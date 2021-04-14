wrestling / News
411’s Dissecting Dynamite Returns Tonight To Review Mike Tyson’s Return, TNT Title Match, More
AEW is back with Dynamite tonight featuring the return of Mike Tyson and more, and 411’s Dissecting Dynamite will be live with our post-show analysis and review. Our livestream post-show for Dynamite is going live tonight right after Dynamite goes off the air with Andy Perez and Blake Lovell breaking down tonight’s show including Tyson serving as the special enforcer for Chris Jericho vs. Dax Harwood, the Young Bucks vs. Death Triangle, Kris Statlander’s in-ring return, and more. Make sure to tune in immediately after Dynamite goes off the air with our livestream posted right here.
If you want to get a jump on the show, you can can set a reminder on the video below. You can also subscribe to the 411 YouTube account and hit the notification bell to be notified whenever we put a new video up.
See you tonight at 10 PM ET/7 PM PT immediately after Dynamite!
