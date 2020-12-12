411’s Talking Smack Report: 12.12.20 – The Street Profits Get Angry, and Paul Heyman Gives Big E Something To Think About!

411’s WWE Talking Smack Report: 12.12.20

-There is a Saved by The Bell marathon on E and I’ll be getting back to that, but first it’s Talking Smack! Let’s get to it!

-Kayla Braxton welcomes us to the show and she is joined by her co-host, Paul Heyman. He is amazed that everything Kayla says sounds so positive. He looks at TLC differently than her as to him TLC is about legally using weapons. He continues that he has been trying to figure out his purpose on this show as it is a drag on his time, but now he knows it is to represent The Tribal Chief. Owens stepped into Reigns’ family business and will be mutilated for it.

-Kayla mentions The Street Profits will be defending their Tag Titles next week against Ziggler and Roode. That brings out The Profits as our first guests and Heyman tells Kayla not to drink what’s in their cup. Heyman makes subtle dick jokes as he says not that he didn’t know before the show, but Montez cup is much bigger than his. Kayla says it just gets bigger and bigger each week as Heyman just stares at her and Ford breaks a bit laughing. Kayla asks what’s beeing going wrong with The Profits as they have taken back to back losses to Roode/Ziggler. Dawkins says they will handle their business and make them fold. The games are over! Ford mentions they don’t like losing, but that happens and you define yourself with what you do after the loss. He mentions Dolph was the better man tonight (take a drink) before correcting himself and saying he was the better man on SmackDown. Ford gets pissed as he is tired of people questioning them about being serious. He wants to know if this is serious enough as he slams the table and says next week they win….they win….they win. I liked the fire from Ford there!

-Heyman mentions that team was never defeated for the RAW Tag Titles and have never been defeated for the SD Tag Titles. They have their backs against the wall and next week we will find out how great they are.

-Carmella interrupts and asks if they watched what happened on SmackDown. Heyman: “I watch you religiously. Kayla boycotts you.” Kayla thought they were bringing out Sasha tonight. Carmella calls Sasha insecure and jealous of her. She calls out Sasha for getting herself disqualified and wants to know when the disrespect is going to end.

-Carmella takes her leave and Heyman wants to know why everyone is in a bad mood. He wants everyone to take after Kayla with her excitement. He wants to know why people can’t be in a good mood like her and Kayla mentions she doesn’t have to step in a ring and could never do what the Superstars do. They show the end of SmackDown with Carmella smashing a champagne bottle over Sasha’s back.

-Big E is our next guest and he offers Paul a hug, who says his hugs hurt. Ha! Kayla asks if he is sick of Sami and his tactics. E says he is giving it to the Lord as he is going to guide his hand. He is not going to let the system take from him. He sees a skinny man in the back raising his hands. He is not going to let people take his peace from him. Paul gives E a round of applause as he says it’s about damn time. This is the Big E they have all been waiting for and when he says all he means everyone. That includes Roman because this is The Big E that one day goes into the WWE Hall of Fame. This is the Big E that Kofi and Xavier brag about knowing. He respects and admires Kofi and Xavier, but the muscle behind New Day has always been Big E. Now he has a champion and championship in his sites. Sami is the best first step and repeats his line of a champion only being as great as the challengers he faces. He puts over E’s potential and 10 years from now what he did with New Day will pale in comparison to what he is about to accomplish on his own. He has to accept in his heart that New Day will only be a footnote in his career. He asks E when is the last time Roman Reigns was in the ring and someone mentioned The Shield. Big E is speechless as he is thinking hard about what Heyman has just dropped on him. Kayla asks how they can follow that and Paul tells her you don’t and to end the show.

-Again, they have been killing it in recent weeks with the endings to these shows. Heyman was amazing and E sold what Heyman was saying perfectly. This can also plant the seed for E vs Reigns down the line. Just great stuff all around with that segment and makes this a thumbs up episode. Outside of that Carmella was Carmella which isn’t a bad thing and the fire from The Profits was good to see. Thanks for reading!