411’s RAW Talk Report: Sheamus Wants in WWE Title Match at WM, Rhea Ripley On Facing Asuka

I am watching this one on Peacock and waiting for the live feed to start. Speaking of which it sucks the live feed has no pause button so blame them if I miss anything important in this recap. Let's get to it!

-Kevin Patrick welcomes us to the show and this week he is joined by Xavier Woods. Kevin mentions Woods is the former co-host of Talking Smack. They bring up the ending of RAW with The Fiend attacking Randy Orton and Woods says he has been on the dark side of The Fiend before and he is glad it’s not him this time.

-Next talking point is Bad Bunny vs Miz set for Mania. Woods is excited for the debut of “Hey Hey, Hop Hop” next week as he loves their passion. He thinks Bad Bunny has been taking to the WWE like a fish to water and he is excited to see what he can do at WrestleMania.

-Next they discuss Drew knocking off Alexander and Shelton in a handicap match. Woods mentions they beat The Hurt Business for the Tag Titles, so they know how tough they are and it is impressive for Drew to beat both of them.

-Kofi knocked off AJ tonight and Woods wants to get his hands on Omos. He choke slammed him into the darkness and he wants his revenge. Woods says they want to fight any team that steps up and AJ and Omos were the first to ask.

-Sheamus is our first guest and he has Riddle’s battered scooter with him. Kevin brings up how tough the last 5 weeks has been physically for Sheamus. He shuts Kevin down by noting it has been like this the last year as he calls himself the MVP of the WWE. He rails against being shafted out of the Main Event spot at WrestleMania. He is told hard work pays off, but apparently that is not the case for him. He will never turn down a fight and that is why he took the match with Lashley. He takes credit for building Lashley and Drew into Main Event stars because he has made them raise their game. He sees on social media that everyone wants him in the WWE Title Match at Mania. He gets fired up and laughs as he promises he won’t go Drew McIntyre and drops some F bombs. He puts over the wars he had with Jeff Hardy and tells Woods that he knows that he made Big E a monster. Woods wants to talk about Riddle, but Sheamus doesn’t care about him as he shoves the scooter off the desk. He doesn’t understand why he isn’t part of the WWE Title Match at WrestleMania. Woods says he knows how hard of a worker Sheamus is and he feels his frustration. Sheamus speaks about that frustration and wants to know where the ref was when The Hurt Business hit the ring. He assumes it was just part of the plan as they don’t want him in the Main Event at Mania. That would mess up their plan of Lashley vs McIntyre. He isn’t here to play games and mess around with scooters. He could rest on his laurels, but each time he goes out there he wants to remind everyone how good he is and that he is the best in the WWE right now. He tosses down the mic and Woods and Kevin both agree that was great and what we just heard from Sheamus is passion.

-Rhea Ripley is out next for her first crack at RAW Talk. Woods brings up the success she has had in NXT and wants to know what is going through her head right now. She has a million things going through her head right now. She brings up coming to RAW last year and challenging Charlotte. She is back on RAW and she is excited that she got what she wanted. She has been watching RAW and was waiting for the perfect time to get what she wanted. Patrick asks what makes her The Nightmare and she crushes him for apparently not watching what she has done in the ring. Woods put over the skill and killer instincts of Asuka. He asks to tell us what she brings to the table that will give her the win. She tells Woods she isn’t going to give away her secrets. She is starting at the top and Asuka isn’t ready for her. She doesn’t give Kevin an answer when he asks what she learned from her loss at Mania last year. She isn’t going to tell anyone anything and they can just watch her and find out. Woods tells her that is fair and Kevin thanks her for coming even though he is now scared of her.

-Braun Strowman is the final guest this week and he comes out rocking his face mask. Patrick wants to talk about the match with Elias and Braun responds “what’s to talk about. You saw it.” Apparently only Sheamus wants to talk tonight. Woods brings up that Shane is the first he can remember to attack Braun in a bullying way with the stupid comments. Braun brings up that he had a reading disability growing up and had people his whole life tell him he was too stupid to amount to anything. Braun is going to rain hell down on Shane and will give him the worst ass whooping he has ever had. Vince and Shane’s children will come out and beg him to stop. He is going to show the world who he is and what he represents. “I am going to smash your dumb bully ass back to your stupid mansion where you can stick that silver spoon right back up your ass.”

-Woods brings up that he fought Braun back when he had hair in a swamp. Sweet! The Wyatt Compound Match! He still feels that match. He doesn’t think Shane is prepared at all for what Braun is going to bring. Woods plugs his merchandise one more time and we are out for this week!

-I enjoyed this episode because it was something different. Truth is a National Treasure but it was nice change of pace to see the guests just cut passion filled promos while not having to react or play off Truth. Sheamus and Braun killed it here and that was easily the best promo I have ever heard from Braun. Rhea was good as well for her first go and she is clearly going full heel with this run which makes sense as everyone still loves Asuka. Good show tonight! Thanks for reading!