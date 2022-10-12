411’s Tales from The Territories Report: ‘Andy Kaufman vs. The King of Memphis’

411’s Tales from The Territories Report (Episode 2): “Andy Kaufman vs. The King of Memphis

-Back with episode two and we are still in Memphis because if you are going to talk Memphis, Lawler/Kaufman can’t be ignored. So it is probably best it got an entire show devoted to it. Let’s get to it!

-Same Roundtable as last week: Jimmy Hart, Jerry “The King” Lawler, Jeff Jarrett, Jerry Jarrett, and Dutch Mantell

-Intro talks about Memphis and people like Austin Idol and even a young Hulk Hogan worked against The King. The biggest rivalry in the promotion though was when Andy Kaufman headed to Memphis.

-Jeff Jarrett talks about how Memphis was reality TV before reality. He asks Lawler how Andy Kaufman got into the wrestling business. Lawler tells us that Kaufman watched TV all the time as a kid and loved pro-wrestling. He was a fan of Buddy Rodgers and knew he was trying to get people to dislike him, but he liked him. That affected him as he wanted his audience to be uncomfortable and we see some of his comedy schtick. He became famous through Taxi and used that to act out being a wrestler. He was billed as The Intergender Wrestling Champion and would offer a $1000 to any woman that could beat him. They make not they weren’t plants and were legit. He would cut a heel promo about women being in the kitchen washing carrots, raising babies, and scrubbing floors. Andy approached Vince Sr about working for him as he wanted to work in front of wrestling fans. Vince Sr. was hesitant to allow a Hollywood actor to work with his wrestlers.

-Bill Apter overheard the conversation and told Andy to call Jerry Lawler and Jerry Jarrett. He felt they would be interested and the next day, Andy calls Jerry Jarrett. Jerry was skeptical that it was Andy and pushed it to Lawler to handle. So Andy calls Lawler and all he was thinking “how can we take money of this guy.” Lawler wasn’t dumb as an actor from the #1 show on TV wanted to work in Memphis. They worked out the story and started playing videos of Kaufman cutting heels promos on the people of Memphis being hicks and uneducated.

-We get video from his first night in the MidSouth Coliseum and he offers $1000 to any woman who can beat him in the ring. Again, no plans! Lawler calls Andy a great heel and he knew enough to not get put on his back where he would be pinned. That one show was all Andy wanted, but the two Jerrys had other ideas. They threw the idea of a return the next week and Andy was all on board. Lawler notes Andy was shy and humble backstage and always called King, “Mr. Lawler.” He points out Andy loved the business and respected it.

-The next week Andy comes back and beats the first four women. The final woman with Foxy and she got a slam on Andy and the place exploded. She nearly ripped his pants out, and gave him a great match. Andy wore her out and finally got the pin. Lawler immediately thinks they need to return next week. The story is that Lawler is going to coach Foxy so she is ready this time. Andy says he will pay $5000 if she beats him and she can marry him. Lawler credits Andy for coming up with that line and stipulation on the spot.

-Saturday morning they went live on TV to sell the match and Foxy told Lawler off camera she wouldn’t marry Andy if he was the last man on Earth. Lawler honestly believed that Foxy would beat Kaufman the second time. She was able to get am early take down, but she blew up and Andy beat the crap out of her. She attacked her after the match, so Lawler came in and pulled him off. Kaufman sold it and went crazy as he threatened to sue everyone in the building. He stormed back in his dressing room and then went to Lawler and asked, “How was that?” It was great and that’s when they sat down to talk about having a match.

-Dutch calls the Kaufman/Lawler angle the greatest he has ever seen and he kept himself in the dark because he wanted to experience it as a fan.

-Kaufman v. Lawler: The story continues with Andy Kaufman from Hollywood sending in videos with Bob Zmuda (who portrayed his lawyer). Lawler challenges Kaufman to a match so Andy sends in more videos including one where he apparently beats up a woman so bad that his “lawyer” turns on him and Andy tells him it doesn’t matter because she is poor and can’t sue.

-The match happens and the only person in on it besides Lawler and Kaufman was Lawler’s best friend, who was also the ref for the match, Jerry Calhoun. Andy and Lawler met at Calhoun’s house and that is where they worked out the match. Lawler showed him how to take the piledriver. Apparently Andy was big on meditation and needed an hour before the match.

-The drew 11,000 people in the crowd and had to turn away fans from the gates. Lawler calls Kaufman a heat magnet as he made his way to the ring. They go over the psychology of Kaufman running away and Lawler using a curse word (ass), which never happened. He goes over the match beat by beat and it’s pretty awesome listening to him recall everything. Lawler gets a suplex and sticks Kaufman with a piledriver and Andy gets the win because the piledriver is banned in Tennessee. The crowd doesn’t care though, so Lawler gives him an even better piledriver. I mean Kaufman is basically legally dead as far as people in Tennessee know. Lawler credits for selling his backside off. That second piledriver was sweet!

-Kaufman wants an ambulance and Lawler doesn’t want it as it costs $300. The ref tells Andy as they have this conversation while trying to keep the crowd from knowing. Kaufman tells the ref to tell Lawler that he will pay for the ambulance and Lawler agrees. No kidding!

