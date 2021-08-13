411’s Weekend Playlist: AEW Rampage Debut, NJPW Resurgence, Retro Match Picks, More

Welcome to 411’s Weekend Playlist, an experimental weekly column with a variety of recommendations on what to watch this weekend in pro wrestling.

With so many options to choose from, the goal is to give you what you need to know for the top events and notable independent shows, plus retro match and event picks for those looking for a little nostalgia.

Let’s jump into the picks.

WELL IT'S THE BIG SHOWS

* WWE SmackDown – Friday, 8 PM ET on FOX

The road to SummerSlam continues for SmackDown, and this time around, hopefully there won’t be company-wide releases during the show. As for what has been announced as of this writing, John Cena returns to confront Roman Reigns, Edge and Seth Rollins continue their feud, and more. Even though SmackDown week to week has been up and down, all the top matches (Reigns vs. Cena, Edge vs. Rollins, and Bianca Belair vs. Sasha Banks) should deliver at the pay-per-view. Meanwhile, what’s next for Baron Corbin after being fined for violating WWE dress code and not having the luxury of taking to-go food from catering? I think it’s also worth mentioning that, at least for me, one of the highlights of SmackDown each week has been Pat McAfee’s chemistry with Michael Cole. McAfee is terrific on commentary and he brings out the best in Cole.

* AEW Rampage – Friday, 10 PM ET on TNT

Also known as The One Before CM Punk Debuts In AEW. Then again, to skip straight to that one would be ignoring the greatness of Britt Baker, who will defend the AEW Women’s title against Red Velvet in the main event. Other matches include Kenny Omega defending the Impact World title against Christian Cage, and Fuego Del Sol’s livelihood on the line in a TNT title match against reigning champion Miro. Considering this is the debut episode of Rampage, you’d have to think Tony Khan has something up his sleeve. When does he not? Perhaps we see a former WWE talent debut, or another big angle to propel AEW towards All Out. One of the most interesting aspects coming out of this show will be the viewership. AEW fans have done a good job following the company anywhere it goes, and there’s also the hook of potential wrestling-hungry fans jumping straight from FOX to TNT after SmackDown. So although the timeslot is different from most top weekly wrestling programs, there’s plenty of optimism the audience will be there. We know they will be for the next one….

* AAA Triplemania XXIX – Saturday, 9 PM ET

Psycho Clown vs. Rey Escorpion in a Hair vs. Mask Match will headline the 29th edition of AAA’s Triplemania, while AEW and Impact fans will be particularly interested in a few other matches. Kenny Omega is set to defend the AAA Mega title against Andrade El Idolo, and The Lucha Brothers will defend the AAA World Tag Team titles in a three-way bout against El Hijo del Vikingo and Laredo Kid, and Taurus and a mystery partner. Both the Impact Knockouts title and AAA Reina de Reinas title are on the line in a high-stakes match between Deonna Purrazzo and Faby Apache. No, Triplemania isn’t available to stream live outside of Mexico, but there is an alternative streaming option (via Luchablog on Twitter). Of course, it’ll also be available on-demand after the fact. Omega vs. Andrade should be a treat, as it’ll be Andrade’s first huge match outside of WWE. You also know what you’re getting with the Lucha Bros, and they’ve got some talented opponents in the triple threat tag team match. My guess is Purrazzo walks out of Triplemania as double champion, but I’ve been wrong before.

* NJPW Resurgence – Saturday, 11 PM ET on NJPW World and FITE

Resurgence will air live from Los Angeles from The Torch at LA Coliseum, and on paper, it’s a hell of a card with a double main event featuring two big championship matches. Hiroshi Tanahashi makes his return to the states to challenge Lance Archer for the IWGP United States Championship, while Jay White defends the NEVER Openweight title against David Finlay. Archer and Tanahashi have only had one singles match prior previously, which came on Day 7 of the 2019 G1 Climax. That’s a contrast to White and Finlay, who have regularly produced good matches in the multiple showdowns they’ve had in the past. But the strength of the card isn’t just with the main events. A first-time showdown between Tomohiro Ishii (aka Big Tom Ishii) and Moose should be a true hoss fight. There’s also Jon Moxley teaming up with a mystery partner to take on The Good Brothers, and the two multi-man tag matches feature rising talent like Wheeler YUTA, Yuya Uemura, Danny Limelight, and more. This should challenge for the best show of the weekend.

Other Notable Shows

* NJPW Strong – Friday, 9 PM ET on NJPW World

Wheeler YUTA is in one-on-one action against Barrett Brown, and the same is the case for Hikuleo who takes on Fred Yehi. Danny Limelight and Tom Lawlor will square off against Lio Rush and Karl Fredericks.

* NJPW Summer Struggle Nights 13 and 14

Both nights are headlined by LIJ vs. Bullet Club, while you also get a variety of combinations with CHAOS in separate matches against Bullet Club and Suzuki-gun.

INDEPENDENT SCENE

(via Ian Hamilton, @IanWrestling)

* In terms of live streams, IWTV’s got another bunch. Friday 13th, ICW: NHB is in San Antonio with The Pit 3, headlined by John Wayne Murdoch defending the American Deathmatch title against Aaron Mercher.

