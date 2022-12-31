411’s The SmackDown LowDown Report: 12.31.22 – Drew McIntyre Sets His Goals for 2023 and More!

-Megan Morant is backstage at Cena and runs down the highlights of what happened: the returns of John Cena and Charlotte. Tonight, we will hear from Drew McIntyre, Ricochet, and Teegan Nox.

-Jackie Redmond welcomes us to the show and she is joined by Matt Camp. They immediately get to the return of John Cena and how he made his return in a victory with KO over Roman and Sami.

-Bray Wyatt was attacked by Uncle Howdy and has a Pitch Black Match with LA Knight at The Royal Rumble.

-Charlotte Flair returned, with new music, and beat Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women’s Championship.

-To the video as Solo Sikoa beat Sheamus with the Samoan Spike. The Usos take out The Brawling Brutes and Solo looks to injure Sheamus, but Drew McIntyre returns to make the save.

-Drew is backstage with Kayla Braxton. He says it feels great to be back and puts over Tampa as he lived there for over 10 years. He had to sit home and watch The Bloodline week after week. He is coming for Solo and he and Sheamus are coming for The Usos. The match officially happens next week.

-Camp and Jackie discuss Usos vs. Drew/Sheamus for the Tag Titles and that happens next week.

-The first RAW of 2023 is this week and we get Theory/Rollins for The US Title and Bianca/Bliss for the RAW Women’s Championship.

-To the video as Ronda taps out Raquel Rodriguez in a good match. Charlotte returns and wants a Title shot and Ronda gives it to her. Charlotte gets the win and is once again a World Champion.

-Jackie questions why Ronda would accept that match and Camp feels Ronda is just that confident.

-To the video from 2 weeks ago as Xia Li returned and then beat Teegan Nox in the Gauntlet Match last week.

-Teegan Nox is backstage with Megan and is immediately interrupted by Xia Li. She tells Teegan she can beat her anytime and anywhere and questions why she isn’t being interviewed since she won last week.

-Jackie and Camp discuss!

-To the video as we see highlights from our big time Main Event. Just a fun match that sent the crowd home happy. Cena played the hits and really, that’s all he needed to do. Sami eats the pin from KO and I’m sure that won’t come back to hurt him.

-Jackie and Camp discuss KO/Sami and Camp mentions they are destined to do this forever. He brings up that Sami took the loss and while Roman wasn’t pinned it was a loss on his record.

-To the video as LA Knight continues his feud with Bray Wyatt. He calls Bray a broke down loser and challenges him to a match at The Royal Rumble. Bray accepts and out comes Uncle Howdy, who attacks Bray Wyatt. LA Knight smartly, leaves the ring and even he is confused.

-Jackie is confused as well and they discuss the match at The Rumble. The only thing Camp knows is the name of the match: The Mt Dew Pitch Black Match.

-To the video as Braun Strowman demands an IC Title Match from GUNTHER. Braun takes out 2/3 of Imperium, but GUNTHER sends him crashing through the retaining wall and then tries to break the arm. GUNTHER destroyed Braun here which was nice to see. Ricochet makes the save with a steel chair.

-Ricochet is backstage with Megan and he tells us he and Braun have a bit of a friendship. Braun had his back, so he had his back tonight. He also enjoys taking some steam out of Imperium. Next up for Ricochet is a match against Top Dolla and the winner qualifies for The Royal Rumble. He will handle business and earn his way into The Royal Rumble.

-Jackie and Camp discuss! Camp has Ricochet as the favorite in the match with Top Dolla.

-Two weeks away, GUNTHER defends his IC Title against Braun Strowman.

-Jackie and Camp talk New Year’s Day and Camp is not a fan of resolutions. He doesn’t see the big deal as it’s just a date change to a new month. Well, that’s a festive way to end this one. Jackie thanks us for watching and we are out.

