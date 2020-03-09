Welcome to 411’s WWE Elimination Chamber 2020 Report. We are LIVE in beautiful Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Tonight’s Kickoff Show panelists are Jonathan Coachman, Charly Caruso, Peter Rosenberg, and David Otunga. We start off with a video package for the Women’s Elimination Chamber Match followed by a quick interview with Miz & Morrison. We move on to a video package for Aleister Black vs. AJ Styles followed by a video package for Braun Strowman vs. Shinsuke, Cesaro, and Sami Zayn.



Kickoff Show Match

The Viking Raiders vs. Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins



Erik and Ryder start the match, and Erik quickly muscles Ryder to the ropes. Ryder catches Erik with a standing side head lock, but Erik breaks the hold and levels Ryder with a shoulder block. Ryder makes the tag to Hawkins, but Erik quickly locks in a standing side head lock of his own. Hawkins breaks free and charges at Erik, but Erik drops Hawkins with another shoulder block. Hawkins gets back to his feet and connects with a belly-to-back suplex for a two count. Hawkins makes the tag to Ryder, and Ryder hits a neck breaker for another two count. Ryder locks in a seated chin lock, but Erik fights back to his feet. Ryder dumps Erik to the outside and makes the tag to Hawkins. Hawkins works over Erik on the outside before rolling him back into the ring. Hawkins tags Ryder and then holds Erik while Ryder connects with a boot to the face. Hawkins gets the quick tag and drags Erik down to the mat with a rear chin lock. Erik fights back to his feet and levels Hawkins with a single punch. Ivar finally gets the hot tag as Hawkins also tags Ryder. Ivan flattens Ryder with a crossbody and follows up with a seated senton. Erik gets the tag and launches Ryder onto Hawkins. Erik and Ivar hit the Viking Experience, and that gets the three count.

Match Result: Erik defeats Zack Ryder with the Viking Experience.

Match Length: 4:41

Slimmer’s Rating: *¾



Daniel Bryan vs. Drew Gulak





Bryan and Gulak lock up to start, and Gulak quickly hits a fireman’s carry takedown. Gulak flips Bryan into a wrist lock, hits the ropes, and levels Bryan with a shoulder block. Bryan gets back to his feet and takes down Gulak with a side head lock. Gulak counters into a head scissors, but Bryan counters into a half crab, but Gulak grabs a leg so that both he and Bryan end up in simultaneous knee bars. Bryan and Gulak kick each other with their free legs and then roll to the ropes to break the hold. Bryan heads to the outside to regroup before climbing back into the ring and circling Gulak. Bryan picks the ankle and goes for a surfboard, but Gulak reverses and successfully locks in a surfboard of his own. Bryan powers out of the surfboard and lands a kick to the back of Gulak’s leg. Bryan goes for another leg kick, but Gulak catches the leg and backs Bryan into the corner. Gulak goes to work with chops in the corner and follows up with a dragon screw. Bryan briefly catches Gulak in a side head lock, but Gulak quick counters into a head scissors. Bryan rolls into a handstand, but Gulak quickly lifts and drops his legs to hit a modified piledriver. Gulak lifts Bryan into a modified Gory Special and then spins before dropping Bryan and making the cover for a two count. Bryan suplexes Gulak to the outside, but Gulak maintains his hold on Bryan and drags him to the outside as well. The action returns to the ring, and Gulak hits a Saito suplex for another two count. Gulak locks in a full Nelson, but Bryan rolls up Gulak for a two count. Bryan follows up with a dragon suplex for another two count. Gulak fights back with a German suplex and gets another two count. Gulak hits a sick release German suplex and gets yet another two count. Bryan rolls to the outside and barely beats the ten count back into the ring. Bryan hits the ropes and levels Gulak with a running elbow shot. Bryan traps Gulak in the corner and goes to work with a volley of kicks. Bryan takes Gulak up top, but Gulak slides out the bottom and drops Bryan on the top turnbuckle. Gulak heads back up top and hits an inverted superplex. Gulak locks in the dragon sleeper, but Bryan rolls through into the Yes! Lock. Gulak refuses to tap, but he passes out from the pain, so the referee call for the bell.

