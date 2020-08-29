411’s WWE Chronicle Report: Braun Strowman – Braun on His Relationship with Vince, Winning The Universal Title, Being Bullied as a Kid, and More!

411’s WWE Chronicle Report: Braun Strowman

-Air Date: 08.29.20

-Run Time: 41:22

-The Chronicle series returns and this time it’s all about Braun Strowman. If you caught the WWE 24 WrestleMania special last week you saw a different side of Braun. So I am intrigued by this one. Let’s get to it!

-We start with the producer asking Braun about an impromptu meeting with Vince McMahon earlier in the day. Jan 14, 2019: RAW, Memphis, TN: Vince gave Braun a really hard pill to swallow as he told him it’s not his time yet and he is not ready for him to be champion. Something isn’t right and Braun doesn’t know if it’s something he has done or hasn’t done. He trusts Vince, but at the same time hearing that pissed him off. He wants to cement himself in history as The Greatest Big Man of all time. He will be WWE Universal Champion and a Hall of Famer.

-This is WWE Chronicle. The following takes place from April 4, 2020 to August 23, 2020.

-July 27, 2020: Hartford, Wisconsin: This is Braun’s home and where his father grew up. His dad is way more famous in the area that he is (his dad is a legendary softball player). He told him mom and dad that one day he would live here and have a house here. He has made that dream a reality. He talks about the welcome he gets every time he comes home and they let him be Adam. This is his happy place.

-Braun jumps into an off road vehicle as he tells us this one he crashed in a lake. He is off to get Dusty, but spots a deer in a field on the way and snaps a picture. He loves just sitting and listening to nature. It’s great to get back to this area as he talks about the hard work his parents put in to give him and his sister everything they needed.

-Family photos are shown as Braun talks about a tractor trailer that hit his parents car as they were coming home from a softball tournament. Braun was only a year old and was the only one in the car not to get injured. They were run off the road by the tractor and it caused them to go over an embankment. Braun gets emotional as he talks about a trophy flying from the back and hitting his mom in the back of the head. When she came too she was like a newborn baby as she had to be retaught everything. He talks about the strength and will that his mom has. He knows the strength he has and why he pushes through is because of what he has seen his mom do. He is the man he is today because of her. He wipes away tears as he sees a baby deer running through the fields and it makes him happy.

-We flashback to Braun’s first promo in FCW in 2012. The first time Vince saw him was when he was a Rosebud in Adam Rose’s entourage. He just took advantage of the spot and danced his ass off. He talks about everything he has accomplished in his WWE run.

-July 28, 2020: Hustiford, WI: We are at the The Rock River. Braun calls this his paradise. He tells us that he was 20 hours into his drive from Orlando to his home when he got the call that plans had changed and they needed him back for WrestleMania. He told them he was basically home and they said a plane was on the way. He brings up that he keeps his bags packed for a month at a time just in case of situations like this.

-Roman called him and gave him the nod that it was his time and he needed to go out and put in the work. He talks about the idea of working with Goldberg and how he watched him destroy guys when he was younger. Braun tells the producers the show goes on as that’s what they do. He discusses the idea of the show originally being in front of 80,000 fans and now in the PC. He knows he did his job if he can get fans to forget about what’s happening around them even if just for 30 seconds.

-WrestleMania 36: Night I: Braun and Goldberg hit each other hard in a short match as expected and Braun gets the win and The Universal Championship. After the match and show feed stops Braun and Goldberg hug. Goldberg congratulates the big man. Braun says he knows it was weird, but millions of people are watching. This (the Universal Title) is real and proves all the doubters wrong. They can all eat crow as this shows you can achieve anything you set your mind too. We see Braun backstage meeting Vince and HHH as he thanks them for believing in him even with the crazy circumstances. He thanks Vince to the camera for taking a shot on a guy that most didn’t believe should be here.

-Back on the farm as the producers bring up that Braun said something to someone as he won the title. Braun starts crying as he brings up his uncle and how close they were. His uncle was a wrestling fan and they were both into cars. He would talk to him while on the road. His uncle died young and Braun held his hand as he took his last breath. He just said that he hoped he was proud. All he heard from his uncle was that he should be champ because he was bigger and stronger than everyone. He had to tell his uncle it didn’t work like that. The minute he put his hand on the Title after winning he felt something like his uncle telling him “I knew you could do it.” I love this series!

-Bruan talks about not having fans and that he knows everything will get back to normal so he isn’t worried about it. He is in this for the long haul and isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. It would have been cool to have fans there when he won the Universal Title, but it doesn’t take away from the moment for him.

