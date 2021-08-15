411’s Talking Smack Report: 08.14.21 – Kevin Owens Talks Flex Kavana, Bianca Belair is Angry, and More!

411’s WWE Talking Smack Report: 08.14.21

-We start with the war of words between Cena and Reigns which went much better for Reigns compared to their last verbal battle a few years ago. Even with a shortened version touching on the high points they include Cena’s reference to CM Punk. CONFIRMED CM PUNK IS RETURNING AT SUMMERSLAM!

-Kevin Patrick welcomes us to WWE Global HQ and he is joined by Matt Camp. They start with Reigns/Cena because I mean what else would you start with at this point? Camp thinks this match means more than just The Universal Title now. He doesn’t think Roman cares who won the exchange and his goal is to just leave SummerSlam with his title. Camp disagrees with Cena that Roman is a failure and if Roman gets the win at SummerSlam it will be the 8th former World Champion he would have beaten since he won the title last year.

-We see Boogs playing a guitar solo and getting tossed from ringside and then Azeez gets shown the door as well which left it to Nakamura vs Crews and Nakamura wins the IC Title. I’m all for the recent push of Nakamura and I still want a Reigns/Nakamura match at some point.

-We go to Kayla in Tulsa as she is with the new IC Champion, Nakamura, and his guitar soloist, Boogs. Boogs does the heavy lifting as he cuts a decent promo and brings a lot of energy. He cracks up Kayla a few times and even gets Shin to smile. Apparently Boogs guitar is Franny which is short for Franchesca. Oh man, I want to know what Xavier Woods has to say about this. Nakamura wants to face everyone and Kayla just throws out the question of if the title would ever come between them and she quickly says no as Boogs shakes his head no.

-KP and Matt discuss and Matt asks why Kayla is trying to stir the pot.

-Cena/Reigns SummerSlam commercial!

-We here from Rollins on SmackDown as he will stomp Edge’s head into the mat and doesn’t care if it puts him out for good.

-KP and Matt discuss Edge vs Rollins. Should be a banger!

-We see down on his luck Corbin getting stunned by Kevin Owens. Corbin is crushing it with this story. Owens pins Corbin with a sunset flip in honor of Flex Kavana, and then Corbin steals Big E’s MITB briefcase.

-Back to Tulsa as Kayla is with Kevin Owens. KO says he didn’t think Corbin’s hair line could get worse from when he had the long hair. KO hates to admit that he actually likes Corbin. They have known each other since 2014 and he has always had a soft spot for him. He thinks if Corbin would help himself it would get the ball rolling for him. KO mentions he signed his WWE contract in July 2014 and announced it on WWE.com in August, so it is 7 years since his signing. He stumbles over his words and says Liv gave him Gatorade that may be more than Gatorade. He talks about WWE Legends congratulating him 7 years ago and one of them was some guy named Dwayne Johnson. KO informs Kayla that Dwayne makes movies now. KO then tells the story of Rock tweeting him 7 years ago and mentioning his finishing move as Flex was a sunset flip, so KO used the sunset flip to win tonight. They apparently want KO to wrap up and he just keeps going as he wants to find Baron. This was easily the best segment since this show switched formats.

-KP and Matt discuss the Sasha/Bianca contract signing that ended with Sasha standing tall.

-They throw to Kayla back in Tulsa and she is with a very angry Bianca Belair, who is throwing things around in the backstage area. Bianca says it didn’t have to be this way. She tried to give Sasha a chance. She is done playing games with her and next week at SummerSlam it’s on. She may retire Sasha at SummerSlam so she can be the legend everyone claims she is.

-KP and Matt add their thoughts and wrap things up for this week.

-Best episode of the new format because the guests brought some energy this week. Boogs was fun, KO was KO as he crushed it even with this new format and I appreciated the anger and fire from Bianca. I will take what I can get! Thanks for reading!