Match Result: Daniel Bryan defeats Drew Gulak with the Yes! Lock.

Match Length: 14:47

Slimmer’s Rating: ****



United States Championship Match

Andrade (Champion) w/ Zelina Vega vs. Humberto Carrillo





Andrade levels Carrillo with spinning back elbow shot and gets a quick two count. Carrillo fights back with a standing drop kick and dumps Andrade to the outside. Carrillo retrieves Andrade and makes the cover for a one count. Andrade whips Carrillo to the corner, but Carrillo leaps to the top turnbuckle and springboards into a diving crossbody. Andrade drops Carrillo onto the top rope and follows up with a basement drop kick. Andrade repeatedly snaps Carrillo’s arm over his shoulder and then takes him down to the mat with an arm bar. Carrillo fights back to his feet, but Andrade drops him with a back elbow shot. Andrade tosses Carrillo to the outside and then begins to pull up one of the ringside mats. Carrillo charges toward Andrade, but Andrade catches him with a big boot before slamming him back-first into the ring post. Andrade whips Carrillo into the barricade, and Carrillo barely beats the ten count back into the ring. Andrade goes for a monkey flip, but Carrillo counters and flips Andrade to the outside. Andrade heads back into the ring, but Carrillo immediately hits him with a back breaker. Carrillo follows up with a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker and an enzuigiri. Andrade goes for another running back elbow shot, but Carrillo counters with a big boot. Andrade and Carrillo head up top, and Carrillo hits a super hurricanrana with both men standing on the top rope. Carrillo covers Andrade but only gets a two count. Carrillo heads up top and goes for a moonsault, but Andrade rolls out of the way, but Carrillo sees it and lands on his feet. Andrade whips Carrillo in to the corner and hits the running double knees and Vega pulls up the ringside mats outside the ring. Andrade drags Carrillo out to the exposes concrete and goes for a DDT, but Carrillo counters into a back body drop. Carrillo heads back into the ring and dives back out onto Andrade. Carrillo rolls Andrade back into the ring and heads up top for a diving crossbody for a two count. Carrillo and Andrade trade rollups, but Andrade grabs a handful of tights and rolls up Carrillo for a three count.

Match Result: Andrade defeats Humberto Carrillo with a rollup pin.

Match Length: 12:37

Slimmer’s Rating: ***¾



Elimination Chamber Match for the Smackdown Tag Team Championship

Miz & Morrison (Champions) vs. The New Day vs. The Usos vs. Heavy Machinery vs. Lucha House Party vs. Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode





The New Day and the Usos start the match and immediately slug it out. Kingston hits a spinning back elbow shot and gets a quick one count. Big E hits a shoulder tackle and follows up with a belly-to-belly suplex. Kingston goes for a springboard crossbody but slips off the top rope. Jey levels Kingston with an stiff punch before the Usos double team Kingston. The Lucha House Party enter the match. Dorado and Metalik take out the Usos, but Big E dumps them onto the steel. Big E launches Kingston onto Dorado and Metalik, and then Kingston drags them both back into the ring. Kingston misses a double elbow drop, and Big E gets posted in the corner. Dorado gets launches into the cage, and his feet get caught between the chains as he falls backward. Dorado climbs to the top of the pod, and Metalik and Kingston join him. Kingston gets dumped to the steel, and then Dorado and Metalik dive off the top of the pod onto the rest of their competitors. Miz & Morrison enter the match. Miz & Morrison take control of the New Day, but Big E lifts Miz for a powerbomb / diving double stomp combo or a two count. Morrison makes the save and regains control of the match. Heavy Machinery enter the match. Otis and Tucker dump the Usos to the steelp and the repeatedly splash them into the chains. All of the competitors brawl in the middle of the ring, but DORADO CLIMBS TO THE MIDDLE OF THE TOP OF THE CAGE AND HITS A SHOOTING STAR PRESS ONTO ALL OF THE OTHER COMPETITORS! Heavy Machinery hit Metalik with the Compactor and get the three count for the elimination. Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode enter the match. Ziggler flees to the top of a pod, but Tucker follows him up top. Tucker tosses Ziggler off the top of the pod and into Otis’ arms. Otis dumps Ziggler on to the top rope as Tucker dives off the top of the pod onto the New Day and the Usos. Otis sets his sights on Ziggler and charges toward him, but Ziggler side steps him, and OTIS SLAMS THROUGH THE POD AND OUT OF THE CHAMBER!!! Tucker checks on Otis and then turns his attention back to Ziggler and Roode. Ziggler and Roode double team Tucker, and Roode hits the Glorious DDT for the three count and the elimination. Ziggler and Roode gloat as Heavy Machinery make their way up the ramp, but that gives the New Day a chance to level them. The Usos hit Double Uce from the top of the pods and pin both Ziggler and Roode for the elimination. We’re down to the New Day, the Usos, and Miz & Morrison. The New Day and the Usos double team Miz & Morrison and dump them onto the steel. Kingston heads to the top of a pod and goes for a diving crossbody, but he misses and crashes to the mat. Miz and Morrison scamper back into the ring and cover Kingston for the elimination. The Usos stare down Miz and Morrison from across the ring. All four men slug it out in the middle of the ring. Miz and Morrison go for stereo springboard attacks but eat stereo super kicks from the Usos. The Usos for Double Uce, but Miz gets his knees up. Miz ducks a double super kick and hits the Skull Crushing Finale for a two count. Miz locks in the Figure Four on Jimmy while Morrison rolls Jey to the outside. Morrison hits Starship Pain on Jimmy, but Jey makes the save. Miz and Morrison team up for a rollup pin with Miz’ feet on the ropes, and that’s enough for the final elimination.

Match Result: Miz & Morrison win the Elimination Chamber Match, last eliminating the Usos.

Match Length: 32:57

Slimmer’s Rating: ****¼



No Disqualification Match

Aleister Black vs. AJ Styles w/ Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson





Black and Styles tie up to start, and Styles locks in a standing side head lock. Black breaks the hold and goes for a head kick, but Styles ducks. Black drops Styles, but Gallows distracts Black long enough for Styles to get back to his feet and hit a dragon screw. Styles wrenches on Black’s leg, but Black fights out of the hold, and Styles rolls to the outside. Styles grabs a kendo stick from under the ring, rolls back into the ring, and hits a kendo stick shot to the back of Black’s leg. Styles kicks Black to the outside and goes for a slingshot forearm shot to the outside, but Black counters with a mid-air knee shot. Black pulls out a table from under the ring and sets it up at ringside. Black heads for Styles, but Styles grabs a chair and beats Black down to the arena floor. The action returns to the ring, and Styles wedges the chair between the turnbuckles in the corner. Styles returns his attention to Black’s injured leg, but Black catches Styles with a running knee strike to briefly regain control. Styles locks in the Calf Crusher, but Black grabs the kendo stick and grinds it into Styles’ face to break the hold. Black lands a volley of kendo stick shots to Styles’ legs and back, but Styles halts Black’s momentum with a Pelé kick. Styles hits a Phenomenal Forearm and heads up top, but Black connects with a knee strike all the way up top. Black and Styles trade strikes in the middle of the ring, and Black hits a springboard moonsault for a two count. Black goes for another springboard moonsault, but Styles catches him in mid-air and goes for a Tombstone, but Black escapes. Black kicks Styles into the chair in the corner, and Styles tumbles to the outside. Black heads toward Styles on the outside, but Styles slams Black’s injured leg into the announce table. Styles launches Black over the German announce table and then clears off the table for carnage. Styles drags Black onto the announce table, but Black kicks Styles’ legs, and Styles falls face-first onto the table. Styles struggles back to his feet on the arena floor, but Black dives off the announce table and hits double knees through the table he set up earlier in the match. Black drags Styles back into the ring and sets up for Black Mass, but Gallows and Anderson make the save. The OC triple team Black, and Gallows and Anderson hit the Magic Killer. Gallows and Anderson pull Black to his feet as Styles sets up for the Phenomenal Forearm, but suddenly the lights go out. GONG! The lights come back on, and THE UNDERTAKER IS HERE! Styles goes for a Phenomenal Forearm, but Undertaker catches him with a choke slam. The lights once again go out, and the Undertaker is gone when they come back on. Black hits Styles with Black Mass and gets the three count.

