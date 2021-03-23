411’s WWE 50 Greatest Women Superstars (#50-36) Report

-I am a sucker for countdowns and the first episode in this series dropped on The WWE Network and Peacock. Well, it notified me it dropped on both, but I could only find it on The Network and since my subscription is done I couldn’t watch it there. I searched on Peacock and couldn’t find it anywhere, but it eventually showed up hours after it was available on The Network. No matter as we have a countdown to get to and as stated, I love countdown shows. The results also provide some good discussion, so let’s get to it.

-Our host is Sarah Schreiber and she has some parameters for this show as it is a countdown of women in the modern era. The Modern Era meaning from 1993 until present day which makes sense as I believe that is when the WWE reintroduced the Women’s Championship (moments later Schreiber confirms it did indeed). They also note that unforgettable stars before 1993 will be showcased throughout the series. I actually appreciate they put some ground rules out there for this thing.

-More criteria as the list is heavily based on in ring accomplishments, Championship victories (well, Charlotte is winning this thing), and creating legendary moments. Those who made their mark outside the ring will also be highlighted throughout the series.

50: Toni Storm

-2018 Mae Young Winner; NXT UK Women’s Champion

-We get a highlight package and the a voice over discussing their career accomplishments. Storm won the finals of the Mae Young Classic at Evolution and then claimed the NXT UK Women’s Title from Rhea Ripley at a NXT UK Takeover: Blackpool. Tony then came across the pond to join NXT.

49: Kaitlyn

-WWE Divas Champion; NXT Season 3 Winner

-I sometimes forget about the reality format of NXT’s initial run. She knocked off Naomi in the finals of Season 3 of NXT. She then formed a tag team with AJ Lee to form The Chick Busters. From there she won the Divas Title from Eve on the 20th Anniversary episode of RAW. Her reign included a feud with former tag partner, AJ Lee. This show is already great as I can appreciate what they are going for and I enjoy taking trips down memory lane.

48: Kay Lee Ray

-Longest Reigning NXT UK Women’s Champion In History

-Another Mae Young Classic alum and she took the title from Toni Storm. Her reign is at 570 days and counting. She also took part in the first female War Games match.

47: Sonya Deville

-Mixed Martial Arts Standout; Debuted on NXT 2016

-I mean, if Championships are a big selling point, Sonya is a bit behind the 3 ladies below her on the list. I mean, Sonya is great and she has some history making moments on her side as she competed in the first Women’s Elimination Chamber match. They touch on her feud with Mandy Rose and show bits of the great promo she cut in explaining her reasons for turning on Rose. That feud was actually fun and it sucks they didn’t have a crowd there for it. “I am an actual fighter and not some centerfold bitch.”

46: Shotzi Blackheart

-NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion; NXT Breakout Star of The Year 2020

-in Sept 2020 Shotzi got her shot at Io and the NXT Title, but came up short though she put in a heck of an effort. From there she got to lead a team in War Games and then formed a team with Ember Moon. Together they are the current NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions (though that is not mentioned here as I assume this was edited before that happened.) They were able to toss the honor in on her countdown graphic though.

45: Kelly Kelly

-WWE Divas Champion; WWE 24/7 Champion

-Kelly was fine and she worked hard in a time the division wasn’t taken as seriously. Kelly debuted as part of ECW and was paired with Mike Knox. She actually won a fan vote on viewer’s choice episode of RAW to get her title shot against Brie Bella. She knocked off Brie to win the Divas Title. Kelly then teamed with Maria Menounus at WrestleMania where the team got a win. As noted here she was the face of the division during a transformation period.

44: Candice LeRae

-War Games Captain; Debuted 2017 Mae Young Classic

-No championships for Candice yet, but you have to think that is coming soon with the new Tag Titles being introduced. She debuted in 2017 at the first Mae Young Classic and was offered an NXT contract. She joined her husband Johnny Gargano in NXT and after a good run they turned heel and have been great in that role as well.

43: Nikki Cross

-2 Time WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion; Original Member of SANITY.

