411’s Undertaker: The Last Ride Report – ‘Chapter 3: End of an Era’

-Back at it with Chapter 3 of this tremendous series. Last time Taker fought his way back to getting in shape to redeem himself. He was happy with how he felt, but wanted more. This episode was teased as focusing on the matches with HHH and then with Kane against DX. This should be interesting! Let’s get to it!

-We start where we ended last time with Taker squashing Cena at WrestleMania 34. Taker says it was fine professionally, but personally he wanted more. He was prepared for a 20-30 minute match. He felt Cena/Taker should have been a different deal. Taker gets props from various people in the back as he tells us that he still wants that classic match to go out on and if that had happened with Cena he probably would have walked away. “It was a 3 minute match, so what are you going to do?”

-Chapter 3: End of an Era

-Taker comes through the curtain with Michelle and one of their daughters. He asks his daughter if she is ok with him beating John Cena. Aww! Michelle confirms that their daughter was happy that Taker won, but also mad it was against John Cena. Taker: “Now I have to worry about John Cena’s feelings. It was nice that I got to crush her favorite and let her know that daddy is the man.” Michelle also wanted to see Taker get more time, but knows that 3-5 minutes did wonders for his confidence. Taker says the fire was lit and he knew he could more more matches.

-Greatest Royal Rumble: Taker was intrigued by what they were doing over in Saudi Arabia and felt it was an honor to be invited. For him it was important to be part of that initial meeting between the Saudi Government and the WWE and it’s something you will always remember. He talks about traveling across the world and not knowing how different people will receive things like his character. Taker and Rusev do battle in a casket match as Taker talks about the crowd reacting. He calls it a win win overall and we see him toss Rusev in the casket to win. Taker says he didn’t feel as good as he did in NOLA, but is still 90% better than he’s been recently.

-3 Months Later: WWE Live Event at MSG: Taker talks about how special it is to work MSG and he wants to soak this in as it is possibly his last match at The Garden. They paid tribute to Taker by lighting up the outside of The Garden in purple. It’s cool when they do things like that! We see some of the great moments in WWE history at MSG. Taker mentions the fans that come to The Garden are fans in the truest sense. His goal is to go out and entertain them and give them a little bit of what they expect when Undertaker is on the marquee. You have to bring it at The Garden or people will let you hear it. It appears to be a 6 man match with Taker/Braun/Reigns against Owens/Corbin and someone else I didn’t catch. Taker pins Reigns with The Tombstone to finish things. He likes working with the young guys and hopes they can take something from a match with him. Taker soaks in the cheers and takes time to look at the crowd and make eye contact with the fans which he usually doesn’t do. He was happy with the match and calls the group in the match a good group of guys.

-Backstage they all congratulate each other and thank each other for the match. Taker is content if this is the last time he works The Garden and you can see him get a little emotional as he says that. HHH talks about how those closure moments are great, but they make you want another one. As fun as it was, it wasn’t the moment to end his career on so he is still searching.

-Austin, TX: Sept 18, 2018: Taker at home as he shuts it down now instead of focusing on wrestling. He is better at getting into husband and dad mode. His mind still works though on trying to stay fresh and we see him and Michelle getting stretched out. Taker gets a call from Vince about working a match with HHH in Australia. That works for him and he wants to get it done. We get Vince’s announcement about the PPV and how it will be the last match between HHH and Taker.

-HHH talks about debuting in the WWE in 1995 and he had a few matches with Taker early on that he thinks got some respect. One night Taker brought HHH over and told him he is alright with him and they did a shot of Jack Daniels. HHH doesn’t drink and Taker knew that, but it was a way of telling him he was accepted. We flashback to Mania X-7 and the fun match they had at the Greatest WrestleMania of all time. HHH mentions that he talked to Taker early on in his relationship with Steph. Taker gave his full blessing and told HHH to screw listening to all the negative people. Taker was in the wedding and we got footage of that and man is crazy seeing Taker as a groomsman. HHH mentions they don’t have a day to day buddy hangout relationship and Taker confirms they don’t call each other every day, but they would each be there if the other needed something.