Match Result: Aleister Black defeats AJ Styles with Black Mass.

Match Length: 23:14

Slimmer’s Rating: **½



Raw Tag Team Championship Match

The Street Profits (Champions) vs. Seth Rollins & Buddy Murphy w/ AOP





Dawkins and Rollins start the match, but Rollins makes the quick tag to Murphy, and Dawkins levels Murphy with a shoulder block. Dawkins makes the tag to Ford, and Ford works over Dawkins before making the quick tag back to Dawkins. Dawkins repeatedly wrenches on Murphy’s arm and makes the quick tag back to Ford. Murphy whips Ford to the corner and makes the tag to Rollins. Ford leap frogs Rollins and catches him with an arm drag takedown. Rollins quickly makes the tag to Murphy, but Ford caches Murphy with an arm drag takedown as well. Dawkins gets the tag and levels Murphy with a standing drop kick. Ford and Dawkins drop kick Rollins and Murphy off the apron and to the arena floor. Murphy flees from Dawkins and makes the blind tag to Rollins as he rolls back into the ring. Rollins catches Dawkins from behind and wrenches his leg. Murphy gets the tag and continues to focus on Dawkins’ leg. Murphy sets Dawkins’ ankle on the bottom rope and jumps onto it. Murphy tries to jump on the leg again, but Dawkins kicks Murphy to the outside and makes the tag to Ford. Murphy heads back into the ring, but Ford hits a standing moonsault. Rollins distracts the referee, and the AOP attack Ford behind the referee’s back. The Viking Raiders head down to ringside and brawl with AOP to the back, eliminating Rollins and Murphy’s numbers advantage. Rollins gets the tag and drags Ford down to the mat with a rear chin lock. Rollins hits the Falcon Arrow but only gets a two count. Murphy gets the tag and drives his knee into Ford’s back. Murphy charges at Ford in the corner, but Ford gets a boot up. Murphy fights back with double knees to the face and gets a two count. Rollins gets the tag as Ford dumps Murphy to the outside. Dawkins get the hot tag and cleans house. Ford eats a Sling Blade from Rollins before Rollins makes the tag to Murphy. Murphy works over Dawkins and makes the tag back to Rollins as Dawkins tags Ford. Ford goes for the frog splash, but Rollins gets his knees up. Rollins goes for the stomp, but Ford evades. Murphy gets the tag as Rollins dumps Dawkins to the outside. Rollins goes for a suicide dive, but Dawkins catches him and hits a fallaway slam. Murphy and Ford head up top, and then Dawkins joins them. Ford and Dawkins go for a double team superplex, but Rollins slides under them for the Tower of Doom. HERE COMES KEVIN OWENS… WITH A BOX OF POPCORN! Owens makes his way through the crowd, hops the barricade, and sits on the Spanish announce table. Rollins approaches him, so Owens throws a handful of popcorn into his face. Dawkins slams Rollins into the barricade, and then Dawkins and Ford slam Murphy into the barricade. Dawkins rolls Murphy back into the ring, and Ford hits the frog splash for the three count. After the match, Owens hits Rollins with a stunner and dumps his popcorn on to Murphy.

Match Result: Montez Ford defeats Buddy Murphy with the frog splash.

Match Length: 18:33

Slimmer’s Rating: ***



3-on-1 Handicap Match for the WWE Intercontinental Championship

Braun Strowman (Champion) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura, Cesaro & Sami Zayn





