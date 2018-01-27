411’s NXT Takeover: Philadelphia Preview

~THE STAFF~

Velveteen Dream vs. Kassius Ohno

: This should be a good match, in general. I’m a fan both of guys. Velveteen Dream has been a sleeper hit on NXT and is very impressive in the ring. Kassius Ohno (Chris Hero) has a lot to give to the brand and can put on some great matches. I think Velveteen Dream comes away with the victory over Kassius Ohno to further their rivalry/feud.

WINNER: Velveteen Dream

Paul Leazar: Man, did Velveteen Dream blow everybody away at War Games or what? Being there live to see that performance was something very special. Kassius Ohno is great, but he’s totally the gate keeper for NXT. This seems like another opportunity for Dream to have a great match, and move on to the next echelon on the NXT card. Dream gets the win here, but not without Kassius giving him a huge run for his money.

WINNER: Velveteen Dream

Mitch Nickelson: Velveteen Dream lost his last (and first) TakeOver match against Aleister Black, so I’d be really shocked if he lost again on this big stage. He’s the new guy and he’s got a lot of buzz that should take him to the top of the card. I wouldn’t mind seeing Kassius Ohno becoming more of a top guy in NXT, but at least he’s in the role of experienced veteran who will give Dream another quality match.

WINNER: Velveteen Dream

JUSTIN WATRY: As for Kassius Ohno vs. Velveteen Dream taking place this Saturday, it is one bout that has zero build but is very important for both men. Dream needs to get some wins at some point and while many will say the same for Ohno, I won’t. The man is doing just as he was brought in to do. Have entertaining matches, be the workhorse for NXT and coach/help any youngsters on the roster that may need it. Ohno wasn’t re-signed to be champion or take the spotlight. The Velveteen Dream though…that dude is a prince.

WINNER: Velveteen Dream

Jake Chambers: I accuse the WWE of age discrimination against Chris Hero! That’s right. The dude was hitting his professional wrestling prime last year before being re-signed to NXT and then being instantly demoted to this jobber/”trainer” role (whatever that’s supposed to mean)! Sure, nothing I say will have any effect on this incredible wrestler’s career, but still – J’accuse! The old WWF would have found a cool gimmick for this guy by now, or at least something stupid for him to do that we’d be angry about. Instead he’s just “Kassius Ohno” another generic NXT boots and tights wrestler who gets all aggro and fights hard! Real fun stuff – snore. So yeah, he’s obviously losing to the younger, less-seasoned guy with the wacky gimmick and the interesting personality. Funny how that works. That should have been you Chris Hero – sniff, sniff – you could have been a winner!

WINNER: Velveteen Dream

Extreme Rules Match: Adam Cole vs. Aleister Black

: This is a match that I am most excited to see for NXT Takeover. I’m torn on this one, but I feel that with the rulebook thrown out the window (officially). Adam Cole stands the best chance to winning this contest, especially with outside interference from Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish. Aleister Black is one of the most enigmatic wrestlers on the NXT roster and I feel he has an amazing future ahead of him. WWE can make some money out of this feud if they decide to go long term and build these two up by trading victories and having one last blow off match to end their feud in the months down the road.

WINNER: Adam Cole

Paul Leazar: You gotta think that this match is basically a de-facto #1 contender’s match for the NXT Championship. I’ve been on board with the Aleister Black gimmick since he stepped into NXT, but my undying love for Adam Cole (BAYBAY) gets in the way. It’s like Sophie’s choice over here. For as much momentum as Adam Cole has, and with the possibility of all the extra circulars getting in the way here, I just don’t know how long Adam Cole’s stay will last in NXT. He really doesn’t need to be here, but I wonder if they really need to give him the NXT Championship. I think you know what you have him already. Aleister overcomes and gets the W here, but I won’t be super upset if I’m wrong about this either.

