411’s LIVE AEW Double or Nothing Weigh-In Coverage

– The official weigh-in for AEW Double or Nothing is moments away. 411 is on hand and will be providing live updates.

This is the scene outside the Pro Wrestling Tees Theatre for the AEW Double or Nothing Weigh-ins and Press Conference. We are just minutes away. #AEW #DoubleOrNothing pic.twitter.com/SbZojxNfVt — 411 Wrestling (@411wrestling) May 24, 2019

We are minutes away from the AEW Double or Nothing Weigh-Ins. 411mania is live on the scene! We’ve got the empty ballroom just before the attendees make it in! #AEW #DoubleOrNothing pic.twitter.com/kt2WPiXDsR — 411 Wrestling (@411wrestling) May 24, 2019

411mania is live on the scene as we await today’s AEW Double or Nothing Weigh-Ins and Press Conference. Here are some interior photos of the Pro Wrestling Tees Theatre with just a smidge of media members and staff for right now. #AEW #DoubleOrNothing #STARRCASTII pic.twitter.com/699KmiZ3mD — 411 Wrestling (@411wrestling) May 24, 2019

– The event is underway after MJF got ejected and taken out by security for heckling Justin Roberts and Jennifer Decker, who are hosting the event. They introduce Kylie Rae.

– Rae discusses her match against Nyla Rose and Britt Baker at Double or Nothing tomorrow night, and says her being so happy isn’t a gimmick, it’s who she is and shows how excited she is about AEW. She brings up a fan named Jason Myers who proposes to his girlfriend on stage (she says “of fucking course!”). Rae hugs them.

– Out next are Brandi and Cody. Cody noted that AEW Double or Nothing has two theme songs, and talked about how he loves his brother, Dustin, but that their match needs to happen. He also said that the wrestling business really needs AEW and joked that he hopes WWE is wishing him well on his future endeavors. Brandi mentioned AEW’s partnership with Kulture City, which is a company that AEW is working with on making Double or Nothing a sensory-inclusive event.

– Kip Sabian weighed in at 180 lbs while Sammy Guevara weighs in at 185 lbs.