411’s WWE SDCC Panel Report: Drake Maverick Shows Up Dressed Like Banana

– We were live at the WWE panel at San Diego Comic-Con, below are our tweets from the event.

.@reymysterio says he feels truly blessed to get figures with all of his unique tattoos based on his favorite attires! #WWE #SDCC — 411 Wrestling (@411wrestling) July 18, 2019

.@TrueKofi when asked his favorite kind of pancakes says there are no bad types of pancakes and he loves all kinds. #WWE #SDCC @WWE pic.twitter.com/k2jrT93yiu — 411 Wrestling (@411wrestling) July 18, 2019

.@BeckyLynchWWE reminisces about her Kill Bill attire reminds her of all the people who did her wrong earlier in her career. That was one specific one she cane up with Besides that, she comes up with her looks based on whatever pops into her brain. #WWE #SDCC @WWE pic.twitter.com/e9fkOwCIrj — 411 Wrestling (@411wrestling) July 18, 2019