WINNER: Aleister Black

Jake Chambers: WWE can’t seriously be thinking about pushing Adam Cole to the top of NXT, can they? Due to the snail’s pace NXT progresses with their quarterly specials, bottlenecked roster, and TNA-like taping schedule, it now feels as long as the time-grinding distance between Brock Lesnar Title Matches since Cole debuted after the main event of Takeover Brooklyn. As shocking cool as it was to see McIntyre win the NXT Title, it was almost conversely as annoying to see minuscule and bland Cole steal the spotlight with his dumb-ass Da Brat lyric-like chant. In all good critical sense, he should lose here to the often excellent Black… and quickly! But rarely is “good sense” a term I’d use to explain WWE’s current brand of “storytelling”, and the Philadelphia pandering Extreme Rules gimmick feels like a crutch to hobble Cole to a win, and a likely title run in the near future.

WINNER: Adam Cole

Mitch Nickelson: It’ll be significant for Aleister Black to lay down for Adam Cole here, but I am actually picking that very result. I think these two could have an extended rivalry of solid matches together, so why not give Cole a big win to kick it off? Of course, it could be tainted with some help from his Undisputed Era buddies but even with that kind of shenanigans I’d still have Cole end the thing with a three count pinfall for the win. In the end though, Black can win the war and challenge for the NXT Championship in a few months after that scene becomes a little less crowded.

WINNER: Adam Cole

Justin Watry: Adam Cole lost to Aleister Black in their previous meeting. That outcome was fairly surprising considering neither ended up as the #1 contenders tournament. Once it all played out, I suppose the move as logical. Still, Black has not had a good two months. Since his excellent feud with Velveteen Dream, his momentum has kinda stalled. Not completely but enough for it to be noticed. Lars is getting the rocket strapped to his back now, not Black. Is there room for both in the main event scene? Yeah, probably. Then you add in Cole, a returning Drew Mcintyre (if he goes back to NXT), and there is a crowded mess at the top. Guess post-WrestleMania call ups can solved that. Heck, I am not even thinking of War Machine coming in to decimate the tag team division and Ricochet showing up. Yikes! I will give the nod to The Undisputed Era’s leader in a cluster of a brawl in Philly. Big night for the heels in NXT.

WINNER: Adam Cole

Kevin Pantoja: I’m hoping this can deliver in a big way. Aleister Black is awesome. Adam Cole is okay. I can’t see this reaching the heights of Black/Velveteen Dream, but the Extreme Rules stipulation makes this one interesting. It’s not a style I straight up associate with either guy, though I have seen Cole have some solid hardcore matches. I don’t know if the feud is fitting of a stipulation like this, though I’ve been wrong about that in the past. Either way, this should be very good. I don’t like the idea of Black losing, but I’ve got my money on Cole winning the NXT Title soon, so I’m going with him.

WINNER: Adam Cole

NXT Women’s Championship Match: Champion Ember Moon vs. Shayna Baszler

: They wasted zero time in injecting Shayna into the title picture didn’t they? I love me some Shayna as much as the next person, but this feels a little fast to me. It doesn’t really matter at any rate. The way they’ve booked the division, Ember doesn’t really have all that many contenders (since the only person to really beat her was Asuka, so that keeps Ember pretty high on the food chain). This match should be about establishing Shayna as the murderer that she is, but taking it a step too far, and maybe not letting go of a submission, forcing the ref to DQ her. I wouldn’t rule out the possibility of letting Shayna just win out right, but I think the more interesting story lays in the DQ finish here, so I’ll take Ember to win that way.

WINNER: Ember Moon via DQ

Jake Chambers: Transitional Champion, thy name is Ember Moon. While a fine foil to Asuka’s strike happy and dynamic offense, Moon never looked like she was ready to carry that belt with Asuka competing on the undercard – that just would have been silly. And now Moon is gonna be left out again to a quick and dominant win for the unique and “legitimate” Baszler who is poised to lead the next phase of NXT’s women’s division.

WINNER: Shayna Baszler

Mitch Nickelson: I assume Ember is losing here, which kind of sucks for her. She spent the Asuka days as never being able to defeat her and only won the title after it was vacated. Now, big bad Shayna Baszler is going to challenger her and I only see this as her match to win. Maybe I’m looking at this wrong but Shayna will win, and that’s the right call. She’s a dominant force and she’d be impressive as the face of that division for the coming months. It might take a while, but a slow build to whenever Kairi Sane can challenger in Brooklyn or would be a logical way for a Baszler title reign to play out. Maybe Moon is jumping up to the main roster soon, which would make a short title reign not such a bad thing.