-Keeping Kayfabe: It took 30 minutes for the ambulance to get there and they took Andy to a local hospital. The whole thing was covered on the news and Andy was in the hospital for three days. Jerry Jarrett got a call from Bill Watts to let him know how proud he is to be in the same business. Watts apparently thought this was legit and felt Kaufman deserved to have his neck broken. Jarrett laughs that he didn’t know how he was going to tell Watts that he was a mark in this situation.

-Andy sold it for months after and paid for the ambulance and the hospital bills. Andy wanted to wear the neck brace when he filmed Taxi and they threatened to write him off the show if he didn’t. Tony Danza wanted to know what the deal was and wanted to kick Lawler’s ass. Andy told Jerry that Tony was a boxer and he didn’t want to let him know they were working an angle. Lawler said he could bring him to Memphis and if Danza thought it was real they he would have to really fight him, so they agreed it was probably best to keep him away from Memphis.

-The Letterman Incident: Here we go! Andy called Mr. Lawler about being on The David Letterman Show and of course Lawler was all about it. Andy had the idea of Lawler slugging him and Jerry told him they couldn’t get away with it because the show is taped and the police would arrest him. Kaufman agreed and that’s where they left it.

-We get to The David Letterman Show and they splice in the real video with their shadowy reenactment. They get into a back and forth and Lawler calls Andy a wimp. Andy threatens to sue and says he didn’t because he is not that kind of a guy. Lawler: “What kind of guy are you?” Lawler figured the segment was over and they hadn’t really done anything so he stood up and slapped the taste out of Andy’s mouth. They cut to a commercial just like we are now.

-Andy sells the slap and security ushers Lawler off the stage to the green room. He can hear women screaming and people crying in the crowd. The commercial break ran long and an intern asked Lawler if he wanted to come back out to wrap things up. Lawler wasn’t even sure if they were going to show this on TV, but agreed to come out. He walked back out and started getting booed by the crowd. Andy came back and lets loose with a curse filled tirade. IT’S GLORIOUS! “I don’t mean to use those words. I’m sorry, I’m sorry, but you are an asshole.” Letterman is awesome through all of this! Kaufman throws water on Lawler and runs off. Security takes Lawler back to his hotel and he watched the airing of the show and was amazed they showed everything.

-Jeff says he watched at home and his draw dropped. To him it was real and Lawler says to them it was real because Andy and Dave didn’t know the slap was coming and Lawler didn’t know until he did it. He brings up filming the movie with Jim Carrey and talking to Letterman on set. Dave told Lawler they referred to that show as “The Famous Show.” He felt that show is what helped put his show on the map. Dutch brings up that it was voted one of the 100 Greatest Moments in TV History. Lawler jokes that after the slap, Andy became part of their territory.

-Andy returns to Memphis and loved the business so much he would come back week after week. Jimmy Hart brings up the time Lawler burnt him and Jimmy was wrapped in bandages like The Invisible Man. Andy Kaufman just shows up at a show in Arkansas to meet up with Jimmy Hart. They have the genius idea of putting Kaufman in in Jimmy’s jacket with his faced wrapped in the bandages. He screws over Lawler and the crowd is ready to riot when he takes off the wraps. Kaufman puts a bounty of Lawler that he would pay if anyone can hit King with a piledriver. They ran handicap matches with Hart and Kaufman vs. Lawler that were comedy matches with Jimmy taking the ass kicking. Great stuff! Andy would eat more piledrivers! That leads to Andy and Jimmy getting into a fist fight with nobody connecting on TV. Jimmy says that he was babysitter and every Monday Night he had to go with Andy and meditate at the gates to Elvis’ house. Andy love Elvis and would write his name in chalk on the gates. Things get sad before the break as Jimmy talks to Andy about being sick and Jimmy tells him he may just have a head cold.

-Next week we head to The AWA!

-Andy and Lawler developed a close friendship over their love of wrestling and the idea of keeping the story going. They milked it for every dime they could and Andy would drop in anytime he wanted. Lawler noticed that Andy was coughing a few times during an interview and he apologized and let Lawler know he had been diagnosed with lung cancer. He was still doing their shows even with his health in decline.

-Andy Kaufman passes away at age 36. Lawler is asked about his death and he keeps Kayfabe as he mentions he never liked Andy. Lawler tells the story of meeting Andy’s parents for the first time during the filming of the movie and Andy’s dad told Lawler the family hated him for years. Andy never told them what was up and they believed Lawler tried to break their son’s neck. Jimmy mentions it was kept a secret until Lawler finally admitted it was all a work in his book.

-They all agree that Kaufman helped catapult wrestling into the entertainment. Lawler feels Kaufman should be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. He mentions HHH has even expressed how much Andy meant to the business. I could see HHH putting Kaufman into the celebrity and really he should be if they are going to keep with that tradition. They talk about how Kaufman kept the wrestling real and bring up how he worked doctors for three days. Andy never cashed a single check he got which Lawler found out from the family. They all toast to the territories to close this episode and end with “Long Live The King.”

-Wonderful stuff and I am glad they devoted an entire episode to this story. Credit to Kaufman for getting it and running with it. You know Vince Jr would have killed to have that drop in his lap, but who knows if it works out as well. Great show to watch and the table just sat back and let Lawler have the floor which is the way it should have been. The rest filled in when needed. Definitely check this one out even if you already know the story. Thanks for reading!