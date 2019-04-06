411’s Impact Wresting Report 4.05.19

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hello everyone and welcome to 411mania’s LIVE coverage of Impact Wrestling. I’m Robert Winfree and I’m back, for one night only, to cover Impact. I’m back because it’s WrestleMania weekend and that means that there are approximately 3.2 wrestling shows going on for each individual person on the planet at any point in time for the next few days and Larry Csonka can only cover so many of them. Tonight Impact is coming off of their United We Stand PPV event, if you missed it you can find a recap HERE to catch up.

As usual you can find Impact on either the Pursuit channel if you’ve got it, though at this point I tend to assume more people are watching via their twitch stream, which you can find HERE.

We open with some recap action, Scarlett Bordeaux’s in ring debut, the set up for Full Metal Mayhem between LAX and the Lucha Bros, and Gail Kim vs. Tessa Blanchard set up, the new oVe member and the ongoing Cage vs. Impact fiasco. Oh, and who could forget the on screen death of Allie as Kevin Sullivan showed up in the Dark World.

To get us officially underway Petey Williams makes his way down to the ring for our first match.

Match #1 6-Way X-Division Scramble match: Petey Williams vs. Trey vs. Idris Abraham vs. Jake Crist vs. Aiden Prince vs. Ace Austin

This should be a good bit of chaos. Everyone misses offense to start then find some. A series of roll ups then Austin eats super kicks from everyone that isn’t Petey Williams. Trey dives over the rope onto three opponents, then Austin kicks him in the face. Petey and Austin in the ring, Petey gets a head scissors then a drop kick to Austin. Apparently only 2 men at a time are legal and leaving the ring constitutes a tag of sorts. Petey with a diving hurricanran onto Crist and Prince is in with Austin. Prince gets a standing guillotine then a suplex/brain buster and Abraham breaks up the follow up pin. Abraham runs the ropes, avoids some attacks then hits a heavy shoulder block. Trey is in and takes out Abraham. Crist is in now and catches Trey with a death valley driver, sets for a fisherman buster but Abraham breaks that up then hits Crist with a blue thunder bomb. Price dives from way too far away onto Abraham but Austin breaks up the pin and then tries one of his own but can’t get it. Austin and Prince in the right, Austin hits a wrist clutch elevated neck breaker but can’t get the pin. Trey in now, kicks Austin and sets him in the corner for his kick series into a 619 in the turn buckles. Austin avoids a double stomp, Petey in and hits a side Russian leg sweep and calls for the Canadian Destroyer. Trey counters and gets a roll up for 2, Petey hits a power bomb and rolls through an escaped destroyer to lock up a sharpshooter. Crist breaks that up and Petey takes him out with a northern lights suplex. Petey ties up Crist in the tree of woe position, the classic “O Canada” spot follows but Austin is in with kicks to Petey and Crist. Austin catches Prince and drapes him over Crist on the top of the ropes. Abraham in now and we’re setting for a tower of doom spot. Crist is the one executing it as he basically German suplexs the pile. Trey climbs the buckles and takes out Crist with a double stomp, but he rolls into a Canadian Destroyer and Abraham and Austin have to break up the pin attempt. Austin clears the ring, sets for the The Fold on Crist but gets tied up and kicked, Prince then DDT’s Crist. Austin attacks Prince but Prince takes him out with chops and a chin kick then dives onto Austin and Abraham on the outside. Crist kicks Petey who’s hanging out on the top rope, then sets for a superplex. Petey counters with a top rope Canadian Destroyer for the win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Petey Williams wins via pinfall on Jake Crist

Yeah, that was mostly chaotic but Petey getting a nostalgia win in Canada is kind of feel good.

Vignette from LAX now, Ortiz is drinking heavily and says he thinks stuff with the Lucha Bros are getting out of hand. Santana thinks they’ve got the Bros exactly where they want them, Konnan interrupts and says that Ortiz started this but things just escalated until the Bros disrespected Konnan. Konnan says the Bros aren’t LAX and hypes up the upcoming match tonight between LAX and the team of Edwards and Drake.

