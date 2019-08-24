411’s Live ROH Saturday Night at Center Stage Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest ROH Results



I will be doing the coverage in my regular review style; final ratings and extra thoughts will be in the final version of the review. Have a good time chatting, and thanks for joining 411 for your live coverage needs.

Csonka’s ROH Saturday Night at Center Stage 2019 Review

Brody King & PCO vs. Mark Haskins & Tracy Williams : They brawl at the bell, pairing off as Lifeblood clears out PCO and then King. Williams and Haskins follow with dives, set up chairs and follow with a pair of mafia kicks until they get cut off and run together. PCO fires up and suicide dives onto nothing as King gets posted. Williams hits the flying knee strike, while Haskins follows with the double stomp. They attack King’s arm, but King fires back as PCO is busted open and hits the suicide cannonball. He’s gashed open badly. King now works over Haskins, PCO tags in and mows down Haskins, King tags in and follows with chops. He tosses Haskins around, connects with more chops and the double chokeslam follows for 2. PCO lays the boots to Haskins and double teams follow. King follows with a slam, misses the elbow drop and Williams tags in and hits the missile dropkick. Enziguri to PCO, Saito on King and then strikes on PCO follow until PCO spears him. The sidewinder slam follows, and the senton gets 2. Williams tags in Haskins and he lays in kicks, a side kick and then attacks King. Knee strike and then runs into the sitout powerbomb for 2 as Williams makes the save. PCO takes out Williams, Haskins fires back and takes King down. PCO fights off Williams, takes him up top and they trade strikes until William hits the head butt. King cuts him off with a lariat and double teams follow. King hits the cannonball as Haskins makes the save. The double stomp follows on King for 2. He dumps PCO and Williams joins in, King fights them off until he gets Germaned, and the piledriver is countered by King. The black hole slam follows for 2. PCO up top and Haskins knocks him off, King attacks Haskins and Williams makes the save and the piledriver connects on King for 2 as PCO makes the save. PCO takes Haskins to the apron, and Haskins hits the apron DVD. Williams and King trade, Flip hist Williams with a chair and the ganso bomb finishes Williams. Brody King & PCO defeated Mark Haskins & Tracy Williams @ 14:30 via pin

– Ian now welcomes the Rock & Roll Express to the ring. They are happy to be back at Center Stage in Atlanta. Ricky says they went to Bad Street and kicked it in the ass. Tomorrow night, in his hometown, they will become 9-time tag team champions. The Briscoes arrive and Jay says that all bullshit aside, didn’t the Rock & Roll get enough of as ass whoopin the last time? Ricky says that he’s ready to do it again and they can do it now. The Brisoces say that they run this shit and that it isn’t 1995 anymore. Security arrives and Jay says tomorrow, the Rock & Roll Express come to an end when they beat their ass.