WINNER: Shayna Baszler

BRANDON EWING: I believe that Ember Moon is sadly going to be a transitional champion and that WWE wants to give the title to Shayna Baszler. Ember will put up a fight and go down swinging, but will sub-come to Shayna’s Kirifuda Clutch.

WINNER: Shayna Baszler

Justin Watry: Can I pick a disqualification finish? Usually NXT stays away from the nonsense during their live Takeover specials, so that means there must be a winner. Tough call. Shayna Baszler is obviously a high priority. On the other hand, Ember Moon just got the title to take the spot of Asuka in NXT. Again though, which is more important? Like Black vs. Cole, it is a very difficult decision. My gut says we get a funky non-finish. My head says Moon to the main roster for the Royal Rumble with Shayna as the new dominant heel champion. We’ll see.

WINNER: Shayna wins

Kevin Pantoja: This is one of the more uninteresting women’s matches on a TakeOver in a long time. Shayna Baszler has been booked like a monster so far and has looked great in short runs. Ember Moon as champion just isn’t very interesting. She had a lackluster build to being champion and was an uninteresting choice to win the title at the last TakeOver. Combine that with Shayna getting this shot a bit early, and I just can’t get invested. I’ll say Shayna wins.

WINNER: Shayna Baszler

NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Champions Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish vs. The Authors of Pain

: This is going to be a pretty good match. Authors of Pain are definitely being called up after WrestleMania so I feel like their time left here in NXT will be spent putting over the next best tag team on the roster. Obviously, Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish are two amazingly talented individuals that will (hopefully) be the NXT Tag Team Champions for a very long time.

WINNER: Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish

Paul Leazar: I look at this, and wonder just what NXT would have to gain by letting AOP regain the tag titles here. What didn’t they accomplish the first time around? The run firmly established them as killers, and we’ve got to see that point hammered home every chance we can get. In NXT, we’re still learning about O’Reilly & Fish. So, what’s the point in changing the titles. I don’t really see one personally. The Undisputed Era retains the titles, clean or dirty, it matters not.

WINNER: Undisputed Era

Jake Chambers: As fine as it’s been to watch the Authors of Pain hold their own in this workrate-heavy tag team division for almost two years now, they are still weirdly faceless big men who are destined to be chewed up by the main roster’s dancing, dull, dumb comedy wasteland for teams such as them. In what feels like their NXT swan song, the much larger AoP can’t be encouraged by the record big men have against smaller opponents in cage matches. As for the former reDRagon, is it too late to give O’Reilly his much more deserving solo push and stick Adam Cole in a team with Fish? Because, heaven forbid NXT creative come up with something different for these guys other than their ROH gimmicks, which is never explained to us anyways. By the way, while these four guys are second from the top on a Takeover show, Roderick Strong, Biff Busick, Donovan Dijak, Lio Rush and TMDK are all going to be cramming for their test on Monday at the Performance Center in Steve Corino’s class on “How to Have a 5-Star Match”.

WINNER: Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish

Mitch Nickelson: We just had a WarGames match that featured these same competitors, so it feels odd for a cage to be the stipulation this time around. But then again, that last match was awesome so why not go with a similar environment? I think The Undisputed Era gains a lot by holding the belts here, and they really should hold on to them for a while. The Authors of Pain might be due for a call-up to the red or blue brands so I don’t see the harm in taking a solid loss on the way out.

WINNER: Kyle O’Reilly & Bobby Fish

Justin Watry: Yeah, I don’t like the name Undisputed Era, hence the joke prediction. Great talent, great stable, great everything. Just the name…ugh. The Authors Of Pain have to be heading to RAW soon, right? They just feel like a perfect fit. The Bludgeon Brothers can be themselves on the blue brand, while War Machine can debut on NXT. A monster duo for each brand. Works for me. Champs retain. Since I have to fill space, let me just say that this Takeover special has been fairly lackluster on build. No doubt the event will deliver the goods. I just wish I was more amped up. Not feeling he buzz yet. Yet…

WINNER: Undisputed Error

Kevin Pantoja: WINNER: Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish

NXT Championship Match: Champion Andrade “Cien” Almas vs. Johnny Gargano

: Andrade “Cien” Almas gets the win here after a returning Tomasso Ciampa interferes, costing Johnny Gargano the match and the chance to become the next NXT Champion. Setting up for the long awaited showdown between “Johnny Wrestling” and Tomasso Ciampa for the next NXT Takeover heading into WrestleMania 34.