We come back to an interview with Knockout’s Champion Taya Valkyrie, she’s asked about the loss to Jordynne Grace last week and giving her another shot. Valkyrie isn’t interested, she saw what giving people opportunities cost her husband. Madison Rayne shows up, says she was somewhere worse than then under world and says that a count out loss is still a loss. Jordynne Grace shows up and they all screech at each other, but Valkyrie plays peace maker by setting up a match between Rayne and Grace for a shot at the title at Rebellion. Rayne says she doesn’t stand in lines, Grace is just looking forward to getting her in the ring.

There’s a more detailed recap of last weeks incident involving Killer Kross, Johnny Impact, and Brian Cage. Commentary then sets up the rest of the card.

Match #2 Tag Team Match: oVe (Sami Callihan and Mad Man Fulton) w/ Dave Crist vs. Willie Mack and X-Division champion Rich Swann

Swann jumps Callihan as they start, Swann lost the beard recently and is rocking the clean shaven look. Offense from Swann, Callihan tries to fire back but Swann is fired up and takes him down. Some rope running ends when Swann lands a drop kick and then drags Callihan to his corner and tags in Mack. Big leg drop from Mack, Callihan tries to get offense in but Mack cuts him off then runs into a knee from Fulton. Mack kicks him then hits a 619 and diving neck breaker to Callihan for a 2 count. Callihan runs into an enziguri then ties up the ref long enough for Fulton to distract Mack and Callihan takes Mack then tags in Fulton as we head to break.

Back from the break and Fulton is putting the boots to Mack, then hits a delayed toss suplex. Fulton tosses Mack into his corner and tags in Callihan, who climbs on the back of Fulton and Fulton charges both of them into Mack. Swann on the apron jaws with Callihan a bit, Callihan then trades chops with Mack but gets the better of those. Callihan gets a head of steam but Mack catches him and gets a Samoan drop then the standing moonsault for a near fall. Fulton is in and charges across to take out Swann then goes back to his corner and takes the tag from Callihan. Mack kicks Fulton off of him but can’t get the tag before he’s cut off. Fulton tags in Callihan and they both kick Mack in the corner. Callihan with a headbutt and then grounds Mack with a neck crank. Mack fights back up and hits the diving knees onto Callihan and both men are down. Mack makes the tag, Swann takes out Fulton then lays into Callihan and lands kicks to Fulton as Fulton gets into the ring. Hurricanran to Callihan then he baits Fulton out of the ring. Swann hits the springboard cutter, misses the Phoenix splash but kicks Callihan out of the ring. Swann tries to dive to the outside but is caught by Fulton, Mack winds up diving onto the pile to save Swann. All 3 members of oVe are down, Swann rolls Callihan back into the ring. Callihan with thumbs to the eyes, Swann avoids a pile driver, they trade kicks and Callihan winds up on the top rope. Swann tries for a top rope hurricanrana but Fulton grabs Callihan to stall that and Callihan power bombs Swann. Mack jumps in with a kick to break up a pile driver attempt and Mack and Fulton trade blows, Fulton then catches Mack in mid air and hits what is basically Barin Corbin’s finisher. Callihan gets the piledriver to Swann and that’ll end the match.

OFFICIAL RESULT: oVe wins via pinfall

They attack Swann and Mack after the match but Tommy Dream of all people makes the save. Dreamer has a chair and Fulton wants to engage with him but Callihan pulls him back and oVe think discretion is the better part of valor for the moment. Not a bad match, Fulton got his power spots in and the angle advances.

In the back Impact World Champion Johnny Impact meets up with their reporter, who fails to actually ask a question which Impact instantly calls him on. Johnny takes the mic, asks Menendez if he wants to get “Stossled” and tells him to learn how to ask questions. Johnny says he’s enjoying being champion, but does ask what the point of being smarter than everyone is if you can’t rub in someone’s face. Killer Kross shows up, Johnny says he did promise Kross a title shot. Kross says he’s not Johnny’s brother and warns him about insulting his intelligence. He says the only things Johnny cares about are his title, his wife, and his immediate interests, Kross knows he’s getting a title shot eventually and tells Johnny there will be a toll to be paid.