-I enjoyed Sanity in NXT and it’s too bad they were lost in the shuffle when called up the main roster. She made history in NXT when she and Asuka took part in the first Last Woman Standing match. Next she went to SmackDown for a decent run and then found her biggest success in a team with Alexa Bliss. They had great chemistry and the team ran longer than most assumed as everyone was waiting for Bliss to turn. Her biggest moment was winning the Tag Titles at WrestleMania even if there was 0 fans allowed.

42: Layla

-WWE Women’s Champion; WWE Divas Champion; Winner of Diva Search 2006

-Layla with The Muppets! I remember the fun of that episode. Layla broke out in the WWE when she won the Diva Search and then in 2010 pinned Beth Phoenix in a handicap match to become WWE Women’s Champion. That made her the first British woman to win the Title. LayCool! See, I can appreciate this stuff years later as all these women were doing as much as they could considering they weren’t given the chances and time the current women are.

41: Ember Moon

-NXT Women’s Champion; NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion

-Moon has a great look and can go in the ring but she kind of got screwed as she was stuck behind Asuka in NXT and when she left, Shayna Baszler wasn’t far behind and she cleaned out the division. Still, Moon had her run between those two before heading to RAW. Injuries derailed things for her on RAW, and ended up back in NXT where she currently holds one half of the NXT Women’s Tag Titles.

40: Eve Torres

-3 Time Divas Champion; Winner of Diva Search 2007

-A case could be made she is a little low on this list considering she is a former 3 Time Champion. She knocked off Maryse to win the Divas Title for the first time. Eve was a good athlete and much like all the women from that era probably deserved more, but it was a different time for the division. It was noted she was the first woman to hold the Divas Title three times.

39: Lacey Evans

-Competed in First Women’s Match in Saudi Arabia; #1 Entrant 2019 Royal Rumble

-Well, here you go. By accomplishments only, Eve (and probably several others already listed should be a head of Lacey. I assume having the first match in Saudi Arabia carried a lot of weight. Lacey entered the PC in 2016 and they show some video of her from those first days. She got the character down quickly and soon was called up to the main roster. The biggest moment of her career was facing Nattie in the first female match in Saudi Arabia. History making indeed.

38: Jazz

-2 Time WWE Women’s Champion; ECW Alumni

-Jazz made her debut in ECW and pretty much destroyed all the women and some of the men as well. She got the call to join WWE and gave the division a much needed bad ass. She won the Women’s Title for the first time from Trish Stratus on an episode of RAW. It was this era that put the idea in the head of WWE fans that a women’s division could work.

37: Maryse

-2 Time WWE Divas Champion; 2006 Diva Search Alumni

-Real quick I just want to point out I met Maryse at an autograph signing in 2009 during Mania XXV and have a picture with her. I like to mention that because it makes my friend, Brian, jealous. Another Diva Search contestant that panned out for the WWE and I forgot just how talent they pulled from those contests. She didn’t win, but the WWE gave her a contract and only 6 months after her debut she won her first Divas Title and that reign lasted a record 212 days. It took five years before someone was able to break that record (I think it was AJ Lee). The high point of her career was the mixed tag match with her husband Miz against Cena and Nikki Bella. I was cheering for Maryse and Miz because of the amazing promo work they did in building up that feud. “Total Bellas Bullshit” was AWESOME!

36: Nia Jax

-RAW Women’s Champion; 2 Time WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion

-Nia started out in NXT and had a short run there before heading to RAW. Her first Mania saw her compete in a 4 Way for the RAW Women’s Title. In 2018 she started a program with Alexa Bliss and after being friends, Bliss got caught talking crap on Nia and she paid for it as Nia basically squashed her at Mania 34 to win the RAW Women’s Championship. They make sure to include her putting Lana through a table as well before finishing with mention of her winning the Tag Titles with Shayna.

-Sarah wraps up this first episode as there are still 35 spots to go.

-This was fun as again, you kind of know what you are getting with countdown shows. The formant works well and I am enjoying the trips down memory lane. I like they included some ground rules, but it would have been great if they let us know who voted on these rankings. Solid start and I am looking forward to episode two. Thanks for reading!