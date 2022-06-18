411’s The SmackDown LowDown Report: 06.18.22 – Drew McIntyre Reveals His Plan for MITB Briefcase, Plus More!

411’s The SmackDown LowDown Report: 06.18.22

-New name, but I assume the same show. Let’s get to it!

-Well, the song for the opening is the same, so it’s just a name change.

-To the video to start as Roman successfully defends against Riddle and Brock Lesnar makes return. He takes out Roman and The Usos with F5s and we have our Main Event for SummerSlam.

-Scott Stanford (still no Jackie) welcomes us to the show and is joined by Matt Camp. They cover the news that it will be Brock vs Roman at SummerSlam: Last Man Standing Match! I mean, Orton being out kind of screwed them and with a Stadium Show you knew they were going to call up Brock.

-Headlines: Moss beats Corbin again as they continue to give him a solid push. I am intrigued by the tease of a Corbin/McAfee match. I would also like to see Bum Corbin return at home point.

-To the video where Pearce puts Sheamus and Drew McIntyre in the MITB Ladder Match. Sheamus eats a Claymore!

-Drew is backstage with Kayla Braxton, who is rocking a black Johnny Cash shirt. You know the one! Drew says things worked out as he is in MITB and he got to kick Sheamus in the face. Drew’s plan is to win MITB and cash in at Clash at The Castle. Oh man, that would be a waste of the case. Drew just needs to get a match for the Title at that PPV without needing the MITB contract.

-Jerry Lawler joins the show with a King of the Ring sign behind him. My KOR 97 retro review will be up in the next few days. They all discuss all things MITB Ladder Match. Camp points out that both Drew and Sheamus would love to Main Event Clash at The Castle.

-Talk turns to Brock, but first King mentions Roman vs. Riddle was David vs Goliath. However, Goliath won this time as he expected. As far as Brock he knows Roman has to be upset that he has returned. Camp: “Less than a year later we are back in the same spot.” I mean, kind of been in the same spot with these two for going on 7 years.

-Raquel and Moss still to come!

-Peacock commercials!

-John Cena is retuning one week from Monday!

-To the video as Dancing Shanky continues to be a thing as they lose to New Day. Creative ending with Woods playing the trombone to get Shanky dancing which costs them the match.

-Camp and Stanford discuss as they want Jinder to just roll with Shanky’s dancing.

-To the video where Raquel Rodriguez qualified for MITB with a win over Shayna Baszler.

-We head backstage where Kayla has Raquel. She promises to make the most of her opportunity at MITB. She is preparing for anything and is studying tape on women from RAW and SmackDown.

-Camp and Stanford discuss and we learn next week Shotzi and Aliyah will meet for a spot.

-Moss coming up next.

-Peacock commercials!

-MITB is in Vegas 4th of July weekend!

-To the video of The Last Laugh Match which was apparently just a regular match. At least it ends this feud and Moss getting the win was needed. Again, just push someone and see what happens. Moss winning in his hometown was nice to see as well.

-Moss is backstage and he is appreciative that Corbin brought him to SmackDown, but he treated him like a clown and he got the last laugh. He wasn’t the only one laughing at Corbin tonight though as it was the entire state of Minnesota.

-Lawler is back and he crushes Moss for his jokes. He doesn’t know why Corbin kept him around for as long as he did. He doesn’t think Corbin was prepared and was hoping Corbin smashed McAfee’s head through the table so he could get he is broadcast spot back. Wow!

-They discuss the women’s MITB match and Lawler is impressed with Raquel. He has became a fan quickly and thinks she is on such a roll that she will do well at MITB. Camp agrees and brings up the heigh advantage which should help with a ladder match. He also brings up that her dad used to be a wrestler so she has some pedigree.

-They ask Lawler about Lacey Evans and King says he was there at her WWE debut in Memphis. They had a conversation and Lawler is a huge fan of hers as well. He knows he is one to change picks and he may have to go with Lacey right now.

-Nakaumura vs. Zayn next week on SmackDown in a MITB qualifier. Nice! Aliyah vs. Shotzi in a MITB qualifier and Ricochet gets his rematch for the IC Title against Gunther. Nice to see they have a solid card planned a week in advance.

-Different name, but same show we’ve been getting ever since they moved to the studio. It’s probably for best that the name changed as this show stopped being Talking Smack a while ago. Instead, we will just leave the memories alone for the real Talking Smack hosted by Renee and Bryan. I will even include the early reboot with the rotating cast of Kayla, Miz, Woods, Heyman, Zayn. Farewell Talking Smack! Thanks for reading!