411’s Live Impact Victory Road Coverage

Csonka’s Impact Victory Road 2019 Review

Champion Prince Mahali vs. Tego : Tego takes control, knocking Mahali to the floor and follows with a suicide dive. Back in and he covers for 2. Mahali avoids the dropkick and the neck breaker gets 2. He follows with strikes, but Tego fires back and hits clotheslines. He lays in jabs, and hits a rough looking standing moonsault for 2. Mahali counters eat defeat and hits the hammerlock lariat for 2. Mahali up top with the magic carpet and misses the splash. Tego hits a code beaker for 2. Tego up top and the swanton misses and Mahali posts him and cradles him with the ropes for the win. Champion Prince Mahali defeated Tego @ 3:58 via pin

Damon Windsor vs. Flex Zerba : they lock up and work to the ropes for a clean break. Lock up again and back to the ropes they go. Zerba follows with strikes, slams Windsor to the buckles, and follows with a clothesline and facebuster for 2. Windsor cuts him off and chokes him out in the ropes. Windsor lays n strikes, whips Zerba to the buckles and then runs into a boot. Windsor then hits the tree slam for 2. Windsor follows with rights, Zerba hulks up and Windsor instantly cuts him off. Zerba hits a slam, rips off his shirt and drops the leg and wins. Flex Zerba defeated Damon Windsor @ 3:55 via pin

– Mathews & D’Amore are on commentary, and welcome us to the show.