411’s WWE Extreme Rules 2018 Report

Tonight’s Kickoff Show Panel is Renee Young, Booker T, David Otunga, and Sam Roberts. Finn Balor joins the panel and says that he wouldn’t want to be Kevin Owens, locked in a cage with Braun Strowman tonight. Moving on to his match with Constable Baron Corbin, he says that he’s been dealing with big guys like Corbin his whole life. He says that you have to make enemies to get where you want to be in this business, even if those are powerful enemies like Constable Corbin.



Kickoff Show Match

Sin Cara vs. Andrade “Cien” Almas w/ Zelina Vega





Almas strikes first with a still chop to the chest. Almas goes for a back elbow shot, but Sin Cara puts on the brakes to avoid contact. Almas charges at Sin Cara, but Sin Cara back body drops him to the outside. Sin Cara goes for a suicide dive to the outside, but Almas catches him with a mid-air elbow shot. Almas rolls Sin Cara back into the ring and stomps on Sin Cara. Almas hits a rope-assisted back breaker and makes the cover for a two count. Almas gets back to his feet and connects with a back elbow shot that knocks Sin Cara out of the ring. Almas heads to the outside and rolls Sin Cara back into the ring. Almas stomps on Sin Cara’s head and locks in an arm bar. Sin Cara fights back to his feet and slugs it out with Almas in the middle of the ring. Sin Cara hits a springboard crossbody followed by a springboard moonsault and a reverse hurricanrana. Almas heads up top, but Sin Cara catches him with an enzuigiri. Sin Cara heads to the apron and climbs up top with Almas. Almas pushes Sin Cara backwards, but Sin Cara slides between the turnbuckles and pushes Almas off the top, onto the apron. Sin Cara heads back up top and hits a hurricanrana from the top to Almas on the apron. Sin Cara rolls Almas back into the ring and connects with a top rope frog splash, but Zelina Vega distracts the referee, preventing him from making the three count. Almas regains control with running double knees in the corner and then follows up with La Sombra for the three count.

Match Result: Andrade “Cien” Almas defeats Sin Cara with La Sombra.

Match Length: 7:00

Slimmer’s Rating: **

Shinsuke Nakamura joins the Kickoff Show panel from backstage to answer questions about his match with Jeff Hardy, but he says there’s a bad connection and he can’t hear the questions. He calls Sam Roberts a clown but refuses to discuss Jeff Hardy.

We move on to a discussion of the Bludgeon Brothers vs. Team Hell No for the Smackdown Tag Team Championship. Booker T and Sam Roberts pick the Bludgeon Brothers, but Otunga picks Team Hell No. We move on to a video package for Alexa Bliss vs. Nia Jax in an Extreme Rules Match for the Raw Women’s Championship.

Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre interrupt the panel to discuss the Intercontinental Championship. He says that Seth Rollins may have the fans behind him tonight, but Dolph knows better than anyone how quickly the fans can turn on you. McIntyre reminds us that he’s going to be at ringside with the best seat in the house for the best match of the night. Ziggler says that these days he’s about winning matches, not stealing the show. Booker T picks Ziggler, but Otunga and Sam Roberts pick Rollins.



Kickoff Show Match

Six-Man Tag Team Tables Match

The New Day vs. Sanity





Chaos erupts right from the start, and the New Day dump Sanity to the outside. They head to the outside, and Big R whips Dain into the ring steps. The New Day set up a table at ringside, but Young and Wolfe roll Big E back into the ring and stomp him down to the mat. Wolfe hits Big E with a spinning neck breaker followed by a top rope elbow drop from Young. Young and Wolfe trap Big E again the ropes and continue their assault. Young and Wolfe try to dump Big E over the top rope and through the table and ringside, but Kingston and Woods make the save. They dump Young and Wolfe to the outside and follow up with stereo somersault dives to the outside. Dain heads back into the ring and then immediately takes out both Kingston and Woods with a suicide dive to the outside. Wolfe rolls Kingston back into the ring and take him up top as Young and Dain stack two more tables at ringside. Young joins Wolfe up top, but Big E and Woods slide under them for a double powerbomb, double stomp combination. Big E and Woods rolls Young onto a table at ringside, but Dain dumps Kingston off the top to prevent him from diving through Young. Dain takes out Big E and Woods but eats Trouble in Paradise from Kingston. Kingston looks to slingshot over the top rope and through Young and the table, but Wolfe makes the save. Kingston tries to suplex Wolfe through the table, but Wolfe blocks and holds Kingston long enough for Young to head up top and connect with a diving elbow drop to Kingston through the table for the win.