Nakamura, Cesaro, and Zayn have to tag in and out of the match, so theoretically the action will always be one-on-one (until it inevitably isn’t). Nakamura starts the match and gets caught with a splash in the corner. Zayn distracts Strowman long enough for Nakamura to hit a basement drop kick to the knee. Cesaro gets the tag and continues the assault before making the quick tag to Zayn. Zayn lands a few cheap shots but quickly tags Nakamura. Nakamura works over Strowman in the corner and tags Zayn. Zayn continues the corner offense and tags Cesaro. Cesaro levels Strowman and tags Zayn. Zayn peppers Strowman with jabs and tags Nakamura. Nakamura drags Strowman down to the mat with a sleeper hold, but Strowman fights back to his feet and breaks the hold. Cesaro gets the tag, but he eats a shot from Strowman. Strowman repeatedly tosses Cesaro from one corner to another, but Nakamura makes the tag to pull Cesaro out of danger. Strowman takes control of Nakamura, but Zayn makes the save. Zayn flees out of the ring and hides under the ring. Strowman goes after Zayn under the ring, but Nakamura and Cesaro pull him out and whip him into the ring steps. Cesaro and Zayn roll Strowman back into the ring, and Nakamura hits a knee shot for a two count. Cesaro gets the tag and sets up for the Neutralizer, but Strowman counters. Cesaro posts Strowman in the corner and then distracts the referee while Nakamura hits Kinshasa on the apron. Zayn gets the tag, and Nakamura and Cesaro assist him with a Helluva Kick / Double Suplex combo for the three count.

Match Result: Sami Zayn defeats Braun Strowman with a Helluva Kick / Double Suplex combination.

Match Length: 9:00ish (stopwatch issues)

Slimmer’s Rating: *½



Elimination Chamber Match for a Raw Women’s Championship Match at WrestleMania

Shayna Baszler vs. Natalya vs. Asuka vs. Ruby Riott vs. Sarah Logan vs. Liv Morgan





Natalya and Riott start the match. Riott roles up Natalya and then slams her into the corner. Riott works over Natalya in the corner, but the action spills out to the steel, and Natalya whips Riott into a support beam. Natalya grinds Riott’s face into the chains and then suplexes her on the steel. Riott regains control by whipping her into one of the pods and then climbing the chains and dropping onto Natalya. Natalya lifts Riott onto her shoulders and hits an electric chair drop into the chains. Sarah Logan enters the match. Logan slams Natalya into on of the pods as Riott climbs the chains to escape. Logan chases Riott to the top of a pod, but Natalya pulls Riott off the pod and powerbomb her on the steel. Logan hits a diving crossbody off the top of the pod onto Riott and Natalya. Logan drags Riott into the ring and takes her up top for a superplex, but Natalya slides under them for the Tower of Doom. Shayna Baszler enters the match. Baszler posts Natalya in the corner. Baszler locks in the Kirifuda Clutch on Logan, and Logan immediately taps. Baszler locks in the Kirifuda Clutch on Riott, and Riott immediately taps. Baszler drags Natalya into one of the empty pods and repeatedly slams the door into her. Baszler locks in the Kirifuda Clutch on Natalya, and Natalya immediately taps. Baszler is now the only active competitor, and she paces around the ring while waiting for the next entrant. Liv Morgan enters the match Baszler slams Morgan into the chains as soon as she comes out of the pod. Baszler picks up Morgan and swings her head-first into the pod. Morgan tries to fight back, but Baszler levels her with a clothesline and follows up with a running knee shot in the corner. Baszler drags Morgan over to Asuka’s pod to show Asuka what awaits her. Baszler heads to the top turnbuckle and pulls Morgan up into a hanging Kirifuda Clutch. Morgan refuses to tap, but she does pass out, so the referee calls for the elimination. Baszler once again paces around the ring as she waits for Asuka’s pod to open. Asuka enters the match. Baszler ducks a head kick but eats a hip attack. Asuka goes to work with body kicks and a mule kick to the head. Asuka goes for a backslide pin and goes for the Asuka Lock, but Baszler rolls through. Baszler goes for the Kirifuda Clutch, but Asuka counters into the Asuka Locks. Baszler rolls to the steel and breaks the hold in the process. Baszler slams Asuka into the chains and again goes for the Kirifuda Clutch, but Asuka rolls her into a pinning predicament for a near fall. Baszler slams Asuka to the match and lands a head kick before locking in the Kirifuda Clutch. Asuka passes out, and Baszler wins the match.

Match Result: Shayna Baszler wins the Elimination Chamber Match, last eliminating Asuka.

Match Length: 20:58

Slimmer’s Rating: ***¾