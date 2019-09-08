411’s Live ROH Global Wars Espectacular Milwaukee Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest ROH Results



Csonka’s ROH Global Wars Espectacular Milwaukee 2019 Review

PCO & Brody King vs. The Bouncers : King and Bruiser begin. They lock up and separate. Lock up again and they trade strikes, chops and Bruiser then takes control with jabs and bites King. Milonas tags in and PCO joins him. PCO attacks with strikes. Milonas fires back and Milonas dumps PCO but PCO pulls him to the floor and works him over as King shoots Bruiser to the barricade. King posts Milonas and Bruiser up top and wipes out the pile with a high cross to the floor. He then misses a cannonball and crashes into the barricade. Back in and they double team Milonas, King follows with chops and PCO joins back in with head butts. John Wooooooooooooo by King who then hip tosses PCO onto Milonas and hits a cannonball. Milonas fights of the double chokeslam. And hits the running cross body to take them out. Tag to Bruiser and he follows with corner clotheslines and ass attacks. The elbow drop follows and then an apron cannonball to the floor. Milonas brawls with King, and King hits a suicide dive. PCO follows with a dive and Milonas is cut off by King. They trade strikes, lariat by King and both men are down. King heads up top and Bruiser crotches him, they look for closing time but Vinny attacks bruiser as King powerbombs Milonas for 2. The PCO-sault follows for the win. PCO & Brody King defeated The Bouncers @ 10:10 via pin

TV Champion Shane Taylor vs. Dysfunction : Taylor says of Dysfunction lasts 5-minutes, Dysfunction wins the title. Dysfunction runs away and stalls, so Taylor calls him a bitch and puts him hands behind him back and gives him a chance to knock him out. Dysfunction attacks but Taylor head butts him and follows with a lariat. The knee strike and greeting from 216 finishes it. Champion Shane Taylor vs. Dysfunction @ 2:15 via pin [NR]

The Allure vs. Kelly Klein & Stacy Shadows : Love and Kelly begin, locking up and Kelly grounds things. She works the arm, and Love counters to her feet and slams Kelly down. Shadows tags in and hits a slam. She slams Leon and then Love again. She corner splashes both and covers for 2. Love powders and Kelly follows the Allure to the floor and Shadows attacks. Back in and Leon slams Shadows to the barricade and Love covers for 2. Leon knocks Kelly to the floor and then hits clotheslines on Shadows. Face washes follow, Love tags in and rakes the eyes and the neck breaker gets 2. Leon back in and lays the boots to her. Shadows then hits a suplex and tags in Kelly. She brings Love in and works her over in the corner. The clothesline follows for 2as Leon makes the save. It breaks down, Shadows gets posted and Love cradles Kelly for 2. Kelly follows with a DDT for the win. Kelly Klein & Stacy Shadows defeated The Allure @ 7:00 via pin

– The Allure layout Klein post match.

– Kenny King mocks Rhett Titus for his latest loss.