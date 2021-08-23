411’s WWE 24 Report: WrestleMania 37 – Night Two

-NXT TakeOver 36 was incredible! Now we move to part II of the latest WWE 24 documentary. Here is my review of Night One. Let’s get to it!

-Original air date: 08.22.21

-Run Time: 45:52

-Brief recap of what happened with night one and Bianca says “now go follow that.” Various SuperStars talk about the competition of trying to outdo what was done the previous night. This is WWE 24!

-WrestleMania 37: Night Two – April 11, 2021: It’s pouring in Tampa as Superstars head into the stadium with umbrellas and ponchos. Again, they are all wearing their masks on the way in and getting temp checks. Rhea is glad Mania is 2 nights as she got to get all her emotions out the previous night and now it is all business.

-Future AEW star (allegedly), Daniel Bryan, tells us he feels wet, but is excited. Peter Rosenberg talks about the weather and Nattie says that she lives in Tampa and for two months it was beautiful. Then it started to pour on Saturday and Sunday. They show the structure covering the ring and the rain is so much that it created huge water bubbles and people were concerned about it bursting and creating a waterfall. Paul Heyman had no such concerns as that show was going to happen no matter what.

-We see shots of rain coming in in the hair and makeup area as various women are getting ready. Looks like Nattie and Tamina are going to be featured in this one. Nattie talks about her family and we get some Hart Foundation highlights. Tamina talks about her lineage and we get Jimmy Snuka highlights. Each is the first female representing their families to step foot in the ring. Tamina mentions she wanted to wrestle as soon as she was out of high school, but then she was in a bad car wreck and was told she would never play any physical sport. She had two daughters and then got a divorce and decided she needed to try this wrestling thing. She made her debut with The Usos against The Hart Dynasty. Nattie loved her immediately. Nattie says she debuted in the era between the Attitude Era and Evolution and all she wanted to do was adapt no matter if she was a manager, wrestling, or doing backstage interviews. I forgot about that period of her career! Tamina talks about going from The Usos to Santino, to AJ Lee, and then Team BAD. I appreciate the AJ Lee footage!

-Nattie talks about special moments she has had: Royal Rumble, Saudi Arabia, Winning Titles and Tamina never got a moment like that. They both decided they were going to make sure everyone took notice of them and it built a confidence inside Tamina. They became partners and became the first women to have two matches at WrestleMania.

-Sheamus jokes that yesterday was the preshow and the real WrestleMania is tonight. He knows he is going to get hateful tweets from Cesaro and Drew for that comment. So, no we focus on Sheamus as he talks about being a wrestling fan and being infatuated with Macho Man Randy Savage. I mean, really who wasn’t? We get video of Sheamus in FCW and we get to hear Dusty Rhodes on commentary! Tremendous!

-In one of the quickest pushes up the card, Sheamus beats John Cena in a Table Match to become WWE Champion only a few months after his main roster debut. Hen then went on to face HHH at Mania XXVI (I was there) and kicked off The Yes Movement with his 18 second win over Daniel Bryan at Mania XXVIII. We see a few more of his highlights before getting to the WW Draft when they split the rosters and Sheamus was the last pick on TV. He says he was ready to walk and mentions Cesaro was the second to last pick and he wasn’t happy either. They took their frustration and harnessed it into The BAR and yeah, they were great together.

-We jump to RAW as Sheamus attacks Riddle and beats him with his scooter. Sheamus is enjoying what he is doing and he thinks Riddle is going to be a huge star and their goal is to steal the show this weekend.

-Rhea is getting her makeup on as she talks about being excited and nervous at the same time. She gets some advice from Titus who tells her to keep doing what she has been doing. We go back to last year as Rhea made her Mania debut in front of 0 fans, but her and Charlotte delivered a great match for the NXT Title. Rhea loved the match, but felt lost as she wasn’t sure what to do when she had to go back to NXT. She started to lose the confidence in herself for a bit and then found it when she took part in The Royal Rumble. She says it was weird with no fans, but she had a great feeling about what was happening. She thinks it was cool that it came down to her and Bianca. “Is this a sign that this is the future of Women’s Division?” Nearly 5 months later, Becky and Charlotte are champions, so I guess the future isn’t now.

-More rain as Edge and Beth Phoenix share a kiss backstage. Edge says Beth has been instrumental and he doesn’t know if he could have done this if it wasn’t for her. She gets it and if it was anyone else they would have questioned why he wanted to come back. We go back to Edge announcing his retirement 10 years ago to the day. That is kind of crazy that he ends up in the Main Event of Mania 10 years to the day he announced his retirement.

