411’s Live Impact Unbreakable 2019 Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Impact Unbreakable Results



I will be doing the coverage in my regular review style; final ratings and extra thoughts will be in the final version of the review. Have a good time chatting, and thanks for joining 411 for your live coverage needs.

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

Ray Rosas & Peter Avalon vs. Chris Bey & Watts : We apparently have no commentary track and the audio is really low. Rosas and Bey begin, and work into a standoff. Avalon tags in and they double team Bey. Avalon follows with chops, working him over in the corner until Watts cuts him off. We finally get commentary as Bey fires away with kicks, covering for 2. Watts tags in and follows with strikes. He then tosses Avalon across the ring. He lays in more strikes, and then a fall away slam. He and Bey work double teams and the standing moonsault follows for 2. Avalon fires back, and hits a missile dropkick. Tag to Rosas and he runs wild, and covers Bey for 2. Bey fights back, and hits a springboard fameasser for 2. Watts tags in and the sitout chokeslam gets 2. It breaks down, and double teams on Watts follow for the win. Ray Rosas & Peter Avalon defeated Chris Bey & Watts @ 7:35 via pin

Champion Jake Crist vs. Trey vs. Ace Austin vs. Danny Rivera vs. Adrian Quest : Trey runs down the ramp and hits a high cross. Jake cuts him off and follows with a suicide dive. They pick up the pace and Rivera hits a dive. Trey follows with a tope. The RANA follows on Rivera, but he rolls through and Trey follows with a superkick. Quest the cradles him for 2. La mistca follows for 2. The tornillo connects and Austin cuts him off. The disaster kick follows, but Jake hits a cutter. The slam to he buckles follows and he covers for 2. Austin takes him up top and into the tree of WHOA, cuts off Rivera and Trey heads up top and the tower of doom follows and Quest covers for 2. Jake follow with a flurry of kicks, it breaks down and Rivera superkicks Jake, he trade with Quest and Quest hits a dropkick and Rivera cuts him off but runs into a Spanish fly. Austin hits the rolling neck breaker for 2. Trey then hits the suplex into a dragon sleeper, Jake superkicks him three times and the koji clutch follows but Austin flies in to break it up as it continues to break down, Meteora by Trey gets 2. Jake hits the DVD and covers for 2. Rivera hits the tornado DDT and then flies into a cutter and Jake retains. Champion Jake Crist defeated Trey, Ace Austin, Danny Rivera, &. Adrian Quest @ 9:55 via pin

Madison Rayne vs. Aoka Muhara : They lock up and Muhara overpowers her to the ropes. Lock up again, and Muhara follows with a shoulder tackle. Muhara powders while Rayne continues to run. Muhara then trips her up and they cradles her for 2. She follows with clotheslines, Rayne fires back and hits a clothesline for 2. Rayne grounds the action. She lays in knee strikes and a sliding clothesline for 2. Rayne grounds things again, but Muhara hits a jawbreaker and clothesline. The slam follows and the belly to back suplex gets 2. Rayne counters a slam and cross Rayne finishes it. Madison Rayne defeated Aoka Muhara @ 5:10 via pin

Michael Elgin vs. Eddie Edwards : They lock up and work to the ropes. They work into counters and end in a stand off. Elgin follows with kicks, they trade shoulder tackles, and then trade strikes and chops until Elgin mows him down. He follows with chops. kicks and Edwards hits a RANA and dumps him. Elgin backing, cuts him off and Edwards fires back and teases a suplex to the floor. Elgin fights him off, to the floor and Elgin hits a superkick. Edwards fights back and hits the suicide dive. He follows with chops, rolls him back in and Elgin fights off the tiger driver and does the deal with a falcon arrow for 2. The back elbow follows and Elgin hits a suplex and covers for 2. He follows with chops, strikes, and Edwards is down. Elgin lays in more chops and strikes, but Edwards fires back and Elgin follows with a clothesline. They trade, suplex by Edwards and the enziguri follows. They work up top and Edwards hits the RANA and the blue thunder bomb gets 2. Edwards looks for a tiger driver, but Elgin counters and hits a lariat. The German follows for 2. Corner clotheslines follow, but Edwards fires back, enziguri by Elgin and he follows with elbow strikes. Edwards is down. Elgin follows with clotheslines, but Edwards fires back with chops but Elgin lights him up with clotheslines and they keep trading. Edwards looks for the sunset flip, they go for repeated pin attempts and Edwards hits the suplex but Elgin crushes him with a lariat. He drops the elbow pad and they trade clotheslines, Edwards takes him down, the tiger driver follows and that gets 2. Elgin favors his knee, but hits a spinning back fist and lariat for 2. The back fist and Elgin bomb follows for the win. Michael Elgin defeated Eddie Edwards @ 16:55 via pin

– Rhino cuts a promo on Moose, saying he can have his no jackhammer needed, because he has something no fucks given, the GORE.

– Scott cuts a gloriously insane Steiner-math themed promo, and also talked marijuana & pussy.