WINNER: Andrade “Cien” Almas

Paul Leazar: I’ve gone back and forth on this a lot. Almas obviously got the championship due to some unfortunate circumstances with Drew, but that doesn’t really cheapen the victory to me. The dude crushed every opportunity given to him last year. The same goes for Gargano too, and the story of Ciampa’s words and actions haunting him has been a wonderful story. Does the Sword of Ciampa drop here though? Does he cost Gargano the title, or let him win it only to attack him afterward? I think when the folks behind the scenes look at the metaphorical marquee in New Orleans for the next TakeOver, they see Ciampa vs. Gargano on there somewhere, and the louder part of my brain believes they see “for the NXT Championship” after the names, so I think Johnny overcomes to get the feel good moment, only to have Ciampa run-in and ruin it. This could be especially poignant now that Candice LaRae has signed on with the company, and for her to actually be in the ring for this could allow Ciampa to really let “The Psycho Killer” take this to a whole other level.

Winner: Johnny Gargano

Jake Chambers: I don’t think there’s been match interference this telegraphed since Jericho costing Owens the Universal Title by the nefarious means of “distracting entrance music” last year, as I’m assuming we’re all thinking Tommaso Ciampa is going to somehow screw Gargano out of the title here to set them up for a match on WrestleMania weekend (again, how long does it take NXT to get to these stories? Poor Gargano, you’d think HE was injured he’s had to spin his wheels for so long waiting on the payoff to this angle). So, I don’t know, does the anticipation of that run-in ruin the match for me? Maybe. Their match at Takeover Brooklyn was probably my favorite WWE match of 2017, so it’s clear that these two can work well together, and why not, both guys are super cool and had pretty amazing careers pre-NXT. So I’m just hoping to be surprised by the way it falls into place, rather than having my assumptions about the predictability and boring-ness of WWE reinforced yet again.

WINNER: Andrade “Cien” Almas

Mitch Nickelson: I’d feel bad if Andrade Almas had a super short reign because I like the chemistry he has with Salina Vega. They feel like they’re on the rise and I’d love to see them become more established as an act. However, I REALLY want to see Johnny Gargano hold that NXT Championship. He’s so easy to root for and it would make his imminent feud with Tomasso Ciampa mean that much more. Sure, they’ll have some awesome matches even without a title and there’s plenty of reasons for Almas to retain, but my personal preference is Ciampa to wage war with an NXT Champion Johnny Gargano.

WINNER: Johnny Gargano

Justin Watry: You know who was treated as NXT Champion and fit the bill? Drew Mcintyre. You know who unexpectedly won the title and has barely been on air for two months now? Andrade Almas. Maybe it is strategic. Maybe it is due to scheduling conflicts. Maybe it is a part of a bigger part. Whatever it may be, since winning the gold in November, Almas has done next to nothing. His woman has been center stage (yay!) and been the focus. I suppose that is a wonderful thing for Zelina Vega and her career. For Mr. Cien? Come on, prove to the world you should have beat Drew two months ago! I want to see a breakout performance on Saturday. We know you can do it. The in-ring skills are definitely there. We have seen it many times. I want to see a CHAMPIONSHIP level match. As for the eventual loser Johnny Gargano, yeah, your former #DIY buddy will cost you the title. It sucks but is inevitable. The live crowd should be HOT for the screw job. Just as Johnny Wrestling has it won…nope.

WINNER: Andrade Almas

Kevin Pantoja: EASILY the most interesting TakeOver NXT Title in years. Yea, I said years. Andrade Almas and Johnny Gargano had the second best NXT singles match of 2017, behind only Black/Dream, at TakeOver: Brooklyn. This story works very well and everyone doubts Johnny. It’s the kind of thing that makes you feel Johnny would overcome it all and win. But, then there’s Tommaso Ciampa. I think he returns and costs Johnny the match. Johnny’s the kind of face who can lose and remain over, while Almas could use a big defense under his belt.

WINNER: Andrade Alams