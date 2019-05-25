411’s Live Impact Wrestling Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results



I will be doing the coverage in my regular review style; final ratings and extra thoughts will be in the final version of the review. Have a good time chatting, and thanks for joining 411 for your live coverage needs.

Sami Callihan vs. Fallah Bahh : Scarlett is at ringside. Sami attacks at the bell, but Bahh cuts him off with a running cross body. The corner splash and chops follow and then Bahh tosses him around. The slam follows and then a falling head butt gets 2. Sami now bites Bahh’s toes, and follows with strikes but Bahh fires back and Sami bails to the floor. Bahh follows and lay in chops and strikes. Sami rakes the eyes, and they trade chops. Back in and Sami cuts him off and clotheslines him back to the floor. Bahh makes it back in and Sami attacks his feet, ripping at the toes and bites them again. Sami follows with strikes, Bahh fires up but Sami cuts him off again and ground the action. Bahh fights back to his feet, he’s pissed and no sells Sami’s chops. NO NO NO! Bahh now follows with palm strikes and hits a rolling senton and belly to belly. The side effect follows for 2. He looks for the banzai drop, but Sami rolls away. Sami punches at he feet of Bahh, and the running knee follows for 2. Bahh battles back with a Samoa drop looks for the banzai but the Crists arrive for the distraction and then corner Scarlett but she fights them off and hits an apron cannonball. Bahh hits a Island driver for a good near fall. Scarlet holds open the ropes and Bahh hits the suicide dive on the Crists. But back in, Sami cuts him off with the cactus driver and feet on the ropes for the win. Sami Callihan defeated Fallah Bahh @ 10:05 via pin

-Tommy Dreamer cuts a promo on tonight’s match with RVD.

– Johnny Impact comments on helping Elgin last week, and says he did that because he’s#1 contender to Swann’s title, and didn’t want him in the hospital. They tease Impact & Elgin vs. Swann & Mack,

Champion Taya vs. Madison Rayne : Rayne chases right away, hits the spear and follows with strikes. The enziguri follows for 2. Rayne takes her to the buckles, follows with more strikes and then hits a high cross for 2. Post break and Rayne hits a cutter for 2. Taya tries to bail, Rayne follows but gets cut off and Taya starts attacking the knee. Back in and Taya stays focused on the knee. She follows with strikes, but Rayne fires back only to be cut off as she goes back to the leg. Rayne tries to fire back, but Taya maintains control as she continues to attack the knee, and lock on the half crab. Rayne escapes, but Taya kicks out the leg and keeps her grounded. The catatonic follows for 2. Rayne fires back, attacks Taya’s knee and hits the tornado DDT for 2. She follows with strikes, Taya uses the ref as a shield and attacks Rayne’s knee. Rayne fights back, gets the half crab, but Taya makes the ropes. Superkick by Taya and the knee strike follows. Rayne fights off road to Valhalla, Rayne fights out once but Taya grabs the ref and then hits it to retain. Champion Taya defeated Madison Rayne @ 14:07 via pin

– Post match, Rosemary arrives and makes it clear that she wants a title shot.

– We get a Deaners video package, where they eat cheese steaks.

-Jim Mitchell congratulates Rosemary on her play against Taya. He looks at her as family ever since she took care of Abyss, but is upset that she keeps stealing his women. He wants Yung back, but Rosemary says they are done because she has what she wants. Rosemary says Yung is wearing the dress she killed Allie in, and that it’s the dress she’ll die in.

– The Impact Plus Flashback is Raven vs. Sandman from 2003.

– Eddie Edwards reflects on the death of Kenneth last week, and challenges Kross for next week, promising to break Kross in half for revenge.

– The Rascalz meet in the tree house, talking about hating training and how things have changed for the worst. Wentz has an idea, and they get blitzed and are happy again. This leads to a serious and successful training montage, the opposite of last week.