Back from break to a 70’s Show style promo with the Rascalz. Moose shows up, and removes some sunglasses from Trey to reveal a black eye. Moose has a woman with him, which the Rascalz take issue with then mention that Moose invaded their space. Moose says they hurt his feelings so what else could he do then offers to spend money to spruce up the digs for the Rascalz, and wants to have a big party next week after he beats up Wentz next week. He keeps Trey’s glasses as he walks off, saying that the best part about being in this club with the Rascalz is kicking their asses.

Our GWN Flashback is Rosemary vs. Su Yung from May 3 of 2018.

We get some videos of Rosemary wandering dealing with the loss of Allie. Kevin Sullivan is in this package and says he thought he thought his sweet daughter would understand, and tells her the whole thing is on her. Rosemary finds the tombstone of Allie and says that she should have listened to her, feels they had everything in hand before Kiera Hogan showed up, blames James Mitchell as well for playing Allie and bringing Su Yung into things. She reiterates it wasn’t Allie’s fault, but rather hers as she could have done more, but promises to do more in the future. You’re either into this kind of thing or you aren’t.

We come back to Jordynne Grace making her way to the ring.

Match #3 Knockout’s #1 Contenders Match: Jordynne Grace vs. Madison Rayne

They lock up and Grace gets an arm wringer sequence, Rayne reverses, Grace hits and arm drag then they trade leg sweeps into 1 count near falls and we get the stare off. Another lock up and Grace drives Rayne into the corner then tosses her out of it, into the other corner and tosses Rayne again. Grace tries to charge but runs into a boot, then tries for a cross body but just bounces off of Grace. Grace tries a suplex, Rayne counters with an inside cradle, another roll up, then a failed sunset flip. They trade a few more near falls before Rayne hits an enziguri. Grace hits a pounce for a 2 count. Grace drives Rayne into the corner and lands shoulders to the gut and then a senton for a near fall. Knees to the back from Grace then she gets a giant swing for only a couple of rotations then tries for another pin but again Rayne kicks out at 2. Rayne tries to get strikes going but runs into a back elbow and Grace hits a back breaker into a sidewalk slam for another 2 count. Grace with a submission move, Rayne strikes free but Grace floors her with a shot to the back. Knees to the body from Grace then a snap suplex. Side Russian leg sweep from Grace, then she tries the Vader bomb but Rayne avoids it. Forearms from Rayne then a drop kick to the knee and running kick to the head. Rayne goes up top, this time hits the cross body for 2. Grace gets an O’Connor roll but Rayne kicks her off and gets a sleeper hold, Grace stands up and slams backwards to break the hold. Rayne just grabs it again as Grace doesn’t move away. The ref checks the arm, Grace is still here and stands again, drives Rayne into the buckles to break the grip. Grace slams Rayne into the buckles, then hits the Torture Rack Bomb but Rayne kicks out at 2. Grace looks pissed about that, clubs Rayne a few times and tries a running lariat but Rayne avoids it, hits a crucifix bomb but Grace kicks out and now it’s Rayne’s turn to look shocked. Rayne sets for a dragon sleeper, Grace flips her forward and hits a Grace driver for the win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Jordynne Grace wins via pinfall

Taya Valkyrie is out and attacks Grace as she’s trying to walk to the back. Grace fires up and hits forearms then sets for a Grace driver but Johnny Impact is here to distract her and Valkyrie lays into Grace as Impact bad mouths her. Valkyrie hits a really weak version of the curb stomp then Johnny climbs the ropes but Brian Cage is here and chases him off.

There’s a hype piece for Josh Alexander, who’s apparently on his way to Impact. In fact he’s here with Ethan Page and he and Alexander talk about how they’re the best tag team in the world and plan to remind the fans of that fact.