-July 27, 2020: Hartford, WI: Braun heads to a local park and talks about crawling through the dirty stream that runs through it. He sees the playground that he played on and wonders if there is a future WWE star playing there now like he did. He talks about how he didn’t do school work and got into drugs and alcohol. One day he just questioned what he was doing and said he wasn’t going down that path anymore as he wanted better. He tells a story about how The Good Lord himself could have opened the sky and told him that in 20 years he would be Universal Champion and face of SmackDown and he would have told him he was full of crap.

-Off to the gym as Braun talks about all the time he has spent lifting. He doesn’t regret one second as it made him the man he is today. The gym has been his safe place and he likes being sore. He talks about being bullied as a kid for being chubby. He was tired of it and decided they weren’t going to have that to bully him about. He joined a gym to get himself in shape. He talks about going to Be A Star rallies and how the kids are blown away when he tells them that he was bullied. He had teachers tell him he would never amount to anything and as a kid that stung. He just wanted to make sure he proved them wrong.

-We see Braun getting his head shaved (while wearing a mask) and he talks about letting Vince know. Vince told him to give him 24 hours to make sure it was okay with all the legalities and what not. Braun just wanted something that matched his nastier persona. The next day Vince gave him the okay and the head was shaved. The barber gives Braun some of the hair to keep.

-Braun talks about the low points as he was stressed the previous year after Elimination Chamber. He was losing sleep because he didn’t think he was important to the company. He felt things were being dangled over his head. Braun barged in Vince’s office and asked for a meeting. Vince had everyone leave and they spoke man to man. The meeting lit a fire under Braun’s ass as Vince reassured him that he wasn’t just spinning his wheels. He told Braun he wanted him for the long haul. Braun is thrilled to have a relationship with Vince. He doesn’t like talking about this but he did have suicidal thoughts at one point. Vince showed him that he cared about him as a person and that he wasn’t just another number in the system.

-Braun/Alexa from SmackDown where she confronts him and he press slams her. We actually see the fill press slam without the lights going out. The Fiend shows up to end the segment as they laugh at each other.

-The producer asks Braun if he has to work harder to show he deserves this spot. Braun doesn’t know what that means as nobody deserves anything. You have to earn what you want and the last five years he was worked to earn where he is at.

-Braun arrives at THE THUNDERDOME for the first time (wearing a mask) and he starts marking out as he walks to the arena floor. He is speechless and calls it unbelievable and the futures. “I heard we have everything other than sharks with freaking lasers on their head.” Fantastic! Braun’s Jason Voorhes face covering is pretty dope I will say.

-Live for a change on SmackDown and Braun sings the theme song. He and Vince talk backstage about The THUNDERDOME and how it cost Vince a couple nickels. Vince welcomes everyone to THE THUNDERDOME and then Braun heads out. He admits he got caught up in everything and he hopes it came off as cool as it felt for him. “It almost felt like what it used to before the pandemic.”

-Braun tells the fans to shoot him a message on Instagram if they are having a bad day. He wants people to reach out for friends if they are down. “If we work together as human beings we are unstoppable.”

-Braun gets to meet fans virtually in the basement of the Amway Center. He spent 2 hours doing virtual meetings and it was cool as he never thought people would care about things like what his favorite color is. He gets goosebumps as he talks about meeting children. He thanks the fans for the moment and now he is ready to tear down the building if needed.

-SummerSlam 2020: They start off with a hard hitting match and then it kind of got away from them. The Fiend wins The Universal Title and then Roman Reigns returns to shake up everything in the WWE. Reigns wrecks everyone and talks crap as he does it.

-Backstage Braun is pretty pumped following the match and says he is pretty sore. He talks about everything coming full circle and he truly believes that God put him on this Earth to be a WWE Superstar. The big man gets emotional again just mentioning that.

-Braun in a corn field in Wisconsin and he eats some fresh from the stalk. Most people thought he was crazy for buying a large chunk of land in the middle of nowhere, but it makes him happy. He loves being Braun and showing off, but he likes to take a step back and this place makes him happy.

-It’s surreal for him to think of what it and what could have been. He turned around being a screw up and became addict to being in the WWE and he told Vince that the first time he met him. He feels like that 5 year old that wanted to be Hulk Hogan, Stone Cold, or The Rock. Well, he is Braun Strowman.

-Another great documentary from the WWE as this series delivers again. The Ambrose one is still my favorite, but this was a great piece of business. I love seeing the human side of these larger than life characters. This was fantastic from Braun as he opened up a great deal about a lot of different things in his life. After seeing this he becomes an easy guy to root for and I hope he gets another run with a major title when the crowds return. Definitely check this one out. Thanks for reading!