MJF joining the Inner Circle, what’s next for the Young Bucks after their AEW Tag Team Championship win and more. Andy and Blake will have plenty of topics to talk about, so tune in immediately after Dynamite goes off the air with a livestream posted right here at 411. If you want to get a jump on the show, you can can set a reminder on the video below. You can also subscribe to the 411 YouTube account and hit the notification bell to be notified whenever we put a new video up.

See you tonight at 10 PM ET/7 PM PT immediately after Dynamite!