411’s Live Impact Wrestling Coverage

Knockouts Battle Royal : Participants include Madison Rayne, Kiera Hogan, Alisha, Jordynne Grace, Tessa Blanchard, Scarlett, Solo Darling, Tasha Steelz, Karissa Rivera, Ashley Vox, & Disco Inferno. Yes, fucking Disco. He cuts a promo on the women sucking and that they shouldn’t be on TV. The bell rings and they all attack and Disco runs away. He joins commentary as the women brawl. Tessa and Grace face off but are quickly attacked. Everyone brawls, Steelz hits RANA, and Solo lays in kicks on Alisha. Grace then piledrives Dolo, and it breaks down into the big move buffet. Tessa eliminates Rivera & Vox. Solo eliminates Steelz and then Solo gets dumped. Tessa eliminates Alisha, and Hogan works over Grace, but Tessa attacks. Hogan dumps Grace, and then Taya attacks and eliminates Rayne. Hogan, Tessa, & Scarlett are left. Post break and Tessa hits the code breaker. Scarlett follows with a powerbomb, and then a high cross. Hogan superkicks Scarlett and eliminates her. Tessa attacks, working over Hogan. They fight to the apron and trade strikes. Tessa eliminates her, and Disco sneaks back in and attacks Tessa and eliminates her to win. Disco Inferno won @ 13:55

– We see footage from after last week’s show where Elgin brawled with Willie Mack and Elgin laid him out.

– Elgin is interviewed and says he came from Japan and is sick of waiting inline, so that’s why he’s putting guys in the hospital. Rich Swann arrives and challenges Elgin and they brawl.

Demon Collar Match: Rosemary vs. Su Yung : This is no DQ, and you win via pin or submission. Rosemary is over huge. They get chained up and here we go. They immediately brawl, with Rosemary tossing Yung around. She takes her up top but Yung fights her off but Rosemary locks on the tarantula. She then hangs Yung with the chain, and back in, Yung drops to the floor and slams Rosemary to the buckles. Yung posts her, and then chokes out Rosemary. She follows with an apron cannonball. Back in and they trade strikes. Yung tries to whip Rosemary with the chain, but Rosemary hits a DDT for 2. Yung fights off the German, hits her with the chain and covers for 2. Yung then sends her to the buckles, and hits the draping pedigree for 2. Yung gets her bloody glove, Rosemary fights her off and avoids the mist but Yung gets the mandible claw. Yung to th ropes and Rosemary mists her, and hits the spear. The TKO follows for the win. Rosemary defeated Su Yung @ 8:05 via pin

– Rosemary drags Yung to the back post match.

– Madison Rayne is interviewed. Rayne says she knows her games and that Taya doesn’t want to defend against her because she will lose. Next week, she will beat Taya for the title.

Mad Man Fulton vs. Randy Shawn : Callihan is at ringside. Shawn attacks, Fulton no sells him and then pummels him in the corner. He tosses him across the ring and smiles when Shawn fires back. Big boot by Fulton, and the chokeslam follows. He hits another. A third follows and end of days finishes it. Mad Man Fulton defeated Randy Shawn @ 2:20 via pin [NR]

– RVD is happy to be back at the old ECW arena and says that Tommy Dreamer wants to face him next week, and he’s happy with that. They love each other and will also love beating him.

– The Impact doctor is here to talk about Cage. He says he hasn’t actually examined Cage, but judging by his assessment, Cage has suffered significant spinal trauma, but is already walking but he can’t predict when he will return to action.

Eddie Edwards vs. Killer Kross : Kross still has possession of Kenneth. They brawl right away and Edwards dumps him and follows with a plancha. The suicide dive follows. Edwards then lays in chops, back in and Kross cuts him off with a suplex. He then lays the boots to him, and grounds the action. Edwards counters back, hits a suplex, but Kross follows with knee strikes and a lariat for 2. Kross chokes him out in the ropes. He follows with clubbing strikes, and covers for 2. Kross follows with body kicks but Edwards hits the blue thunder bomb and both men are down. Back to the feet, Edwards takes him up top and hits the RANA and running chop for 1. Edwards keeps firing away, and hits the tiger driver for 2. Kross rakes the eyes, and dumps Edwards. Edwards gets Kenny, the ref stops him and Kross hits the Saito for the win. Killer Kross defeated Eddie Edwards @ 7:05 via pin

– Post match, Kross zip ties Edwards to the ropes and Kross puts on black gloves and teases attacking with Kenny, but instead holds up and breaks young Kenneth.

– The Rascalz are in the tree house and argue over eating. Trey claims to be vegan now, and they talk about getting serious for their tag title shot against LAX. They then go to “train” in a comedy montage.

