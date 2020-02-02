411’s LIVE NJPW New Beginning in Sapporo 2020 (Night Two) Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results



I will be doing the coverage in my regular review style; final ratings and extra thoughts will be in the final version of the review. Have a good time chatting, and thanks for joining 411 for your live coverage needs.

Csonka’s NJPW New Beginning in Sapporo 2020 (Night Two) Review

– Kevin Kelly, Chris Charlton, & Gino Gambino are on commentary.