Match #4: Rohit Rajou vs. Fallah Bahh

The rest of the Desi Hit Squad is here with Rajou, Bahh is alone. Bahh plays with the crowd, Raj Singh trips him and Rajou starts attacking. Bahh is uninterested in his punches so Rajou starts trying hit and run. Bahh avoids kicks then kicks Rajou, then tosses him up and kicks him again. Bell to belly from Bahh, Raj distacts him and Rajou kicks the legs from under Bahh and starts attacking him on the mat. Bahh is back up, Rajou gets caught and barely avoids a dive in the corner. A few kicks from Rajou but Bahh catches a charge with a Samoan drop. Bahh drops Rajou with strikes, Rajou avoids a few bits of offense but Bahh catches him with a cross body then sets for the Banzai drop. Gammah Singh distracts the ref, Raj knocks him off the ropes and Rajou uses the ropes for leverage to get a pin.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Rohit Rajou wins via pinfall

Scarlett Bordeaux makes her way out to the surprise of the Desi Hit Squad. They tell her to leave, she tells them to turn around and Bahh takes him out with clotheslines then avalanches them in the corner. A running cannonball set, but Bordeaux wants to do it instead and she hits a stink face before climbing on the back of Bahh to celebrate.

We get a video vignette for the Deaner brothers as they’re coming to Impact Wrestling.

Commentary hypes up Josh Alexander and Ethan Page as a team, they announce that next week Rosemary will take on Su Yung, Moose vs. Wentz, and a mix tag team match between Brian Cage and Jordynne Grace and Johnny Impact and Taya Valkyrie. Also they announce that upcoming Sami Callihan will take on Rich Swann for the X-Division title, and Gail Kim vs. Tessa Blanchard. That leads into a video retrospective piece on Gail Kim in the promotion that also hypes her return match with Tessa Blanchard. It was short but got the point across.

Back from break Tessa Blanchard is in the back with Melissa Santos, who asks about facing a legend like Gail Kim. Blanchard says that Kim has some decent accolades but thinks Kim is from a past era who excelled in the era of bra and panty patches. She says that all the old knockouts are trying to relive their glory days, mentions Rayne losing earlier, and says that Kim is walking into Blanchard’s era isn’t a Hall of Famer, or a pioneer, or one of the best in the world, but rather just a fraud.

Match #5 Tag Team Match: Eli Drake and Eddie Edwards vs. LAX

Edwards of course has the kendo stick with him, which seems to still perturb Drake. They all face off and start pushing, Konnan and Drake start jawing but Konnan blocks a punch and hits Drake. That prompts the ref to eject Konnan from ringside. LAX attack in the ring and they isolate Edwards in the ring as we go to our last break of the evening.

Edwards is still being double teamed as we come back. LAX with their basic tandem offense, Edwards takes it to Santana with headbutts and Drake tags himself in blind then hits a neck breaker on Santana. Drake with stomps and they’re isolating Santana. Edwards in now and lands stomps, Drake back in and more offense in the corner. Santana avoids a back suplex and tags in Ortiz. More tandem offense from LAX, that culminates with a senton from Ortiz, a moonsault from Santana then a diving headbutt from Ortiz for a near fall. Ortiz with a few back rakes, Drake hits a snap power slam and a diving headbutt of his own then tags in Edwards. Edwards and Drake double team Ortiz for a bit. Headbutts from Edwards, then he tags in Drake who lands blows to Ortiz. Ortiz reverses a whip attempt but misses a splash in the corner and eats a neckbreaker and Drake gets a 2 count. Edwards in now and they try another double team sequence but Ortiz counters and drop kicks Edwards. Ortiz tags Santana, who runs wild on Edwards. Edwards winds up down, Santana goes up top but Drake cuts him off behind the refs back, sets for a superplex but Santana fights free, Edwards cuts him off and they hit a kick into a superplex and Edwards hits a tiger bomb for a near fall. Ortiz dumps Drake, Edwards fights both members but winds up getting double teamed into their tandem finisher but Drake breaks up the pinfall. They get caught up playing to the crowd, and when they get back in the ring and set to mock the finisher of the Lucha Bros then Bros show up, Santan dives onto them and Drake cracks Ortiz with the kendo stick and Edwards hits the Boston Knee party for the win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Eddie Edwards and Eli Drake win via pinfall

The Lucha Bros attack LAX after the match and take them out with super kicks. They bring out a table and then Pentagon hits a super powerbomb to drive Santana through the table. The tag team champion Lucha Bros stand tall as we close for the evening. I like the angle advancement and I even like Drake and Edwards being set up to continue in the tag team scene after LAX and the Lucha Bros wrap things up for at least a little bit in the future. Thanks for reading guys, Larry should be back next week when the wrestling world gets back to normal in the wake of Mania.