-Taker talks about the unique chemistry they have and he has a lot of moments he holds near and dear to his heart. No disrespect to anyone, but the 4 Mania matches from 25-XXVIII are what he holds dearly. I was there for 3 of the 4 and regret not getting to Miami for the conclusion of the story arc.

-The relationship with Shawn is discussed and Taker says it is no secret he didn’t like Shawn outside the ring much at first. He can’t think of anyone outside of Shawn that is as good in the ring. Taker says Shawn was a completely different human being their second run. The Mania 25 match was magic and is easily the greatest match I have ever seen live. I can’t explain the reaction inside that stadium as the match unfolded. HHH talks about working with Orton in the Main Event and as they watched Taker/Shawn he told Randy “We are fucked.” He calls it the greatest thing he has ever seen. The near fall Tombstone spot nearly brought the house down. JR’s call of “having an out of body experience” is very accurate as to what people in the building were having. After the match ended I can still see the people around me hugging and giving high fives. Just an amazing match!

-The following year in Phoenix we do it again with them knowing this is Shawn’s last match. Again, I was there and it was awesome as well, but had crazy expectations and had the daunting task of following the Mania XXV classic. Overall the XXVI show was so much better than XXV and this time they smartly closed with Taker/Shawn. Taker brings up that Shawn got the John Elway retirement in that he got to leave on his terms. Well, Elway left while winning the Super Bowl, but I get Taker’s point. Shawn says everyone is amazed that he has been able to stay retired and it’s because of the closure he got from that match. Sigh! Great footage of them backstage after the match and HHH and Vince are right there to give them a standing ovation. The ovation then turns to one for Shawn and Taker mentions Shawn got the ending that he is searching for. Edge, Foley, and Austin all talk about wanting Taker to find that proper moment to retire.

-HHH says that Taker came to him about continuing the story as he would pick up for his buddy. HHH was all for it but knew the pressure was insane as he had to follow two of the greatest matches ever. The Mania XXVII match was just brutal and I know some aren’t a fan, but it was easily the best thing on the card and the crowd loved it. A quick story as my friend who went with me said he was going to leave and head to Taco Mac (next to the Georgia Dome) if Taker won. He got up and started to walk away when HHH hit The Tombstone for the near fall. It was a great match that was different than Shawn/Taker and it needed to be.

-Next year in Miami they came up with Hell in a Cell as Taker/Shawn started it with that match and combined HHH/Taker had been in 2/3 of Cell matches. The story was complete with Shawn being the special ref and he was great with his facial reactions. The superkick into the Pedigree is one of the greatest near falls of all time in any company ever. Taker knows the fans bought that more than any other time that the Streak was going to be ended. Instead Taker wins an absolute classic war. Taker calls it story telling at it’s finest as these 3 men beat the hell of each other the last 4 years and went out as manly men. Just great as you walk in and beat the piss out of each other and then shake hands and leave better for it. They all discuss the moment of them hugging as a group at the top of the ramp. Each man has a plaque with a photo from that night.

-Taker is back in the gym as he trains for the HHH match. He knows they will have the fans hooked cause of the history. As a fan, Taker wants to see the match. Shawn and Kane were introduced as seconds and you kind of knew where that was going even if you held out hope Shawn was really done.

-Australia: beautiful country and it would be great to visit one day. HHH and Taker discuss the match and we get great footage of Taker, Shawn, HHH and Kane shooting the breeze in an empty stadium. A bit later Taker is playing cards with Larry Heck (athletic trainer). Taker tells us that if he gives people a lot of crap they know he likes them. He jokes around with Larry and as they are playing cards, Taker’s GONG goes off which is a funny moment. Taker mentions he will make people leave the room if he feels they are bad luck when he is playing cards. Again, this is so much like ‘The Last Dance.’ Taker says Larry’s gin game is subpar and he will likely get a phone call after this airs.

