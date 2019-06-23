411’s LIVE WWE Stomping Grounds Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Welcome to 411’s WWE Stomping Grounds Report. We are LIVE in beautiful Tacoma, Washington. Tonight’s Kickoff Show panelists are Jonathan Coachman, Charly Caruso, David Otunga, and Booker T. We start off with a video package for Kofi Kingston vs. Dolph Ziggler for the WWE Championship followed by a video package for Seth Rollins vs. Baron Corbin for the Universal Championship.