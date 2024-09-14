411’s The SmackDown LowDown Report: Bayley & Naomi Talk Next Week’s Tag Match, More

-Welcome to a new era of SmackDown LowDown as the show is now live right after SmackDown finishes. No more taped shows for the next day with the talent having to say last night when they taped moments after the show ended. This is a change they should have made years ago to coincide with RAW Talk being live. This is usually the spot for Level Up, but I believe it will air at 11 PM now. There is also a special SmackDown Top 25 moments hosted by Jackie Redmond that dropped and I will have that later this weekend as well.

-The plugs keep on coming as my latest Retro Review of Clash of the Champions X is here. Let’s get to it!

-New opening graphic and new theme song! That new SmackDown logo reminds me of a High School sports team logo. Megan Morant welcomes us to the show and she is joined by Scott Stanford.

-They start with the big news: Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns will be teaming against Solo and Jacob at Bad Blood. That should be a blast!

-To the video as moments ago, Roman Reigns let it be known that he is The Only Tribal Chief. This is his ring, his show, and his WWE. Well, Cody has an issue with that because and notes “it was.” Sick burn! The Tongans attack from behind, but Cody and Roman regain control. Roman signs the contract and Cody takes a few moments before signing it as well to make it official. The crowd loved all of this! Roman reluctantly handing over the contract was a nice touch. We need a Mega Power handshake!

-Stanford wonders if this could be a Bloodline set-up of Cody Rhodes. Well, I don’t think it would be now since Stanford mentioned it.

-To the video as the first match of this new USA era of SmackDown was Cody Rhodes successfully defending his WWE Championship inside a Steel Cage against Solo. The Bloodline attack after the match and I really wanted to see what Jacob was going to do off the top of the cage, but Roman’s music hits and the place explodes. The Tag Champions beat down Roman, but Cody makes the save as Solo and Jacob retreat. Reigns is back in the fight and hits a spear.

-Chelsea Green, LA Knight, and Bayley/Naomi will be the first guests on the first ever Live SmackDown LowDown (yes, I know Talking Smack used to be live, but this isn’t that anymore).

-NXT on UPN!

-To the video as Michin gets a quick win over Piper Nevin. Chelsea attacks from behind and Piper drops a splash. Unpretty-Her on a garbage can!

-Byron Saxton is backstage with Chelsea Green and good on her for being the first guest in this new era. She always steals the show and this show should be called Friday Night Chelsea. Vickie Guerrero shows up and she thinks Chelsea and Michin should have a dumpster match. Chelsea freaks out as she says Vickie doesn’t work here, but Aldis does and he loves Vickie’s idea. Chelea leaves and says she can’t make it.

-To the video as Kevin Owens found a partner in Randy Orton to take on A Town Down Under. Orton as the hot tag guy is still fantastic as the people go crazy for him. Stunner and RKO ends the night for Grayson Waller. That’s a killer combo!

-To the video as Andrade and Carmelo Hayes had their fifth match in an unofficial Best of Five series. Winner is next in line for LA Knight. Andrade gets the win and the place popped for him. Great crowd tonight in Seattle. I understand Andrade winning as Hayes will get his time and has many years left. Andrade vs. Knight should be fun. LA Knight is out to cut a promo and it seems their match will be next week on SmackDown. That will work!

-Byron Saxton is backstage with our US Champion, LA Knight. He says there wasn’t enough of the US Champ tonight, but we will get more next week. All Andrade did was win a contest to be a big-time loser. YEAH!

-Next week it’s LA Knight defending The US Title against Andrade.

-RAW preview: Judgment Day defend their Tag Titles against New Day! Live from Portland, OR!

-Still photos from SmackDown’s past: Hogan/Edge Tag Champions; Team Hell NO; Stone Cole and Arnold, among others!

-To the video as Nia Jax is interrupted by Naomi and Bayley. They each want Nia at Bad Blood so Nia throws out a challenge for a Tag Match against her and Tiffy. Whoever gets the pin faces Nia at Bad Blood, but if Bayley or Naomi get pinned they are gone from SmackDown.

-Cathy Kelly is backstage with Bayley and Naomi. They say they have each other’s back for over ten years. All they want is to get the Title off Nia and it doesn’t matter who does it. They don’t want the idea of them having to leave SmackDown even put in the Universe. They continue to bond as this interview just goes all over the place.

-Megan thinks they are in denial that one of them may have to lose SmackDown next week.

-We go back to Roman making the save inside The Steel Cage. Cody and Roman take out The Tongans and stand tall.

-Stanford notes that Cody and Roman still hate each other, but they have a common enemy.

-Megan wraps up the show and we are out this week. Thanks for reading and look for my Level Up review in the next hour or so.