411’s Live WWE Q4 Conference Call Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results



– WWE conducted their Q4 2019 conference call today, here are some highlights…

* Michael Weitz welcomes us to the call and breaks down the basics of today’s report.

* Vince thanks us for joining the call, praising the record revenues due to new TV deals. FOX & USA are powerful platforms for them and they will continue to grow. Strategy will not change following the change in management. They plan go remain strong in 2020, and are looking for new ways to distribute and monetize their services. They are constantly making changes for the better. Vince is confident in reshaping and growing the company.

* We get more breakdown from the previously released numbers and more praise of the TV deals, which off set loss from lower network subscribers. They are evaluating changes to the WWE Network to further grow and monetize their vast content (possibly looking at the idea of licensing streaming WWE content outside of the WWE Network is the rumor).

* Survivor Series brought in nearly 40,000 fans over the course of the weekend.

* They then lightly spoke about some of the expenditures they will undertake in construction of the new HQ they are moving into, piece by piece, in Stamford, CT.

* There will be a new TV deal in India, but aren’t sure when and for how much.

* They are asked about selling the Network or licensing network content. Vince says they have options, possible tiers and licensing is a possibility.

* They won’t get into specifics on Network changes, but changes could and likely will happen. Vince says there is a lot of interest from other parties in terms of licensing or taking on a partner.

* They will not “merge” with the XFL and it will remain separate.

* They have been changes in restrictions delaying the India & Middle east deals.

* If a big network change happens, it will be announced in Q1 2020, “we are that far along.”

* They don’t believe their capital structure will change as they like having cash on hand for additional projects and strategies.

* Vince is asked about spending more money on talent, he says they are always adding talent and investing into TV. They had a lot of talents that were injured but they don’t have that issue right now. They have to put talents into the right storylines and going into WrestleMania, they feel they are there and will be there beyond Mania. Vince was asked specifically about the power Paul Heyman and Bruce Prichard had on the product… but didn’t respond.

* They are getting pressed on the possible network changes, but Vince just says, “it will be transformative.” We also get an old we won’t get into specifics right now.