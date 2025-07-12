Hello guys, gals, and enbies! Welcome to 411’s NXT The Great American Bash 2025 preview! I’m Hel, and today WWE is in Atlanta, GA the first of three events for this weekend. The Great American Bash was first ran by Jim Crockett Promotions in 1985 and was held annually until WCW ran the last one in 2000. WWE started running it as an annual event in 2004 where it ran for five years, it returned as a special episode of Smackdown in 2012, and has been an annual NXT event since 2020. This years is a bit more special, as it’s running out of Center Stage in Atlanta. Center Stage was the home of WCW’s Saturday Night from 1989-1996. Tonight’s card includes a contract signing for the TNA World Championship (can we talk about how crazy it is, that we are having a contract signing for the TNA World Championship, held by a NXT wrestler, on a NXT PLE?), Jasper Troy vs Je’Von Evans, the in-ring debut of Blake Monroe, a Women’s North American Championship match, a Falls County Anywhere match for the Men’s North American Championship, and a NXT Championship match.

Jasper Troy vs Je’Von Evans Image Credit: WWE

Jasper Troy is three years into his wrestling career, he signed with WWE in August of 2022 and began training at the Performance Center. He would make his in-ring debut at a live event in May of 2023 and his television debut on a May 2024 episode of Level Up were he faced off against Tavion Heights. In 2025, he would participate and win season one of LFG. He would debut on NXT in May by attacking Oba Femi, following this up with a victory over Dante Chen and then losing to Femi in a match for the NXT Championship.

Je’Von Evans has been wrestling since 2018. He started out in the North Carolina indie scene and would make his AEW debut in August of 2022 in a match for AEW dark. He would sign with the WWE in November of 2023, quickly getting a shot against the then NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov in a losing effort. He would get another shot at the NXT Championship at Heatwave, and the NXT Heritage Cup, he would also challenge for the NXT Tag-Team Championships, but failed to win any of the titles. He also competed in the 2024 Iron Survivor Challenge, which was won by Oba Femi. He would go on to feud with Ethan Page, losing to him at Vengeance Day but winning at Roadblock in a street fight. He would compete in a triple threat for the NXT Championship at Stand and Deliver (one of my favorite matches from Wrestlemania weekend) and the North American Championship at Worlds Collide, again failing to win either title.

Evans has taken issue with Troy’s attitude and this has lead to Troy targeting him as well. On the 7/8 episode of NXT, Troy attacked Evans backstage and that lead to this match being announced.

Evans is part of the future, the young OG is an amazing talent, and at only 21 has all the time in the world. He needs to add a bit more bulk to his frame, but I don’t see a ceiling for him at all. Troy has an impressive look and is coming along. He has been building on the momentum from winning LFG, and had a good match with Femi, if he can continue to improve I see good things for his future as well. With that said I’m going with Evans for the win. He needs to start building up wins going into the fall/winter, that way win it’s Femi’s time to get called up he will be ready to take the NXT Championship from him.

Winner: Je’Von Evans

Blake Monroe and Jordynne Grace vs Fallon Henley and Jacy Jayne Image Credit: WWE

I’ll go more into the history of Grace and Jayne in the Evolution preview, so let’s get into Monroe and Henley’s journey to this match.

Blake Monroe started her career as a ring announcer in 2018 before transitioning to in-ring talent, she would wrestle in various promotions around England’s indie scene, and had an try-out with NXT UK in June of 2019. After a hiatus, due to COVID-19, she returned to the ring and had a good run in RevPro throughout 2021. She had her first tour of the US in 2022 and more importantly she would have her first tour with STARDOM, where she would join Club Venus and form the ream Rose Gold with Mina Shirakawa. They would beat The New Eras for the Goddesses of Stardom Championship. In November of 2023, she would be introduced as a superfan of “Timeless” Toni Storm, she would become the “understudy” of Storm. May would win the 2024 Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, earning a title shot against Storm for All In. May would viciously attack Storm and Luther, establishing herself as a heel in the lead up to beating Storm for the AEW Women’s Championship at All In on August 25th. She would hold the title until February 15th’s Grand Slam Australia, where she would be beat by Storm. May would leave AEW on May 30th of 2025 and made debut on the June 3rd episode of NXT.

Henley started wrestling in 2017, debuting with WXW in June, and starting with SINE in December. She also has had 21 matches with AEW, starting with her debut on Dark in November of 2020. She signed with NXT in March of 2022, she started out with a country girl gimmick and started a friendship with Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen. She entered into a feud with Kiana James, who was looking to buy Henley’s family bar and turn into condos. They would develop a respect for each other and formed a tag-team, they would win the Women’s Tag-Team Championships at the 2023 Vengeance Day. They would lose the titles to Alba Frye and Isla Dawn at the 2023 Stand & Deliver. The team would ultimately decide to go their separate ways in December. In April of 2024, Henley would turn heel and compete in a ladder match to become the first Women’s North American Champion. She would lose the match and Jacy Jayne would promise to help her win the title, if she would join up with Jayne and Jazmyn Nyx. The trio, now going by Fatal Influence, would compete against Kelani Jordan in a gauntlet match for the Women’s North American Championship. Henley would be the last one and would beat Jordan for the title. She would hold the title until 2025’s Vengeance Day, losing it to Stephanie Vaquer.

