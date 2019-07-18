wrestling / News
411’s WWE SDCC Panel Report: Drake Maverick Shows Up Dressed Like Banana
– We were live at the WWE panel at San Diego Comic-Con, below are our tweets from the event.
411mania ran into @ZackRyder and @TheCurtHawkins at @Comic_Con Preview Night and they gave us a pin for the @MajorWFPod! Thanks guys! #WWE #WWEMattelEliteSquad #MajorWFPod pic.twitter.com/jjw15UMXDq
— 411 Wrestling (@411wrestling) July 18, 2019
The @WWE @Comic_Con panel has begun! @TheCurtHawkins @ZackRyder are here! pic.twitter.com/56Fd8MNxbf
— 411 Wrestling (@411wrestling) July 18, 2019
The WWE champion @TrueKofi is here! @WWE @Comic_Con pic.twitter.com/2O5yL4Xhc7
— 411 Wrestling (@411wrestling) July 18, 2019
It’s @TrueKofi @BeckyLynchWWE and @reymysterio @WWE @Comic_Con pic.twitter.com/6Pc0uVl3RV
— 411 Wrestling (@411wrestling) July 18, 2019
@TripleH delivers a taped video announcement of the Mattel WWE Masters of the Universe themed action figures! @WWE @Comic_Con #WWE #MastersOfTheUniverse pic.twitter.com/XYRAjlYuTe
— 411 Wrestling (@411wrestling) July 18, 2019
@TrueKofi is getting emotional over a Man-E-Faces Kofi Kingston figures for @WWE Masters if the Universe line. He’s at a loss for words. #WWE #comicon2019 #MattelSDCC pic.twitter.com/6yb7vCwHxZ
— 411 Wrestling (@411wrestling) July 18, 2019
@BeckyLynchWWE gets a prototype of her new elite @WWE action figure. #SDCC #comicon2019 #WWE pic.twitter.com/bbzHNuXPRT
— 411 Wrestling (@411wrestling) July 18, 2019
@Mattel announces new elite action figures for @ShaneHelmsCom Gorilla Monsoon and Freddie Blassie! #SDCC #WWE #MattelSDCC pic.twitter.com/1pCKR57jFy
— 411 Wrestling (@411wrestling) July 18, 2019
First Mattel @WWE @Chyna figure announced #SDCC #WWE #Mattel pic.twitter.com/XzHorO4VNU
— 411 Wrestling (@411wrestling) July 18, 2019
.@BeckyLynchWWE says she’s now a staple of @Comic_Con and says it’s fantastic being at the @Mattel panel. #SDCC #WWE
— 411 Wrestling (@411wrestling) July 18, 2019
.@reymysterio says he feels truly blessed to get figures with all of his unique tattoos based on his favorite attires! #WWE #SDCC
— 411 Wrestling (@411wrestling) July 18, 2019
.@TrueKofi when asked his favorite kind of pancakes says there are no bad types of pancakes and he loves all kinds. #WWE #SDCC @WWE pic.twitter.com/k2jrT93yiu
— 411 Wrestling (@411wrestling) July 18, 2019
.@BeckyLynchWWE reminisces about her Kill Bill attire reminds her of all the people who did her wrong earlier in her career. That was one specific one she cane up with Besides that, she comes up with her looks based on whatever pops into her brain. #WWE #SDCC @WWE pic.twitter.com/e9fkOwCIrj
— 411 Wrestling (@411wrestling) July 18, 2019
.@WWEMaverick just showed up at Comic-Con dressed up as a banana. He’s worried about R-Truth being here and calls us a bunch of nerds. #SDCC #WWE #DrakeMaverick pic.twitter.com/k5HPKFSBcY
— 411 Wrestling (@411wrestling) July 18, 2019
Here’s a clip of @WWE 24/7 champ @WWEMaverick showing up to Comic-Con #SDCC #WWE pic.twitter.com/KldVnkjb0m
— 411 Wrestling (@411wrestling) July 18, 2019
And that’s a wrap on the @WWE @Mattel @Comic_Con panel #SDCC #WWE pic.twitter.com/onULuNyjz7
— 411 Wrestling (@411wrestling) July 18, 2019