-Super Showdown: Cole mentions on commentary that HHH hasn’t beaten Taker one on one in 16 years. Taker says a lot has happened to each of them since their last match against each other. As always the video package makes the match look epic. Shawn gets involved leading to HHH getting the win as the Superkick into the Pedigree works this time. They shake hands after, but Taker and Kane turn and lay out Shawn/HHH to set-up the next match. Backstage Taker brings up they went 30-35 minutes and jokes when he watches it he will see Kane screwed up so much during the match. He thinks they all did their job as the fans enjoyed it.

-Brothers of Destruction vs DX: Taker calls it a dream for all of them to be in the ring together one last time. Amazing stuff next as they tape Kane/Taker responding and we hear the director count Kane in. Kane says they have 2 words for DX and Taker retorts “Go Fuck Yourselves” as Kane does a crotch chop and the production loses it in laughter. That was fantastic!

-Kane talks about how cool it is to work with Taker and how early on it was intimidating. He owes the career he has to Taker and calls their match at Mania XIV the favorite of his career. They have been through a lot physically against each other. He thinks there is a lot of mutual respect and Taker says you can count on Glen Jacobs like you can count of the sun rising. He is one the few guys he would trust to hold his wallet and then laughs about that comment.

-They discuss Shawn coming out of retirement and HHH was shocked. Shawn had always told him absolutely not. Taker was also blown away as they discussed it. Shawn had no aspirations of making a comeback as it was just a one off because of the people involved. HHH says the idea was it would be a night off where Shawn could throw out some glow sticks, do some crotch chops, hit a few superkicks and drop an elbow. Funny thing though as HHH mentions Kane is a mayor, Shawn has been retired and he and Taker are part timers. We get a train wreck of epic proportions as HHH tears his pec, Kane gets his mask knocked off. Shawn nearly dies as they miss catching him on a moonsault to the floor. Shawn: “it totally blew.” Taker says they are human and things happened you didn’t expect from the talent involved.

-Taker says he takes full responsibility as he wasn’t there mentally. He and Michelle had personal problems with members of the family. That drama was consuming him. If that match had gone off the way they wanted that may have been enough for him to retire. Michelle brings up that it’s just a vicious cycle as he is going to have to redeem himself for that match. Shawn calls it as Taker chasing The Dragon and that it’s not healthy. HHH: “everybody’s story book ending is different.” It is hard to break the cycle and Michelle knows after 30 years he wants to leave on something right. She doesn’t think anything is going to be perfect until he gets emotional and physical closure. Batista says everyone is looking for the storybook ending and Taker will keep doing it until someone forces him to stop. JR compares him to the aging gun fighter. JR: “Father Time doesn’t do any jobs.” Vince talks about how tough it is to look at yourself in the mirror and how you are constantly questioning where you are in life. Shawn says the real peace and joy comes from the family. Taker read the situation as one where things were spinning out of control with chasing his perfect ending and the personal issues. He knew he needed to make some changes.

-Next Time: Taker knows his days are numbered and he has no match at Mania this year. He watched the show and it hit him that he should be out there. Goldberg/Taker and that should be amazing to get feedback from those involved.

-This continues to be a fantastic series and while we had positivity and hope coming out of Chapter 2, this one ends on a down note obviously. This one was heavily focused a bit on flashbacks as they discussed the Taker/Shawn/HHH history in building to what was happening in the present day. Because of that I still hold Chapter 2 as the best episode so far, but this was still fascinating. I love the behind the scenes stuff and seeing Taker provide some light moments is great. HHH and Shawn were candid as always and the over riding story of Taker looking for that perfect ending is worthy of praise, but you also feel for the guy knowing how hard it is going to be for him to find that. Next week should be great as if people thought the tag match was a disaster, wait for Goldberg/Taker. I think Taker was a little kind on the tag match because of the respect he has for those involved and yet he was still on point about how bad it was. His thoughts on the match with Goldberg should be something else considering they don’t have the relationship he has with Kane, HHH, and Shawn. See everyone on Tuesday for Backstage and as always, thanks for reading!