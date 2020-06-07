411’s WWE 24 Report: ‘Ric Flair: The Final Farewell

-Air Date: 06/07/20

-Run Time: 46:37

-Today we journey back to 2008 to take a look at Ric Flair’s retirement weekend at WrestleMania XXIV. Fun fact, I started writing for 411 just before this show and the first piece I ever took part in was the Round Table for Mania XXIV. Let’s get to it!

-Ric tells us he looks at today and yesterday and his career and there is a part of society that thinks what he did was cool. He brings up the hip hop community, and sports teams being influenced by him and we see players from the Colts, and Chiefs using Flair’s mannerisms and the Woo in games. They have a clips from Joe Rogan’s podcast where he brings up when hearing “Wooo” everyone knows it’s Ric Flair. Ric says he would rather be remembered as that guy in 1980s and at WrestleMania 24 he had the chance to be him one more time. “That weekend was the biggest thing I have ever done in my life….in wrestling…which is my life.”

-Great package on Flair’s career with classic soundbites from the Flair spliced in. This is going to be great and I am only 2 minutes into it.

-Orlando, FL March 29, 2008: At the Amway Arena with the Hall of Fame Ceremony press conference. Flair is already crying as he holds court in front of reporters. He tells them one of the biggest problems in his life he has never had a bad time. He has to find a way to get through this weekend and he breaks down again as he says he needs to win tomorrow or he doesn’t get to do what he loves anymore. A reporter asks how he is handling his emotions and he laughs as he says he isn’t doing a very good job.

-Flair talks about the Hall of Fame weekend and we see a sweet moment where Dusty Rhodes hugs Flair and tells him to keep it together. Seeing Dusty show up in these always brings a smile to my face. Flair says he will put up that weekend against any other ceremony. He meets The Rock backstage and Rock congratulates him. The Hall of Fame gets shots thrown at it, but I have been to 3 of them and the emotion is real in that setting. It does mean something to a lot of those being honored and gives them a chance to soak in the cheers a final time and be honored by their peers.

-Flair talks about becoming The Nature Boy and we get some more classic footage from matches and interviews. He says he is full time Naitch. Michaels says that you knew Flair was everything he said he was. “My shoes cost more than your house!” Amazing! Flair laughs that Rolex owes him a house with all the plugs he gave them.

-Hall of Fame Night: HHH gets the honor of inducting his idol. HHH says that he got to meet his idol and became best friends with him. As HHH gives his speech they keep cutting back to Flair and you can see the emotion on his face. “Ric Flair eats, sleeps, and breaths this business,” -HHH.

-Flair talks about the insane schedule he had back in the 80s. He was the World Champion and the house that was there that night was totally up to the Champion. He mentions everyone only looks at the glitz, glamour, and money, but it is physically demanding.

-Some video of local news doing a story on Flair as it mentions he is going through an expensive divorce, but he is happy as he is with his new girlfriend, Beth and his son David is visiting. They are finding all kinds of footage for this thing.

-The talking heads discuss the character of Ric Flair. Steamboat mentions that the character became the man off the screen as well. He would walk into night clubs and start buying everyone drinks. Charlotte talks about how different it was back then as everyone lived their gimmicks. She wipes tears from her eyes as she admits Ric made a lot of mistake but owned all of them. Space Mountain is referenced and Ric talks about paying alimony to three women and it was a lot of dough. He wasn’t trying to hurt anyone’s feelings, but he he wanted to be the best.

-Starrcade 1993: Flair beats Vader for the WCW Title. Charlotte calls that one of her favorite memories as we see all of Ric’s kids on TV for the first time. Charlotte remembers standing there in her dress and just smiling. Ric says his kids had to grow up while he was working. He did get more time with Ashley and Reid because he didn’t work as much. He says it is because WCW was trying to find a way to get past Ric Flair. Cue Bischoff who talks about there being a face of the company and he admits he didn’t look at Flair they way others did and that was his fault. He knows it probably hurt Ric as we see their confrontation were Flair repeatedly kept yelling, “fire me. I’m already fired.” Amazing moment! Charlotte mentions that she could see and sense that Ric was losing his confidence. He admits that he was broken.

-March 2001: Vince McMahon buys WCW and in the Fall calls Ric to see if he wants to come back to work. Flair mentions Vince told him he wouldn’t be wrestling and then 2 months later he is having a match with Vince at The Royal Rumble. Flair calls the match okay and says he wasn’t proud of it. He was down on himself and didn’t know why he couldn’t get it anymore.

-HHH says Flair was a different guy when he came in 2001 and was just a guy playing the role of Ric Flair. He had lost what Flair was and it continued to get worse. “You are the only guy here that doesn’t know you are Ric Flair.” It was heartbreaking to see for HHH so he wanted to help him. We get footage before a RAW where HHH works out with Flair in the ring as a way to get his confidence going. Flair says that HHH took him under his wings and got his self confidence back. I want the full cut of the “match” they had as you can hear Flair apologize for taking bumps wrong and HHH tell him it is fine.

-With his confidence gaining, Flair takes on Taker at Mania and then finds his perfect role in Evolution. Charlotte was so proud to see her dad get his confidence back. Flair from 2008 says this run has been great and this is his last run. Evolution had run it’s course and people were now worried about his health during some of the matches he was having. The show the hidden gem of his ladder match with Edge just after Edge won the WWE Title for the first time.

