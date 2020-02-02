wrestling / News
411’s LIVE NJPW New Beginning in Sapporo 2020 (Night Two) Coverage
Csonka’s NJPW New Beginning in Sapporo 2020 (Night Two) Review
– Kevin Kelly, Chris Charlton, & Gino Gambino are on commentary.
Toa Henare vs. Yota Tsuji: They lock up and trade shoulder tackles until Henare takes him down. He follows with chops. takes Tsuji down and covers for 2. Henare delivers strikes, grounds the action and works a chinlock. Tsuji fights to his feet, but Henare delivers strikes and kicks, followed by a delayed suplex for 2. The crab follows, but Tsuji immediately makes the ropes. He fires back, hits a slam and then a shoulder tackle. The powerslam follows for 2, Henare fights off the crab, follows with clotheslines, the Samoan drop and they trade strikes until Tsuji cradles him for 2 and transitions to the crab. Henare fights, Tsuji pulls him center ring but Henare makes the ropes. Tsuji delivers strikes, lighting up Henare, follows with chops and hits the spear for 2. Henare decapitates him with a lariat and follows with rampage for 2. Toa bottom finishes it. Toa Henare defeated Yota Tsuji @ 8:13 via pin