The story between Monroe, Grace, and Fatal Influence has been brewing ever since Monroe made her debut. Fatal Influence showed up and called Monroe the new fad, which led to Monroe attacking Jacy Jayne and then Fatal Influence using the numbers advantage to beat down Monroe and put her through a table.

Meanwhile Grace won the #1 Contender’s tournament, granting her a match, against Jayne, for the NXT Women’s Championship at Evolution. This, of course, has put her in the sights of Fatal Influence, and on the 7/1 episode of NXT they interrupted a promo by Grace and used their numbers advantage to try and beat her down, but Monroe came out to help even the odds. This lead to Ava making this match official for Great American Bash.

I’m a bit torn on this one, on one hand, this is Monroe’s debut and I don’t think they are going to start her off with a loss, but with most people thinking Grace is going over at Evolution, a loss helps protect Fatal Influence a bit. I also could see Grace losing tomorrow, if the rumors of her call up are true. Rolling a D20 here, I’m going to go with Monroe and Grace picking up the win here, with Monroe being able to show off what she can do and pick up her first one.

Winners: Blake Monroe and Jordynne Grace

NXT Women’s North American Championship

Izzi Dame vs Sol Ruca

Image Credit: WWE

Izzi Dame has been in NXT for almost three years now, having signed in late 2022, she made her television debut in July of 2023, and didn’t pick up her first singles win until February of 2024. Since then she has bounced around various low-card stories, with her most high profile story coming this year when she was recruited by The D’Angelo Family and Shawn Spears, ultimately turning on Tony D’Angelo and siding with Spears and The Culling. Recently Izzi has been trying to recruit Tatum Paxley to join The Culling.

Sol Ruca has also been with NXT for three years, she debuted in Mach of 2022, but she ruptured her ACL in April, which put her on the shelf for almost a year. Since then she has been kept in the mix, having a championship match at Heatwave last year and formed a tag-team with Zaria. She became the fourth NXT Women’s North American Champion at Stand and Deliver, winning a ladder match for the vacant championship, in April of this year. She actually won the WWE Women’s Speed title a few weeks prior, so this would make her a double champion. (even if the Speed champions are never acknowledge on TV.)

This match was made due to Dame pinning Ruca, in tag match, after Zaria accidentally speared Ruca. It’s a simple and effective way to get to this match and sometimes that is all you need. This is probably Dame’s highest profile match to date, and it’s her chance to show the world what she can do. I’ve enjoyed Ruca’s work and I think these two should be able to put on a better than average match. We have two wildcards in this match with Paxley and Zaria, I think Zaria will be able to play spoiler to Paxley trying to interfere and Ruca is going to pick up the win. I am hoping that this match allows Dame to raise her profile and that she will get more opportunities to shine going forward.

Winner and still NXT Women’s North American Champion: Sol Ruca

Falls Count Anywhere NXT Men’s North American Championship

Ricky Saints vs Ethan Page

Image Credit: WWE

Ricky Saints started wrestling in 2012, prior to debuting with the NWA, he had a few matches with the WWE as an enhancement talent. He would start with NWA Velocity Pro Wrestling in October of 2012 and start to show up in promotions around Texas. He would make his debut for the NWA at the 70th Anniversary Show in October of 2018, his natural charisma was given a chance to shine with the NWA Power YouTube series and this would lead him to win a tournament to crown the new NWA World Television Championship. He would lose the title two days later, as his contract expired, and he would go on to sign with the NWA in June. He would debut by answering Cody’s open challenge for the TNT Championship in a losing effort. He would then become a regular on Dark and join Team Tax with Brian Cage, and later Will Hobbs. They would feud with Jon Moxley and Darby Allin. Starks would beat Cage for the FTW Championship at Fyter Fest in July of 2021, giving him his first championship in AEW. He would hold the title, for a record 378 days, until July of 2022 when he lost it to Hook at Fight for the Fallen. He would then be turned on by Hobbs and Taz would dissolve Team Taz. Starks would go on to feud with Hobbs and defeat him, in an Unsanctioned Lights Out match, at Grand Slam. He would beat Ethan Page in the finals of a tournament to win a shot at MJF for the AEW World Championship at Winter is Coming, a match he would lose. He would win the 2023 Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament. He would challenge CM Punk for the “Real World Championship” and end up on the losing end. He would win the Tag-Team Championships with Big BIll, and hold them for 123 days, before losing them to Sting and Darby Allin. He would debut with NXT in February of 2025, and defeat Shawn Spears for the North American Championship in April, he would lose the title to Ethan Page in May after holding it for 56 days.