Match Result: Eric Young puts Kofi Kingston through a table with a diving elbow drop.

Match Length: 7:37

Slimmer’s Rating: *¾



Raw Tag Team Championship Match

”Woken” Matt Hardy & Bray Wyatt (Champions) vs. The B-Team





Hardy and Dallas start the match, and Hardy whips Dallas hard to the corner. Hardy goes to work with mounted punches and follows up with a running leg drop for a two count. Dallas rolls the to the outside to consult with Axel before heading back into the ring. Wyatt gets the tag from Hardy and briefly faces off with Dallas before Dallas makes the tag to Axel. Wyatt traps Axel in the corner and beats him down to the mat. Wyatt whips Axel to the ropes and levels him with a running head butt. Wyatt misses a running splash in the corner, and Axel takes advantage to work over Wyatt in the corner. Wyatt regains control with a running clotheslines and makes the tag to Hardy. Hardy connects with a pair of running clotheslines in the corner and drops Axel with a boot to the face. Hardy heads up top and hits a diving leg drop for a two count. Hardy goes for the Side Effect, but Axel blocks and chokes Hardy across the second rope. Axel makes the tag to Dallas, and Dallas drops Hardy with a short clothesline. Dallas applies a rear chin lock on the mat before making the tag back to Axel. Axel locks in arm bar, but Hardy breaks the hold and hits the Side Effect. Wyatt gets the tag from Hardy as Dallas gets the tag from Axel. Wyatt goes for Sister Abigail, but Axel makes the save. Wyatt dumps Axel to the outside and hits Dallas with a uranage. Hardy gets the tag from Wyatt, but Axel distracts Hardy and dumps Wyatt to the outside. Dallas hits Hardy with the rope hung swinging neckbreaker, and that’s enough for the three count.

Match Result: Bo Dallas defeats Matt Hardy with the rope hung swinging neckbreaker.

Match Length: 8:00

Slimmer’s Rating: **½



Finn Balor vs. Constable Baron Corbin





Balor and Corbin lock up to start, and Corbin muscles Balor to the corner. Corbin delivers an elbow shot to the top of the head and then beats Balor down to the mat. Corbin goes for a sunset flip, but Balor rolls through and connects with a basement drop kick to the face. Corbin regains control and again muscles Balor the corner. Corbin locks in an arm trap chin lock, but Balor breaks the hold and dumps Corbin out of the ring. Corbin charges right back into the ring and levels Balor with a running clothesline. Corbin stomps on Balor’s lower back and again whips him to the corner. Balor rolls to the apron, but Corbin levels him with a stiff punch. Corbin pulls Balor back to the middle of the ring and gets a two count. Corbin goes back to the arm trap chin lock, but Balor escapes and levels Corbin with a running forearm shot. Balor hits an enzuigiri and heads up top, but Corbin pulls him down and hits a choke slam backbreaker for a looong two count. Corbin whips Balor to the corner, but Balor fights back with a Swing Blade. Corbin regains control with Deep Six for another looong two count. Corbin goes for a powerbomb, but Balor blocks and drop kicks Corbin into the corner. Balor heads up top, but Corbin knocks the ropes to make Balor lose his balance. Corbin goes for End of Days, but Balor counters into an inside cradle for the three count.

Match Result: Finn Balor defeats Baron Corbin by countering End of Days into an inside cradle.

Match Length: 8:20

Slimmer’s Rating: **¾

We head backstage where the Bludgeon Brothers are attacking Team Hell No. They throw Daniel Bryan into a garage door and then use a mallet to crush Kane’s ankle between two doors. It’s unclear if Team Hell No will be able to compete tonight.



