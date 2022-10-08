411’s The SmackDown LowDown Report 10.08.22: Final Push To Extreme Rules from Sheamus and Drew McIntyre!

-I actually missed SmackDown last night as I was watching my Uniontown Red Raiders beat The Brownsville Falcons 49-0. What’s up Kent? Let’s get to it!

-We start with video from Logan Paul’s face off with Roman and The Bloodline. Sami gets Roman to crack as he compares Logan Paul to shit. Sami getting pretty comfortable now in The Bloodlione.

-Jackie Redmond welcomes us to the show and she is alone in the studio as Matt Camp is in Philly for Extreme Rules. Jerry “The King” Lawler will be joining them later in the show.

-Headlines: GUNTHER retains his IC Title in a controversial match with Sheamus. Legado Del Fantasma arrives with Zelina. About time and a good spot for Zelina.

-To the video as Drew McIntyre lays waste to Karrion Kross and beats down some security guards. Kross regroups and lights up Drew’s back with the leather strap.

-Drew is backstage, still shirtless, and gives a look at the welts on his back. Drew complaining Kross hit him from behind is kind of weird considering Drew jumped him during his entrance. Nice little easter egg for Drew as he says, “please sir, may I have another.” Obviously, Tommy Dreamer said that when Sandman caned him.

-Lawler joins the show and is in a good moon as his Guardians won yesterday (and won today on a 15th inning homer to finish their series with Tampa Bay) and he saw Cole get knocked down on SmackDown. He is Team Karrion in this and tells Drew to be careful when he asks for another. Camp agrees as Kross has be on step ahead this entire time and Lawler says Karrion is that guy that has Drew’s number.

-They discuss Logan Paul trying to divide The Bloodline. Lawler calls Sami a waste of skin as he causes trouble every time he opens his mouth. He tells The Bloodline to ditch Sami before he costs them.

-New Day and Brawling Brutes to come!

-Peacock Commercials!

-Liv/Ronda Extreme Rules commercial!

-Zelina Vega returns on SmackDown and has Legado Del Fantasma with her as they take out Hit Row. SmackDown is the new home of Faction Warfare! So many options for WarGames.

-Camp gives us a history lesson on LDF and notes Zelina wasn’t with them in NXT, but she has been the manager for champions. He puts over Santos Escobar and how he is a patient man. The group can challenge for Tag and Single Championships. He feels Santos will be a name everyone is talking about by the end of the year.

-To the video as The Usos and Sami take on New Day and their surprise partner, Braun Strowman. We see Strowman take out everyone on the floor including Cole, which will make Lawler happy. The Bloodline argue a bit and lose the match which won’t make our Tribal Chief happy.

-New Day are backstage and Woods has a light tube. They are asked why Braun? Kofi says look at the man. He is the monster of all monsters and came back more jacked and with more muscles. It seems Braun is their friend and why he has spared them. They can’t stand The Bloodline and it only made sense to team with their large friend that also doesn’t like The Bloodline. Woods cuts a promo about dancing on the ECW arena. Another great ECW call back!

-Camp and Jackie discuss! Next week on SmackDown it’s Kofi vs. Sami!

-The Brawling Brutes still to come!

-Peacock commercials!

-Back as Jackie and Camp discuss The Brawling Brutes/Imperium. To the video for GUNTHER/Sheamus II. They hit each other hard and Imperium and The Brutes get involved to tease us for tonight. They don’t show the non tap-out for some reason.

-The Brutes are backstage and they are pissed. Butch yells that tomorrow is Fight Night. Sheamus, who has a chest that looks like hamburger, is quiet as he threatens GUNTHER. “You want to bring weapons? You want to to get crazy?” This is going to be a war tonight!

-Lawler is back and he feels the loss last night will have an effect on Sheamus. He doesn’t think the Brutes should be counted out and makes jokes about them all fighting since they were kids. Jackie is jealous that Camp is going to have a front row seat for the match.

-Lawler takes his leave as Jackie runs down the card for tonight. Should be a good show!

-Thanks for reading and enjoy Extreme Rules!