411’s Full AEW Dynamite Post-Show Now Online: Reaction & Analysis of Tonight’s Dynamite

This week’s episode of AEW Dynamite may be done, but the discussion continues with 411’s post-show Dissecting Dynamite! The full video for the show is now online and you can check it out below, with host Andy Perez and guest host Blake Lovell discussing the events of tonight’s show including Chris Jericho and MJF’s Le Dinner Debonair, Hangman Page vs. Colt Cabana and more!