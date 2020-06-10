411’s WWE Backstage Report: Sonya Deville on WWE Using LGBTQ Relationships On TV, Beth Phoenix on a Possible Charlotte Match, More

-Welcome to your weekly WWE Backstage Report. This week is it Ladies’ Night as the show is coming of a lead in of WWE Evolution PPV. Sonya Deville is the promised guest for this week. Let’s get to it!

-Show opening!

-Renee Young welcomes us to the show and on the panel this week: Paige (who says she is taking Booker’s spot), Ember Moon, and Beth Phoenix. They announce that Nikki Bella and Sonya Deville will be joining the show later.

-They piggyback off the broadcast of Evolution we just saw and everyone gives their thoughts. Ember remembers how together they were as a group and that they could have taken over the world and nobody would have stopped them. Ember calls the Battle Royal (she was runner-up to Nia) one of the highlights of her career. Paige remembers the energy backstage and says it smelt great. She was proud of all the women that night. Beth says that was one of her maiden voyages in the commentary chair and she just threw out her notes and went with what she was watching. They show a group photo of all the women that was taken before the show and it is rather impressive considering we had a time when there were 4 or less women on a roster. Beth makes sure to mention the show was also for the women that weren’t there and names Chyna and Mae Young.

-They throw to a video package with Nikki Bella as she talks about Evolution. She got a call from Vince about the PPV and he wanted her in the Main Event against Ronda Rousey. She went into the match having herself convinced she was the baddest fighter on the planet and at times it did hit her she was in the ring with a UFC Champion. She talks about the finish from the top into the armbar. She calls the night emotional for all of them because they had fought for so long and she still gets chills thinking about it.

-Back to the panel as Renee brings up that they are in a new period for the division as they have lost 2/3 of Mania’s Main Event. She wants to know who the panel feels is the future of the division. Beth talks about how quickly things can change and the division has a crater with Becky being gone. She picks Bianca Belair as she feels she is a superstar and the face of the division for years to come. Renee can’t wait to see what she does and Paige mentions that Bianca is creative as she makes her and her husbands gear. Paige mentions she is really happy for Becky and thanks Ronda for bringing eyes to the division. She talks about all the stars in NXT and this is the opportunity of a lifetime for all the women. Ember knows they have only seen a small percentage of what Bianca can do, but people need to remember Liv, Carmella, and Naomi. She feels this is a great time where the women have a chance to fight for the brass ring.

-Back with Week in Review: On RAW Charlotte beats Asuka again thanks to Nia, and Christian fires up Edge. On SmackDown Jeff accuses Sheamus, Braun flips a van, and Bayley and Sasha win the Tag Titles. They discuss the tag title change and Ember doesn’t think it was the right decision. She doesn’t think they need the tag titles as it doesn’t elevate their story and instead devalues the tag title scene. She isn’t sure who it helps and thinks it took away from the IIconics/Bliss and Cross feud. Paige doesn’t think the titles are being defended correctly. She wants to see the teams being used more and wants other people built up besides Sasha and Bayley. Beth is a fan of tag wrestling and the roster is deep enough to feature real tag teams. She feels it is a disservice to teams not being used to have the titles piled up on the same people. She hopes it changes and they get steam behind the tag titles.

-Back we go to Last Night’s Peep Show as Christian fired up Edge and now thinks he can have The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever. Ember feels bad as Beth is here, but she loves when wrestling storylines cross over into real life. She thinks they are going backwards as they wrestling match should have been first. She is an Edge-head to the core and is 100% behind him this weekend. Paige says she misses being around Christian on the show. She is inspired by Edge and is also a huge fan of Randy Orton. She admits they have so much pressure because of the label placed on the match. She is also team Edge! Beth gets the last word and shows off a birthday gift Christian gave her, which is a painting of Christian. That’s fantastic! She says Christian had her in tears last night with is promo. Beth knows Orton is one of the best ever and she is proud of Adam. She says he has been studying the best wrestlers ever and watching classic matches to get inspiration. She doesn’t know what will happen Sunday but we will get the best of both men.

-WWE on FOX posed a question on Twitter for fans to name their Top 5 Female Superstars on All Time. Asuka picked herself in all 5 spots which is awesome! Bully Ray picked Mae Young at 1 and then everyone else 2-5.

