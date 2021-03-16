411’s RAW Talk Report: Miz and Morrison Say Bad Bunny Disrespects The Business, McIntyre on Facing Lashley at WM

411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: 03.15.21

-We have new RAW Tag Team Champions as The New Day reclaimed Tag Gold. We also have a match for AJ Styles at WrestleMania as he and Omos will be taking on New Day. That’s actually fine as they were going to have to see what they have with Omos and he will be well protected in that match with those 3 guys and it’s a new tag team, so let’s roll with it. Now we move to RAW Talk. Let’s get to it!

-Kevin Patrick welcomes us to the show and he is joined by his co-host, R-Truth and Truth is once again the 24/7 Champion. Bad Bunny decided to give the Title back to Truth because he was nice enough to give Bunny some Stone Cold merchandise. Truth and Patrick each have a Stone Cold beer and Patrick tells him they will cheer each other at the end of the show.

-They cover the news of Bobby Lashley defending the WWE Title against Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania. Before Mania though Drew will be facing Sheamus at Fastlane as they continue to book two shows at once. Truth gets Patrick to crack open the beer early and they toast each other.

-More headlines as Asuka returned and defeated Shayna Baszler. Guess that means she will be good for Mania. Patrick asks Truth how many times he has been 24/7 Champion and he isn’t sure at this point and thinks it is 49 or 50. Patrick tells him it is 51 times and gives him a round of applause.

-The Miz and Morrison are out as the first guests for this week. Truth is happy to see both of them and compliments Morrison on his hair. Truth refers to Kevin as Danica Patrick and has to be corrected. Miz isn’t sure why he is being seen as the bad guy. To him he is the underdog and people should be cheering for him. He creates ratings and The WWE Title Match at Mania should be a Triple Threat Match. Truth asks Miz why he had to hit Bad Bunny with the guitar. Morrison says that Bunny doesn’t respect the business and points to the fact he handed away a Title. Apparently you don’t just handle titles over to someone and Truth shoots back that you hand candy out on Halloween. Miz says you don’t hand out prestigious titles and to that I saw we are talking about the 24/7 Title. I mean the Title has been won on a golf course. Miz knows how big Bad Bunny is around the world and thinks he needs to keep doing those things. He doesn’t need to step in his world in the WWE. Truth is rather annoyed they keep calling him out for accepting a handout and tells them they can take a walk. Miz goes off saying the only reason people are watching is because of him. Nobody is here to watch Truth and Kevin from Chicago as Morrison keeps questioning Kevin’s accent. They take their leave.

-Commercial for Shop WWE as they are celebrating 25 Years of Stone Cold tomorrow on 3:16 Day!

-Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke next coming off their win over Naomi and Lana. Kevin brings up that Truth tried to give them a beer before their match. Dana says she has never had a beer in her life and I say good for her. I will be 40 in May and have never touched a drop of any kind of alcohol. Dana talks about how hard they have worked for an opportunity at the Tag Titles and they have not gotten it yet. Mandy calls Shayna and Nia a walking liability with all the times they have injured people. They want the match with Nia and Shayna though they have their eyes on Sasha and Bianca in case they win on Sunday. Dana is speaking to all the little girls out there as you keep going no matter what someone says to you. Mandy knows there are haters out there who only focus on how they look and don’t think they can hang in the ring. Mandy puts over Trish Stratus as a legend and a hero for her. Winning the Tag Titles would mean the world to them and they need moments like that. Truth agrees that the Titles would like fine around their waists.

-Drew McIntyre is our final guest and he welcomes Kevin to the WWE. Drew mentions he just missed Miz and that could have been fun. He enjoyed watching Lashley and Sheamus beat the crap out of each other. Lashley made the mistake of talking trash and he ate a Claymore and that’s what will happen at WrestleMania. Drew is happy as he has his match now at Mania. Truth throws Kevin under the bus as he mentions Kevin is picking Bobby at WrestleMania. Drew says that he has to get through Sheamus first as it will be a war on Sunday. Kevin asks about facing his friend of 20 years and Drew agrees that it hurts. Sheamus is family and he stayed at Sheamus’ house when he started getting into the business. They signed WWE Contracts the same day and went to FCW at the same time. When he won the IC Title, Sheamus won the World Title the same night. Then Sheamus dropped down a bit and was in the Tag ranks while he was building his name again. Sheamus then became jealous when Drew won the WWE Title and all Sheamus had to do was ask him for a WWE Title Match. Drew drops a F Bomb and gets bleeped for it and immediately apologizes for his language. You can tell he got caught up in the emotion there and immediately realized he messed up. Kevin asks about the show being in Raymond James and having some fans back in the stadium after last year having the show in The PC. Drew says his goal last year was to keep the title until he could have his moment at WrestleMania and while he isn’t Champion, he can still get the moment he earned at Mania this year.

-This was fine and everyone got across what they needed to. Miz and Morrison and McIntyre are used to this format at this point. Dana and Mandy were fine and at some point they need to give them the Tag Title shot just to pay that off and really, I wouldn’t be opposed to them having a run with the titles. Just a standard episode this year as Truth was kind of reigned in this week. Thanks for reading!