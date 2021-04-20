411’s Raw Talk Report: Damian Priest on His Goals, Charlotte Flair Suspended & Fined

411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: 04.19.21

-Kevin Patrick welcomes us to the show and is joined by his co-host, Xavier Woods. They briefly touch on their issues tonight with ELIAS and Ryker. Then jump to McIntyre and his issues with Mace and T-Bar while trying to focus on Lashley and the WWE Title. Next, Humberto got off Main Event to get his ass beat by Sheamus and hopefully it is leading to an actual match. Finally, they get to the close of the show as Asuka knocked off Charlotte Flair. Charlotte then attacked the ref to get her heat back.

-MVP is out as our first guest and he immediately insults Woods by calling him a downgrade in co-host. Woods mentions he doesn’t like MVP, but he will congratulate him on what he has done with Bobby Lashley. Woods and MVP bow up against each other and MVP just wants questions as he has better things to do than hangout with “video game kid.” He was not surprised by what happened at Mania as he told everyone that Lashley would put Drew to sleep and take his dignity. Woods asks what it means to be “Chief Hurt Officer” and that leads to the two of them arguing about having PHDs. MVP mentions they are not recruiting right now and they have nothing to do with what Mace and T-Bar are doing to Drew each week. He doesn’t speak for them, but he believes in “by any means necessary.” MVP says nobody is going to beat Lashley anytime soon as he takes his leave.

-We are back with Adam Pearce talking to Woods and Patrick. We are told that Charlotte Flair is suspended indefinitely and fined $100,000. Well, good on them for having some consistency as Braun was suspended when he puts hands on a ref. They show footage of Charlotte’s attack on the ref again and Woods yelling “she is stomping this man,” made me laugh.

-Back with Naomi and Lana out as our next guests and they all dance when the beat drops. Well, everyone other than Patrick who rightfully sits that one out. Lana and Naomi got the win earlier over the Tag Champs and feel they deserve a Tag Title shot. Woods mentions that they have been crushing things on Tik-Tok and that has helped their chemistry. Lana agrees that it has helped and she tells Woods that New Day has been an inspiration as they can have fun while also still kick ass in the ring. Naomi isn’t sure why people think you can’t dance and have fun and still be successful. This subject is beaten to death here in Pittsburgh as fans and media all have opinions on the dancing and social media of Steeler’s WR, Juju Smith-Scheuster. Lana talks about how disciplined she had to be as a kid when she was a dancer. Naomi talks about how blessed she is to still be here and how she has had a blast with Lana. They close by telling Kevin they need to get him on Tik-Tok and Woods tries to explain it to him.

-Damian Priest is our final guest and Woods is geeking out over his entrance music as it was the first time he has heard in in headphones. Priest talks about how awful the champagne was that he drank from Miz and Maryse earlier. They ask Priest if he is a home wrecker and Priest admits they got one up on his last week, but this week was different. They shift talk to Bad Bunny and how crazy all this has been for Priest who just debuted on the main roster. He admits he couldn’t have asked for a better Mania debut as he was next to a friend and they won while making a cool entrance. He asks Woods about his guitar and feels they should form a band. Priest wants to be the front man. Back to Bad Bunny and Priest mentions that Bunny was never supposed to be a success in the music business because he didn’t want to to things the way everyone told him. He trusted his instincts and it paid off for him. He mentions Bunny has been a life long fan of WWE and this was his chance. He watched him put in all the work in training and he was so happy to stand there and watch him shock the world. Woods wants some back story and Priest mentions he has been wrestling for 17 years. Damn, that is a long time to get to this point. Priest wants to do things that are meaningful and create moments that live forever. He wants Titles and Main Events and he may not achieve everything, but it will be a hell of a ride trying.

-Patrick wraps up the show and we are out for this week.

-This was a decent show with Priest being the highlight. He came off well and makes it easy to root for him. MVP did MVP things which isn’t shocking as he is the closest thing RAW has to a Paul Heyman at this point. The big story is the in story suspension and fine of Charlotte Flair which is going to lead to all kinds of speculation about what is really happening. Thanks for reading!