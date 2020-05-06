411’s WWE Backstage Report: Aleister Black on Zelina Vega, Money in the Bank Predictions, More

-Welcome to your weekly WWE Backstage Report. We are 5 days away from Money in The Bank and I am sure the hype for that show will continue. I believe Aleister Black is also scheduled for this week, so it should be a good one. Let’s get to it!

-Show opening!

-Renee Young welcomes us as she is joined by her co-host, Booker T and on the panel this week is Christian and Paige. Renee calls Christian “Mr. Money in the Bank” even though he has never won one (nice backhanded compliment from Renee) and Paige feels she needs a nickname.

-Week in Review: Otis and Carmella qualify for MITB and Bray plays mind games on SmackDown. Meanwhile on RAW, AJ returns from the grave to quality for MITB, and Drew takes more souls with The Claymore.

-The panel discuss the WWE Title Match and Christian loves the confidence Drew has right now. It’s a shame there aren’t crowds to feed of what Drew is doing because he is delivering in this role. Paige is also happy that Drew is in the spotlight now and she loves that Seth is developing his character. She also thinks that Seth can take losing on Sunday. Booker doesn’t think Drew needs to win, but he has to keep the title. He thinks this feud could stretch 6 months and thinks both guys will win at the end of the day. Christian is also interested to see how Murphy plays in a role in this story.

-They switch to the Universal Title feud and how they have been bringing up the history of Braun and Bray. Booker has enjoyed seeing the human side of Braun the last few weeks. He thinks Braun needs to get his moment in the sun and thinks both guys can elevate each other. Paige is excited to see this is Braun’s first storyline as champion as there is the history with Bray. Christian still thinks it has been rushed a bit and feels it could have been saved for SummerSlam. He doesn’t think Bray needs to lose so soon after the Goldberg loss and he doesn’t know if this will help either guy. He wants to see them get off different exits and get back on just before SummerSlam. Booker disagrees and Christian disagrees with his disagreement. He thinks they should tease the feud and then bring it back for a bigger show. Paige breaks the tie as she sides with Booker. Renee throws in a vote for Christian.

-Commercials!

-Back with Aleister Black’s promo from RAW last night as he threatens AJ Styles.

-Renee and Christian are joined via social distancing by Aleister Black. There is an echo effect with everyone at this point which is a bit jarring. Christian brings up that MITB has made stars and he is a fan of Aleister. He would like to give him advice, but his MITB matches weren’t anything like this one. He asks Black what it would mean to win the match. Aleister says it would just be another step and it’s cool to think about the possibilities with the match. He admits he has never been to Titan Towers, but he feels he can adapt. Renee brings up that the Women’s Match will be happening at the same time. Aleister jokes that it is a big building and perhaps the two matches won’t cross paths. We get some video of the various places in the building and I am legit excited for this one as at least it is something different and they are trying anything to break up the standard sterile empty PC matches we have been getting.

-Christian brings up that Paul Heyman is a fan and wants to know what Aleister has learned from him. Black mentions he has spoken to Paul often and even someone like Edge to get advice. It is unique for him as he was a kid in Amsterdam that never would have believed he would be a WWE wrestler and fan favorite who had people like Heyman, Edge, and Christian in his inner circle.

-Renee brings up that Aleister is married to Zelina Vega and talks about the success she has been having on RAW. Aleister is incredibly proud of her and knows she has only shown a glimpse of what she can do. He thinks she will expand on what she has done in the coming year. He mentions that situations create unique opportunities for people and she has hit it out of the park. He wants to step up his game to match what she has been doing. Renee thanks Aliester for joining the show.

-Commercials!

-WWE on FOX Twitter account asked fans to name their Top 5 WWE Superstars of All Time and RG3 of the Ravens went: 1) Michaels 2) Goldberg 3) The Rock 4) Stone Cold 5) Rey Mysterio; Dan Soder: 1) Savage 2) Austin 3) Flair 4) Taker 5) The Rock; Mecole Hardman Jr: 1) Orton 2) Cena 3) Taker 4) Michaels 5) Jeff Hardy.

-That leads to our first edition of WWE Backstage Story Time as Raiders QB Derek Carr named his Top 5 and left off Bray Wyatt who responded with “Bruh.” Carr tweeted back “I was going to put Husky Harris but I had already stopped watching. These were the dudes when I was growing up. Sting was my next choice.” Bray fired back with “Who is Husky Harris?!” Bray then made a list of his own of Top 5 Raider QBs of all time: 1) Stabler 2) Plunkett 3) Gannon 4) Mariotta 5) Jamarcus Russell. Damn, he put Russel above him! That’s cold! The story had a happy ending though as Derek didn’t know he was speaking to a Raiders fan and opted to put Bray #1 as Raiders fans go first.