-Vince called Flair and told him it was done and he needed to bow out gracefully even though he knows he would be wrestling until he is 80 if he could. HHH equates it to a horse needing a jockey to pull the reigns or the horse will just run itself to death. The decision was made to put Flair in the Hall of Fame, work with Shawn and call it a career. Flair challenges Shawn to a match at Mania. Shawn says he took it seriously and wanted it to be something Flair could be proud of if it was his last match ever.

-Back to the Hall of Fame as HHH brings out an already teary eyed Flair. His speech was fantastic and full of emotion as you would expect. What was cool was him pointing out guys on the current roster and you could see the joy on their face while also getting tears in their eyes. Again, one of the great things about the HOF ceremony. Current day Flair breaks down and says it is hard to talk about that night because so many people helped get him there. I can’t do justice to Flair’s speech so just go out there and watch the thing in full. Charlotte says she can’t watch the footage anymore as Reid was there and he idolized his dad. Flair in his speech talks about his kids and this is getting tough to watch as they cut to shots of Reid. All the kids are crying as Charlotte mentions Ric had a different relationship with each of the kids. He apologizes to his kids in his speech, but says nobody loved their kids more.

-After the speech Ric meets up with HHH and thanks him. He also meets up with Cena, Steph, and JR, who tells Flair that he will give him everything he got tomorrow. Shawn talks about how hard it is to come off the emotion of that night and then get to Mania the next night. Charlotte wishes she could go back and take back some of the things she said to him. She didn’t get why he couldn’t let go back then. HHH: “Everything about Ric is The Nature Boy.” They show a Flair interview from 2008 where he cries and says he doesn’t want to go. This is like Inception level crying as we get flashbacks of Flair crying while talking about those moments and crying. Again, not knocking it, but it’s getting heavy.

-Day of Mania XXIV: Shawn says he wanted to stay focused while dealing with everything going on around him. The match needed to be extra special and he doesn’t know if he took it too seriously, but he took it very serious. Personal story as this was to be the first Mania I attended, but my cousin thought we should wait until XXV because he thought it was be a better show due it to being the 25th one.

-Match Time: Quick note that the stage for Mania XXIV is fantastic and one of the best they ever did. Flair’s robe and entrance game are on point. Charles Robinson as the ref was also a perfect little touch. Shawn does everything in his power to make it a great match while playing to Flair’s strengths. That moonsault on the table had to suck for Shawn. The story of the match was also an easy one to tell as Shawn was hesitant to end his idol’s career and it nearly cost him. In the end though we get one of the best and emotional moments with “I’m sorry. I love you.” Yes, I know he didn’t retire but it still gets me in the feels! Shawn says that was him telling Richard Fliehr how much he means to him. HHH calls the match incredible and everything it needed to be.

-Flair gets a standing ovation from the fans after the match and the tears are flowing again as he soaks in their applause and greets his family in the front row. He knows his kids saw that day why it is hard to say goodbye and leave. Wrestling is what he knew and loved.

-Flair says he left thinking it was over, but then they told him to come to RAW. They booked Flair for a farewell address. Shawn says he was trying to imagine the wrestling business without Ric Flair. Ric catches up with Vince before heading out and Vince told him he doesn’t want to hear about how much respect he has for him and the company. The fans want to see Ric Flair! Ric tells the crowd he will never wrestle in this ring again. I guess that’s not a lie as I don’t believe he has ever wrestled in a WWE ring since.

-HHH comes out after Flair’s speech and just seeing him causes Flair to start crying. HHH brings out legends and pretty much anyone they could find to come out to pay respect to Flair. HHH says that night for Ric may have been bigger than all the rest. Some of the legends: Steamboat, Anderson, Dillon, Windham, and Race. Batista staring down Shawn is fantastic as that lead to that story that morphed into the greatness of Jericho/Shawn.

-Orton talks about how special that night was and calls Flair the greatest of all time. Charlotte talks about respect being the top thing in the business. Even Vince comes out to give Flair a massive bear hug. Flair mentions that fans are great, but having your peers recognize you is the ultimate. He calls the weekend the greatest moment of his life and they do include Taker coming down and bowing down to Flair. Charlotte admits that she gets it now. Flair says he was in the right place at the right time and jokes he won 16 matches and lost 17,000.

-We end with Flair crying a bit more as he wonder who gets things like this is life. “Pretty remarkable, huh?”

-Fantastic and well worth the watch. The footage they were able to find is fascinating to see and sure, most of the stuff we have heard countless times, but it’s still a great story. Hearing Charlotte’s take on the weekend was a nice touch as we have heard from HHH and Shawn a number of times. This is a great compliment to all the Flair DVDs out there and the 30 for 30 ESPN did on his career and it gives the close of his WWE career more attention. Check it it as it’s an easy watch and as always the WWE production team delivers with these projects. They did a great job taking old footage from before the Network era and turning it into a 24 special. Just prepare for lots of crying which I know some people are tired of seeing Flair do. As for me, I appreciate the emotion and love for what he does. Thanks for reading!