-Back to the panel as they mention Charlotte was one of the names mentioned and even with all she has done there is still a bucket list match out there for her. They throw to a radio interview Charlotte did and she wants a match with Beth Phoenix. She is the one women she hasn’t faced. Back to the panel and Renee hypes Beth up for the match. Renee wants an Iron Man match and Beth doesn’t want any part of that. Beth says a cage match, specifically the blue bar cage, is on her bucket list. To have that match would be a dream come true for her. Paige wants the match to happen and says Beth is being selfish if it doesn’t happen. Ember says Charlotte is amazing and she could she her doing a moonsault off the cage. Ember also wants a match with Beth Phoenix and shows the back of a SHIMMER DVD with Beth on it. The very first match she saw with real women’s wrestling was off that DVD with Beth vs MsChif. Seeing women wrestle like that opened her eyes and made her want to step up her game and get on that level. Beth gets emotional hearing this and everyone is gushing over this and I must admit it is a sweet moment.

-We get Sonya’s great promo from a few weeks back and that leads us to Sonya joining Renee and Paige. Sonya is pumped to have an Absolution reunion with Paige. Paige jokes that Sonya and Mandy need to makeup as it is making mama hurt. They discuss the promo and Sonya had so much in her head because of the history with her and Mandy. They started together in Tough Enough and were never separate. By the time she walked through the curtain she was in her groove. She knows there was a lot of shock as nobody knew she had a voice and thoughts and opinions. She just wanted a chance to talk on the mic and admits she went to Vince to ask him for one shot. She told him she just wanted one chance and if she blew it then she wouldn’t ask again. Paige brings up how proud she is of Sonya as she was with her on Tough Enough and she stuck with it. Sonya talks about watching Paige prepare to do a promo and how it inspired her. She feels she is now where she is supposed to be and knows it’s because of the journey they went through. She knows she has been second fiddle to Mandy and that’s even a society thing as Mandy is a gorgeous blonde that grabs the attention of the room.

-Renee wants some Paige stories and Sonya loved their debut. She always calls Paige “mama” because of the advice she gives them. Paige brings up a prank she played on them at a house show as she made everyone pretend their match was bumped to first on the card. Mandy and Sonya were running late and they were freaking out over Paige texting them they were going to be on first now and she oversold it with a second tweet and they caught on it was a rib. Paige mentions it’s Pride Month and they have the face of Pride Month in the WWE. She commends Sonya for coming out on live TV and using WWE as her platform to do that. Sonya says she was hardly out to anyone outside her immediate family and was asked on the show if she was in a relationship. She didn’t know what to say as she didn’t want to our her girlfriend, but if she said she was single then she was worried they would try to do romance angles with her on the Tough Enough since it was a reality show, so she just came out and stated she had a girlfriend. Renee asks if she wants to see more same sex relationships in WWE storylines and Sonya thinks it can happen. She puts over Stephanie McMahon as being someone who has been advocating for more LGBTQ inclusion in the WWE. She mentions the WWE has put out 2 different pride shirts for her. They show off the pride shoes she had created for a parade. Renee thanks her for coming on the show and tells her she has an open invite when they are back in the studio.

-Back with highlights from NXT In Hour House as Io wins the NXT Women’s Title. The full panel is back to discuss the NXT Women’s Division. Beth mentions Blackhart and wants to make sure she mentions Knox. She talks about the road she had to travel with her ALC injury. She also got 9th Wonder of the World vibes from Raquel Gonzalez and sees big things for her in the future. Renee asks Ember and Paige what winning the NXT Title can do for Io. Ember says that it makes you the face of the division and NXT. She knew when she won the title that she had to elevate her game and Paige agrees there is a lot of pressure. She feels the NXT division is better than ever. She rages against people who say winning a title is only part of the script. It is real to them when they win a title as it is the company saying they are putting their trust in them. Paige also puts over Candice for the change in her character and how she is killing it now.

-Next Tuesday Survivor Series 1996 is airing on FS1 at 7 PM as the lead in to Backstage. That’s awesome! Bret vs Austin I

-They end the show with The New Day Podcast as Big E breaks down talking about the death of George Floyd. He can’t accept living in a country where it takes two days to get an arrest for that man. The pain and sorrow in his voice was heartbreaking.

-As always a fun show that is an easy watch. The Ladies’ Night theme was an appropriate call considering the Evolution show they followed and getting thoughts from those that were there was interesting. Sonya came across well her and has been showing a lot more since the split with Mandy and hopefully she gets rewarded for it. The panel all being down on the Tag Title switch was interesting though as they all sounded like members of the IWC who complain about the 4 Horsewomen hogging the division. Overall and fun and focused show that took the time to touch on all subjects in the women’s game in the WWE. Thanks for reading!