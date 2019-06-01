411’s Live Impact Wrestling Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results



I will be doing the coverage in my regular review style; final ratings and extra thoughts will be in the final version of the review. Have a good time chatting, and thanks for joining 411 for your live coverage needs.

Moose, Ethan Page, & Josh Alexander vs. RVD, Sabu, & Tommy Dreamer : Page and Dreamer begin, with Dreamer taking control and tagging in Sabu. Alexander tags in and grounds him, an they grapple to the ropes. Sabu follows with strikes, and hits springboard DDT. Moose tags in and wants RVD. RVD tags in and poses as he and Moose play to the crowd. They lock up and Moose overpowers him, but RVD fires back with a spin kick. He hits another and follows with arm drags, but RVD cuts him off and Sabu joins in for double teams and the cover gets 2. Dreamer then slams Sabu onto Moose, but Moose uses the ref as a shield and low blows Dreamer. Post break and Moose is still in control and Page gives him a chair. He lays it on Dreamer and Dreamer uses it to cut off Moose. Tags to RVD & Page, with RVD running wild with kicks. The split legged moonsault gets 2. Sabu & Alexander brawl, it breaks down and Sabu hits smash mouth and air Sabu in the corner. Jeanie gets involved and Sabu follows with a dive. More chair shots by Sabu, he lays Page on a table and Alexander cuts him off. Dreamer then hits the Spicolli driver as Moose follows with a spear. Van Damninator by RVD. Sabu slides in a table, sets it up and sets up Page and Sabu hits the Arabian face buster. RVD follows with the frog splash and pins Page. RVD, Sabu, & Dreamer defeated RVD, Sabu, & Tommy Dreamer @ 10:05 via pin

-Cage has been cleared to train but not to return to the ring. He will put an end to Elgin at Slammiversary.

– Moose says he’s been going about things the wrong way with Kross & The North, so from now on, he’ll do things himself.

Tessa Blanchard vs. Disco Inferno : stalls and cuts a promo, stating that he’ll give Tessa credit for being talented, but then runs down the Flyers. He mocks the women’s revolution and mocks women drivers. He then says he’ll be her daddy tonight. Tessa attacks, kicks his ass and drops him with forearms and wins. Tessa Blanchard defeated Disco Inferno @ 0:25 via pin [NR]

– LAX meets and the Rascalz arrive. They set up their match, as Trey drinks all of their drinks.

– Swann & Mack cut a promo on tonight’s main event with Elgin & Impact. They are going to get some tonight and will bring the fire.