-Paul Heyman says there is a common bond between Edge, Daniel Bryan, and Roman Reigns because they all had the business taken away from them. We see Bryan’s emotional retirement and then jump to Roman tells us his real name is Joe and his leukemia is back. All this was gut wrenching at the time and still sucks to watch. We see Heyman hug Roman and tell him he is no alone. Heyman says all three probably asked what am I going to do next and yet, all three are in the Main Event of WrestleMania. Edge says he will look back and realize that match should never have happened. Roman echoes those thoughts as he is amazed all three of them are here.

-It’s still raining as fans pour into the stadium for Night Two. Lucky for them, the rain moved out by the time this show starts and no rain delay. Tamina talks about the nerves as we skip right past the Randy Orton/Fiend opener. The crowd actually got behind her as even they got into the story. Tamina talks about climbing the ropes to hit The Superfly Splash and she gets emotional talking about taking it all in and then she missed, but she says that is okay. Shayna chokes out Nattie to end the match as they opted not to pay off Tamina’s story here and waited a bit. Nattie says she knows her dad had the best seat in the house. She bawls her eyes out backstage as everyone congratulates everyone. Tamina is emotional as she talks about her 11 year journey to get to this weekend and tonight was fire.

-Sheamus warms up backstage and gets his beard combed out. Man, that’s a unique job. Sheamus talks about the goosebumps he had seeing fans for the first time in 13 months. Riddle is told to be careful going down the ramp on his scooter as a cameraman is halfway down. Sheamus and Riddle then beat the crap out of each other in a very good match. This was a wonderful Mania debut for Riddle even in a losing effort. That ending Brogue Kick was nasty as it busted Riddle open as he tried a moonsault off the middle rope. Sheamus win the US Title and he is quite pumped as he returns to Gorilla. He shakes Vince’s hand and screams “I love this,” as he walks away. He talks about feeding off the emotion of the crowd and how it felt like they were back. He will remember it forever.

-Now to Rhea as she gets a rip in her pants fixed before the match. She jokes every time she has an important match, her gear breaks. She had to hit a switch and change her demeanor as it was time to knuckle down and get serious. She got a band to play her to the ring which means they see her as a big star. Asuka carried the division along with Bayley during The Pandemic and it was nice to see her get the moment of coming into Mania as a Champion. They have a really strong match as you would expect and Rhea wins clean as a sheet to make a new star. Rhea says it had bits and pieces of everything she ever wanted and calls the moment perfect. She celebrates backstage with the band and says she is living her dream. She is ready for anything and says to bring on the challengers. Yep!

-The Main Event: Looking back it should have been Edge vs. Roman, but everyone assumed the crowd wanted Bryan again, and yet Edge got the massive reaction while there were some boos for Bryan. Just a weird dynamic. With that said the match was awesome and as of this moment is my favorite match of the year (didn’t say it was the best, but again, awesome). Bryan getting put through a table and then coming back was a nice callback to Mania XXX. No storybook ending this time though as Roman smokes both men with a chair and stacks them to pin both men. Remember the days when Mania never closed with a heel going over, and now it happens quite often.

-Edge gets a standing ovation coming to Gorilla and the smile on his face is infectious. He knew within the first few minutes they had this one and it was going to be a BANGER. He says the match felt like a 5 minute match and he is very proud of it. It was a great moment and says it was all worth it to get back to this point.

-We hear from Cesaro, Sheamus and Bianca as they talk about having the fans back and Mania in Tampa. Cesaro was amazed they pulled it off and Lashley and Sheamus put over the backstage crew and what they do to keep this monster turning. Heyman says they need to be prepared for the Zombie Apocalypse because it is coming (blame him for that Miz fiasco I guess), because when it comes people are going to want to be entertained and it will be them that entertains them. MVP talks about the roar of approval of the crowd making the bumps and bruises worth it. They interject all the various moments for the two nights into the comments from the guys and girls this show focused on. Edge is going to “eat the shit out of those cookies” now that Mania is over. We wrap with Cole saying “we could not have done it without you.”

-I enjoyed last night’s episode more because of the Cesaro story, but again, this was another quality documentary from the WWE crew. Definitely check it out as the backstage stuff is always worth it and it’s an easy watch. Thanks for reading!