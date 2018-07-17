411’s WWE Extreme Rules 2018 Post Show Report: The B Team Celebrate and Lashley Wants Lesnar

411’s WWE Extreme Rules 2018 Post Show Report

-Sorry for the delay with this report as I was at the show last night in Pittsburgh and didn’t get home until 1 AM and had to be at work by 8 AM. I did write a live report for the show which you can read right here on 411mania. Also tonight is a new episode of Table for 3 which I will get reviewed and it will be posted soon as well.

-Renee Young welcomes us to the show and she is joined by Sam Roberts. They gush over the Iron Man Match and Sam says Ziggler used the rules to his advantage and I have to wonder if that is where he tried to leave through the crowd when the score was tied and it would have meant a count-out and likely losing his title had Rollins not stopped him.

-Lashley is our first guest and I believe this is his first time appearing on one of these shows. Roberts brings up the crazy bump over the top to the floor and Lashley kind of shrugs it off as part of the gig. He calls Roman a warrior now after stepping in the ring with him, but Roman has never been in the ring with someone like him. Lashley says that he was gone for 10 years, but he was sharpening his ax and he is ready to showcase everything he can do. Roberts brings up that he did a podcast with Lashley months before his return and he mentioned he wanted to face Reigns and someone else (Lesnar I assume). He wants to know if Reigns lived up to Lashley’s expectations. Lashley puts over Reigns huge for being a competitor and says it topped his expectations. The talk turns to Lesnar and Lashley wants him when he returns from where ever he has been. He calls himself the new Big Dog and he is here to challenge Lesnar for the title. Renee brings up the decision made by Angle and Lashley thinks Brock will show up on RAW. He says that he wants both the match with Lesnar and he wants the WWE Title. He has wanted this match with Lesnar for 12 years and he earned the opportunity tonight. Roberts asks if he feels that he is the number one guy and Lashley says yes. He says this match with Reigns put everyone on notice and he showed the world he is different. He is ready to fight Lesnar in a cage or ring or whatever he wants to do.

-Lashley takes his leave and this was a rather strong showing from Lashley there. He came off confident and like an ass kicker should. I want Lesnar/ Lashley now just because it is different and because Lashley has the legit credentials to be taken seriously in the match.

-Carmella interrupts as she is super excited about beating Asuka. She wants to play a game and asks how many times did she win Money in the Bank: twice. How many times did she beat Charlotte: twice. How many times did she beat Asuka: twice. Sam takes a shot as he mentions that Ellsworth was involved in the decision of most of those matches and Carmella says she wants Rosenberg back. Nice! Renee wants an update on Ellsworth after his beating, but Carmella doesn’t have time for that as she wants to talk about herself. She says it’s not her fault that Asuka was distracted by Ellsworth the first time and it wasn’t here fault that Ellsworth was hanging from the cage. She blames Asuka for taking advantage of a poor guy hanging above the ring. Carmella gets in a shot at “Internet Trolls” who post that she sucks and says Roberts looks like a troll. She takes her leave, but comes back to mess with Roberts hair and Renee loses it laughing.

-They move on to the RAW Women’s Title situation as they show Rousey interfering in the match. The cane shot Rousey looked great and again, I would be happy with a Rousey/James match. Renee is putting the dots together and she thinks it could be scary for Alexa going forward as Rousey is nearing the end of her suspension. They also say not to count out Nia either.

-The B Team is here and they are pumped! This is fantastic as they celebrate in epic fashion. “Look at that curly guy,” says Axel as I can’t help, but laugh. Renee always feeds off the energy of the people on the show and you can tell she is having fun here. Bo says they are on fire and Axel says they have been busting their ass for ten years. I am so happy for these two. Dallas talks about how The Miz gave them a chance and then left them alone so they had to do it on their own. Dallas says they had a game plan and mocking Hardy and Wyatt was just a way to show they weren’t afraid. They say they are going to a theme park and I would have lost it had they said Kennywood. Tonight they are going to Buffalo Wild Things, though Dallas doesn’t like them spicy. Again, this fantastic.

-Renee wraps up the show as The B Team continues to celebrate by jumping all over the set.

-The B Team stole the show here and it was tremendous. Outside of that Lashley came off looking great and should be primed for Lesnar. Carmella was Carmella and while she can’t wrestle, her character is fine and I enjoy her digs at the IWC saying she sucks. Fun show here and makes me miss Talking Smack even more.

-Thanks for reading!