* West Coast Pro Wrestling is back on Friday 13th with “Get In Where You Fit In” featuring Rocky Romero & Karl Fredericks vs. Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs, Jacob Fatu vs. Daniel Garcia, and Hammerstone defending the WCPW title against Starboy Charlie.

* A new promotion hits the Merton Arts Space in Wimbledon, London on Friday 13th – PURPOSE Wrestling. The show’s nearly sold out, and is headlining with Connor Mills vs. Jordon Breaks, plus Lykos Gym vs. The NIC.

* ICW: NHB then returns on Saturday 14 for No Holds Barred Volume 17, with John Wayne Murdoch (if still champion) defending vs. Sadika.

* wXw are hitting the road, running the Forum in Bielefeld on Saturday, 14th. Announced so far is Tristan Archer vs. Bobby Gunns, Baby Allison vs. Delia, Rott und Flott vs. Robert Dreissker & Anil Marik, and Aigle Blanc vs. Tim Stübing.

* Futureshock Wrestling in Manchester celebrate their 17th anniversary on Saturday 14th with a pair of shows at the Masonic Guildhall in Stockport. The afternoon show features the Young Guns defending the Futureshock tag titles against the Models, while Aurora Teves, Taonga and Alexxis Falcon face a shot at Lana Austin’s women’s title in the evening show.

* Rev Pro is running 229 The Venue in London on Sunday 15th, featuring Kenneth Halfpenny & Shaun Jackson vs. Gisele Shaw & Hyan.

* Elsewhere in Germany on the 15th, the German Wrestling Federation returns to the Festsaal Kreuzberg in Berlin, for Pick Your Poison – featuring John Klinger vs. Mike D. Vecchio, the Stübing Brothers defending the GWF tag titles against “Crazy” Mike Chaer and Ronaldo Shaqiri, plus Toni Harting defending the GWF Berlin title against Tarkan Aslan.

* OTT run in Belfast again on Sunday, with Outer Space Odyssey 5 from the Europa Hotel. Announced so far is LJ Cleary vs. Adam Maxted, Joel Redman vs. Mark Haskins, and Kings of the North vs. Paddy M and a mystery partner.

RETRO PPV PICK

* WWF SummerSlam 2000 (Peacock)

Steve Cook will join me once again to review this one next week on the 411 on Wrestling podcast, so you can get a head start by going back 26 years to the PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina. The main event featured The Rock defending the WWF title against Triple H and Kurt Angle in a Triple Threat Match. You also had the incredible triple threat TLC Match for the WWF Tag Team titles, Chris Jericho vs. Chris Benoit in a 2/3 Falls Match, and more. Here’s the full card:

* Too Cool vs. Right to Censor

* X-Pac vs. Road Dogg

* Intergender Tag Team Match for the Intercontinental Title: Eddie Guerrero and Chyna vs. Val Venis and Trish Stratus

* Tazz vs. Jerry Lawler

* Hardcore Title: Steve Blackman vs. Shane McMahon

* 2/3 Falls Match: Chris Jericho vs. Chris Benoit

* TLC Match for the WWF Tag Team Titles: The Dudley Boyz vs. The Hardy Boyz vs. Edge and Christian

* Stinkface Match (!): The Kat vs. Terri

* No DQ Match: The Undertaker vs. Kane

* Triple Threat Match for the WWF Title: Triple H vs. Kurt Angle vs. The Rock

RETRO MATCH PICKS

Blake Lovell – Christian vs. Randy Orton for the World Heavyweight Championship, SummerSlam 2011 (Peacock): I always loved the chemistry between these two, and this World Heavyweight title match took place 10 years ago on Saturday. I loved both this match and the Over the Limit 2011 match they had, as both are excellent. This was one of the best feuds in wrestling that year, and if you want some SummerSlam (and Christian) nostalgia, it’s a fine choice.

Steve Cook – Shawn Michaels vs. Razor Ramon, SummerSlam 1995: As much as we talk about how the Michaels/Ramon ladder match at WrestleMania X changed the business and set the template for what we see today, this one tends to fly under the radar. I’ll admit to not giving it as much consideration for my recent Top 7 list as I should have. Shawn is at the top of his game here, there weren’t many better wrestlers than 1995 Shawn Michaels at any point in history. Keep an eye on Razor, though, People want to tell you he was just along for the ride in these matches, but he was on point too. A somewhat forgotten classic that’ll get you in the SummerSlam spirit.

Robert Leighty Jr. – The Nasty Boys vs. Cactus Jack and Kevin Sullivan in a Broad Street Bully Match for the WCW World Tag Team Championship, WCW Slamboree 1994 (Peacock): This forgotten classic is one of my favorite matches of all time. In front of a small, but hot crowd in Philly, these four gave us a brutal war. The Philly crowd wanted chaos and violence and we got it in spades here. This match would have fit perfectly in ECW and that shouldn’t shock anyone considering the men involved. It paid off months of storylines and featured the mother of all guitar shots from Max Payne that nearly blew the roof off the place. Do yourself a favor and check this one out and just marvel at the spectacle as Tony and Ventura were left speechless on commentary at times.

OTHER NOTABLE STREAMING OPTIONS

* Broken Skull Sessions: Bobby Lashley (Sunday)

* Heels S1, E1 on STARZ (Sunday)

WRESTLING THEME OF THE WEEK

The world is still waiting for the Taz cover album.

