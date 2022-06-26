411’s The LowDown on SmackDown Report 06.25.22: Zayn, Sheamus, & Shotzi Discuss MITB Plans and More!

411’s The LowDown on SmackDown Report: 06.25.22

-Kevin Patrick welcomes us to the show as Jackie is still on Stanley Cup duty, and he is joined by Sam Roberts. JBL will be joining the show later.

-We start with Nattie coming out dressed like Ronda Rousey and pushing a stroller. Apparently, Sam thought it was Ronda at first. Yep! Ronda chases Nattie off.

-Next Shotzi is heading to her first MITB match and it will be interesting to see what he can do with this chance.

-To the video where Sami Zayn beats Nakamura to qualify for MITB. Sami winning the briefcase would be a ton of fun and plays off his current storyline with The Bloodline.

-Sami Zayn is standing by and he isn’t thrilled that Drew and Sheamus got back into the MITB match. What’s more important is that he qualified, and a member of The Bloodline is in the match. He knows this place is filled with vultures and when he gets the contract, he can protect Roman. “We the ones!” Sami is great!

-JBL is here and they discuss shopping for pillows as they notice the large stack on JBL’s hotel bed. JBL mentions Sami is the most annoying person on the planet and he thinks it is brilliant that Sami is going to double cross The Bloodline if he wins MITB. Roberts points out that if Sami doesn’t win then he has to answer to the Bloodline. JBL is all for Sami double crossing Roman and if he doesn’t win then he just lies to Roman that he was going to lay down for him.

-Next they talk Nattie/Ronda and JBL believes Nattie can make Ronda tap out. He doesn’t know if she will, but he knows she is capable. JBL quotes Michael Jordan’s line of “how much do you play for in golf? Whatever makes the other person nervous.” So he is all for mind games and doing what you can to get your opponent nervous and off their game.

-Shotzi and Sheamus still to come!

-John Cena returns on Monday!

-To the video as GUNTHER smoked Ricochet in their IC Title rematch. GUNTHER continues to roll and look impressive which is something WWE is nailing right now. DON’T STOP!

-They discuss the idea of how Roman has had a death grip on his Title and the same could be happening with GUNTHER and the IC Title. It better!

-To the video where Shotzi knocked off Tamina to qualify for MITB. Roberts mentions this is the biggest chance in Shotzi’s career.

-Shotzi is backstage and makes fun on Megan for asking what being in MITB means. MITB changes lives and she is climbing that ladder with more fire and aggression that anyone has ever seen. She does the ”Tick-Tock” gimmick that Kross used to do, though I won’t say gimmick infringement because wrestlers have been doing that for decades.

-Roberts and KP discuss!

-Sheamus still to come!

-Ronda/Nattie MITB commercial!

-To the video where Pat McAfee challenges Baron Corbin to a match at SummerSlam. McAfee is awesome and the crowd just loves him. With SummerSlam in Nashville though he could get booed some as he has already heeled on that town when they hosted the NFL Draft. Go find it on YouTube as he cut an epic heel promo on Titan fans.

-To the video where Paul Heyman gets WWE to throw Sheamus and Drew McIntyre out of the MITB match. Pearce gives them a way in if they can beat The Usos in a tag match. Weird, but whatever. Drew and Sheamus beat the Tag Champions clean just to get put back in the spot they already had. Roberts argues that the initial decision wasn’t wrong as they didn’t want a match to qualify until tonight.

-Sheamus with his Brutes are standing by backstage. Drew is riding Sheamus’ coattails to MITB and has no hope in hell of winning. Sheamus reminds us he won MITB and cashed in on Roman Reigns in 2015. They are all off to drink.

-JBL says he loves The Brutes and loves the Irish. He mentions he once had a tooth knocked out by Finlay. They discuss Drew and Sheamus trying to target each other and how that could take their focus off winning the match. JBL says the prize is there but it is hard to forget that someone you hate is across the ring from you.

-They discuss Heyman and JBL says Heyman will lie and cheat but will likely go down as the greatest manager of all time.

-Next they discuss McAfee and JBL says this isn’t Mean Gene trying to wrestle. McAfee is a competent wrestler and he thinks the word of him and what he has done. He knows Pat loves the business and is doing commentary when financially he doesn’t have to. He thinks Corbin is a fine human being and thinks what Moss did to Corbin was comparable to Shawn turning on Marty. JBL takes offense of being called a villain by Roberts, but lets that slide. He feels Corbin can be a World Champion and thinks McAfee has underestimated the talent of Corbin.

-They say goodbye to JBL and plus Cena returning on Monday one more time.

-Oh wait, for some reason after the show ends I get a trailer for “Swerve City” with Regal as his guest, Looks like a series that was filmed during The Pandemic. Weird they would have that set up considering both men are in AEW now. Swerve namedrops Toni Storm, Gargano, and Candice. Again, weird! Thanks for reading!