Ethan Page started wrestling in 2006 with Pure Wrestling Association. He would form a tag-team with Michal Elgin, known as Men of the Year, and in 2013 they would win the AAW Tag-Team Championships. page would debut for Evolve in 2014 at Evolve 84, where he would lose against Zack Sabre Jr. for the Evolve Championship. During this time he would also join ROH, where he was a part of Monster Mafia with Josh Alexander. Monster Mafia would also compete in the 2025 PWG DDT4, beating World’s Cutest Tag-Team (Joey yan and Candice LeRae) winning the PWG Tag-Team Championships, which they would lose to the Beaver Boys (Alex Reynolds and John Silver) when they beat them in the second round of the tournament. In 2017 he would start tagging with ACH as the Troll Boyz and would defeat the Lethal Enforcers (Anthony Henry and JD Drake) in September to win the Evolve Tag-Team Championships, the would quickly lose the title at Evolve 93 to Doom Patrol (Chris Dickinson and Jaka) and shortly after Page was revealed to no longer being in Evolve. Page would debut for TNA in November of 2017 as Chandler Park, cousin to Joseph Park (and now that I am reminded of this, I want the two of them to interact again at some point) he would be taken out of action by Kongo Kong before returning in October of 2018 going back to being Ethan Page. He would be reunited with Josh Alexander, now going by The North, in April of 2019 and in July’s Bash at the Brewery they would defeat LAX (Santana and Ortiz) for the Impact World Tag-Team Championships, they would hold the titles for over a year before losing them to the Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin.) They would regain the title at Bound for Glory, only to lose them a few weeks later to The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson.) After this Page would blame Alexander for their loss and then be killed by his alter-ego, The Karate Man. Page would join AEW in March of 2021, forming Men of the Year with Scorpio Sky. The would feud with and ultimately lose to The Inner Circle. Page would go on to join Stokely Hathaway’s group The Firm. He would have his final matches in ROH defeating Tony Nese in an I Quit match at the 2023 Final Battle. He would debut in NXT in May of 2024, attacking Trick Williams. He would win the NXT Championship in a Fatal Four Way at Heatwave. He would hold the title until the October, where he would lose it back to Trick Williams on the debut episode of NXT on the CW. In May of 2025 he would defeat Saints for the North American Championship, retain it at Worlds Collide, and align himself with The Vanity Project.

After beating Vanity Project in a Gauntlet match on the 7/8 episode of NXT, Saints earned this match and declared it a No Holds Barred match. I have been a Saints fan since I first saw him on NWA Power and I’m excited to see what the future holds for him. I’ve always enjoyed Page’s work, he plays the smarmy heel so well and is underrated in the ring. I find it a shame that AEW never capitalized on either of these two as both men are great on the mic and good in the ring. I am thinking Saints wins here as Page seems ready for a call up sooner rather than later.

Winner and new NXT Men’s North American Champion: Ricky Saints

NXT Championship

Yoshiki Inamura vs Oba Femi

Image Credit: WWE

Oba Femi signed, one of the first NIL contracts, in December of 2021, he made his debut in April of 2023, at Spring Breakin’, picking up a win against Oro Mensah. He went on to win the 2023 Breakout Tournament, and cashed in the next week to beat Dragon Lee for the North American Championship. This made him the first NIL to win a title in the WWE, and when he won the NXT Championship, beating Trick Williams and Eddy Thorpe in January of this year, he became the first NIL to become a brand’s top champion. Since then he has been on a dominate streak going over A-Town Down Under, in a triple threat, Moose, Trick Williams (again) and Je’Von Evans in another triple threat, and most recently Myles Borne.

NOAH talent Yoshiki Inamura started an excursion to NXT in November of last year. He quickly found a friend and partner in Josh Briggs, with the two of them trying and failing to win the tag titles. Inamura also had a WWE Speed match against Ivar during this time. After losing a #1 Contender’s Battle Royal, he announced he would be heading back to Japan. However, he would return at Battleground in May, coming to the aid of Briggs and Hank and Tank against the The Culling. From there he pinned TNA Champion Trick Williams, in a six-man tag granting him a title shot. He passed the shot to Briggs and set his sights on Femi. He was able to beat Jasper Troy to earn his shot at Great American Bash.

I expect this one to be hard hitting, to quote Big E, we are going to have big meaty men slapping meat! A lot of people are talking about how the men’s main event scene in NXT hasn’t been that great lately, and I’m hoping that this match can show what the men’s side is capable of. With all that said, I don’t think Femi loses here. While Femi is clearly ready for a call up, Inamura is still on an excursion and I don’t think he is the one to finally beat Femi. Plus the main roster is pretty crowded at the moment, with most stories locked in until at least SummerSlam if not Survivor Series. I see Femi debuting at the Rumble next year, and I don’t expect him to lose the title until around that time.

Winner and still NXT Champion: Oba Femi