-Booker doesn’t like happy endings and says he isn’t a fan of the Carr family. Booker mentions David crapped the bed in Houston and he says to hell with the Carr family and what they have to say.

-Renee then asks the panel their #1 Superstar of all time. Paige goes with Austin and feels everyone will agree with her. Booker goes with Randy Savage and says that he became a fan because of WrestleMania III. He puts over Savage for his high flying and being a showman that could also be a mat technician. Christian mentions this is subjective and nobody can be wrong, but will agree with Paige and pick Austin. Renee picks Bret Hart as she goes with her fellow Canadian. I will always go with Hogan and won’t even consider anyone else, but again, everyone has the right to their opinion.

-We get a second helping of special guests as Rey Mysterio joins us to hype MITB and also because it is Cinco De Mayo. Renee brings up Rey coming up in WCW and what that was like for him. Rey says it was incredible as it gave him an opportunity to be scene worldwide. Renee asks influences and Rey says his uncle was his biggest inspiration and took his name. Renee then asks if Rey ever thought he would have the success he has had. Rey didn’t even think he would have this kind of success if Mexico because he was always told that he was too small. He thought it would be hard to be a wrestler, but it wouldn’t be impossible.

-They discuss the current crop of Mexican Stars and what Rey has passed on to them. He has told them they need to dominate on the mic in both English and Spanish. Vince loves characters that can get over on the mic and they need to learn English because it is a dominate language around the world. He always opens his heart up to them and is there anytime they need advice. Renee wraps up the interview and plugs MITB on Sunday.

-Commercials!

-Renee again as she was able to catch up with some of the MITB participants this week. Baron has never been to WWE HQ (man, it seems like not many people get to make the trip anymore). He also wants to use the T-Rex as a weapon. Otis is a little spooked about the ladder being on top of the building. Baron is wondering if there will be any weather issues and Otis is now worried about a weight limit on the ladder. Baron is going to have fun and destroy some stuff and some people.

-Back to the full panel and Christian is rocking old school Christian sunglasses for the E and C days.

-Pay It Off: Who wins the MITB matches on Sunday: Booker feels it should be AJ Styles as he has been a champion all over the world and has run with the ball the day he stepped in the WWE. He picks Shayna on the Women’s side as he mentions he was a critic, but she has shown she will do whatever it takes to the best. Renee breaks down laughing looking at Christian again. He says the nuclear heat if Corbin won a second time would be great, but he thinks Aleister should win on Sunday. For the women he doesn’t think Nia or Shayna need to win it and wants Asuka because in the ring she can go. He also would like to see her dance with the briefcase. Renee asks the hard question of who would be the better dancer with the briefcase: Brock or Asuka. Christian loved Boom Box Brock! Paige wants to see Otis win and Dana Brooke for the women.

-Bayley’s 205 day reign as SmackDown Champion is brought up and Paige picks their winner on Sunday. Paige wants to see Tamina get a run with the title. She calls Tamina entertaining and better than ever.

-The Hacker is discussed next as he/she has promised to reveal The Truth. Christian is a big fan and mentions there was a hack on the WWE Twitter account. He likes the surprise element and hopes it is someone new. He feels it is a great vehicle to get someone new on the show. Paige mentions there isn’t a crowd right now and the WWE has found ways to find something new and fresh. Renee thinks it could be CM Punk and as Booker is speaking The Hacker takes over the show and says “Let The Games Begin.” We then cut back to the panel as they just continue on like nothing happened. Christian jokes to Booker that it’s Derek Carr.

-Commercials!

-CM Punk will be back next week!

-They show Carmella doing her impressions and Renee wants the panel to get in on the fun. Booker does a Randy Savage impression that is rather poor and Christian calls it brutal and the worst Macho Man ever. Renee gives him credit for at least trying. That wraps up this weeks episode.

-Another fun and easy watch. Rey and Black were solid guests here and Renee does a great job of interviewing. The panel had a lot of fun and that’s the main thing I want from this show. The debate of top Superstar of All Time is always fun and makes for a good discussion. I also enjoyed that they tossed in the hacker bit as a way to keep that story going. Solid stuff this week and as always, thanks for reading!