James Ellsworth in a Cage Match

Smackdown Women’s Championship Match

Carmella (Champion) vs. Asuka





Asuka immediately takes the fight to Carmella delivers a stiff kick to the back. Carmella fights back and slams Asuka to the mat before calling up to Ellsworth in the cage. Ellsworth throws down a chain to Carmella, but Asuka steps on it to prevent Carmella from grabbing it. The referee tosses the chain to the outside, but Ellsworth throws down a spray bottle while the referee’s back is turned. Asuka hits the hip attack, but Carmella kicks out at two. Asuka dumps Carmella to the outside and delivers a suplex on the floor as Ellsworth tries to pick the cage lock high above. Asuka whips Carmella into the barricade as Ellsworth finally opens the cage door. Ellsworth tries to climb down to the ring, but his foot gets caught, and he ends up dangling upside down from the cage. Asuka attacks the defenseless Ellsworth, but the ring crew show up to try to free him. They lower the cage a few feet, but Asuka tosses them out of the ring and resumes her attack on Ellsworth. Carmella sneaks up behind Asuka, shoves her face-first into the cage, and makes the cover for the three count. After the match, Asuka continues to beat on Ellsworth as Carmella flees up the ramp with her title. German Suplex to Ellsworth! Another German to Ellsworth! Asuka Lock on Ellsworth!

Match Result: Carmella defeats Asuka after shoving her face-first into the cage.

Match Length: 5:20

Slimmer’s Rating: ¾*



United States Championship Match

Jeff Hardy (Champion) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura





Nakamura low blows Hardy before the match begins, while the referee has his back turned. The referee checks on Hardy, and Hard valiantly says he can complete. The referee calls for the bell, and Nakamura immediately hits the Kinshasa for the three count. “I hear voices in my head!” After the match, Randy Orton heads down to the ring, and Nakamura stares at him from the safety of the announce table. Orton briefly stares at Nakamura before turning his attention to Hardy. Orton grabs Hardy’s legs and delivers a vicious stomp to his nether regions. Rough night for Jeff’s hardy boyz.

Match Result: Shinsuke Nakamura defeats Jeff Hardy with the Kinshasa.

Match Length: 0:04

Slimmer’s Rating: N/A



Steel Cage Match

Braun Strowman vs. Kevin Owens





Owens immediately tries to climb the cage (which is smart), but Strowman pulls him back down to the mat. Strowman traps Owens in the corner and yells at Owens to fight him. Owens lands a few punches on Strowman, but Strowman easily shoves him back to the corner. Strowman charges at Owens, but Owens side steps him, and Strowman slams into the cage. Owens whips Strowman to the corner and hits the cannonball. Owens heads up top and connects with the frog splash, but Strowman easily kicks out at one. Strowman gets back to his feet, drives Owens down to the mat, and then whips him into the cage. Strowman again whips Owens into the cage and then does it a third time. Strowman lawn darts Owens into the cage, but Owens floats over when Strowman tries it again. Owens hits Strowman with a stunner and heads for the door, but Strowman grabs the door and slams it into Owens’ face. Strowman charges toward Owens in the corner, but Owens side steps him, and Strowman slams chest-first into the top turnbuckle. Owens grabs a pair of handcuffs and handcuffs Strowman to the top rope. It may be important to note that Strowman is in the corner near the door and may still be able to get his feet on the floor while handcuffed to the top rope. Owens attacks Strowman, and Strowman choke slams Owens with his free hand. Owens heads to the other side of the ring and climbs to the top of the cage, but Strowman breaks the handcuffs and climbs up top with Owens. BRAUN STROWMAN CHOKE SLAMS OWENS OFF THE TOPE OF THE CAGE AND THROUGH THE ANNOUNCE TABLE!!! That was Foleytastic. Owens technically wins the match, but Strowman may have won the war.

Match Result: Kevin Owens defeats Braun Strowman via involuntarily escaping the cage.

Match Length: 9:00

Slimmer’s Rating: **¼ for the match, plus * for Owens being willing to take that bump



Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match

The Bludgeon Brothers (Champions) vs. Team Hell No





Kane is unable to compete after being injured by the Bludgeon Brothers earlier tonight, so Daniel Bryan is going to have to go it alone. Bryan and Rowan start the match, and Bryan goes to work with kicks in the corner. Rowan takes control with a running shoulder tackle and then stomps on Bryan in the corner. Harper gets the tag and heads up top, but Bryan connect with a drop kick to the top and then drop kicks Rowan to the outside. Bryan heads up top with Harper and delivers a hurricanrana from the top. Bryan hits a drop kick between the ropes to Rowan on the outside and then locks in the Yes Lock on Harper in the middle of the ring. Rowan makes the save, gets the tag, and pulls Bryan out of the ring. Rowan whips Bryan into the ring steps and then scoop slams Harper onto Bryan. Rowan drags Bryan back into the ring and makes the tag to Harper. Harper continues the assault on Bryan before making the quick tag back to Rowan. Rowan hits a backbreaker and makes the quick tag back to Harper. Harper drags Bryan to the corner and tags Rowan. Rowan levels Bryan and tags Harper. Harper whips Bryan the corner, but Bryan flips over and lands behind Harper. Bryan goes for a suicide dive to the outside, but Rowan catches him. Rowan holds Bryan as Harper goes for a suicide dive of his own, but Bryan breaks free, and Harper instead connects with Rowan. HERE COMES KANE!!! Kane’s ankle is in a boot, but he’s ready to fight. HOT TAG TO KANE!!! Kane choke slams Rowan and then does the same to Harper. Kane goes for the Tombstone, but his leg gives out. Bryan gets the tag and connects with a missile drop kick to Harper from the top. Bryan hits the Yes Kicks on Harper, but Rowan makes the blind tag. Bryan goes for the running knee, but Rowan cuts him off and shoves him into Kane on the apron. Harper gets the tag and hits Bryan with a powerbomb / leg drop combo.

Match Result: Luke Harper defeats Daniel Bryan with a powerbomb / leg drop combo.

Match Length: 8:13

Slimmer’s Rating: ***



Roman Reigns vs. Bobby Lashley





Lashley starts off with a rear waist lock on slams Reigns to the mat. Lashley goes back to the rear waist lock and again slams Reigns to the mat. Lashley hits a snap Northern Lights suplex and leap frogs an attempted spear, but Reigns connects with a stiff punch to drop Lashley for the first time in the match. Reigns traps Lashley in the corner and works him over with a volley of punches. Reigns connects with an elbow shot and covers Lashley for a one count. Reigns chokes Lashley across the second rope and then heads to the outside to hit the Drive By for a two count. Reigns locks in a rear chin lock and then dumps Reigns to the outside. Reigns whips Lashley into the barricade and then does it a second time. Lashley fights back with a kick to the gut, but Reigns tries to whip Lashley into the ring steps. Lashley hops up onto the steps, but Reigns shoves him off from behind. Reigns successfully whips Lashley into the steps, and Lashley has seemed wobbly ever since that elbow shot earlier in the match. Lashley levels Reigns with a clothesline and then rolls him back into the ring. Lashley hits a belly-to-belly suplex and splashes him in the corner. Reigns regains control with a clothesline and then works him over with short clotheslines in the corner. Reigns charges at Lashley, but Lashley catches him with a power slam for a two count. Reigns hits a volley of short forearm shots, but Lashley levels him with a clothesline. Lashley heads up top and connects with a double ax handle shot from the top. Reigns goes for a Samoan Drop, but Lashley grabs the top rope, so Reigns flips Lashley to the outside. Lashley slowly climbs back into the ring, but Reigns catches him with a leg drop to the back of the neck as he climbs between the ropes. Reigns goes for the Superman Punch, but Lashley catches him in mid-air and counters into a spinebuster. Lashley delivers a delayed vertical suplex and gets a looong two count. Lashley goes for a spear, but Reigns counters with a Superman Punch, but Lashley kicks out at two. Lashley rolls to the outside, but Reigns does the same. Reigns charges at Lashley, but Lashley catches him and suplexes him over the announce table. Lashley rolls Reigns back into the ring and heads up top, but Reigns hits a Superman Punch to Lashley up top. Reigns goes for the spear, but Lashley counters with a spear of his own for the three count.

Match Result: Bobby Lashley defeats Roman Reigns with the spear.

Match Length: 14:51

Slimmer’s Rating: ***½



Extreme Rules Match for the Raw Women’s Championship

Alexa Bliss (Champion) w/ Mickie James vs. Nia Jax w. Natalya





The action quickly spills to the outside, and James hands Bliss a kendo stick. Bliss takes a swing at Jax, but Jax grabs the kendo stick and snaps it in half. Jax tosses a few chairs and garbage cans into the ring and then does the same with Bliss. Jax splashes Bliss in the corner and then drops her onto the chairs and garbage cans. Jax overhead presses Bliss and then drops her onto a garbage can. Bliss rolls out of the ring, but Jax pursues her and rolls her back into the ring. Bliss grabs a garbage can lid and beads Jax down to the mat. Bliss slams a garbage can into Jax’ back and then wedges a chair between the turnbuckles in the corner. Bliss drags Jax to her feet, but Jax retaliates with a stiff forearm shot. Jax connects with a head butt and charges at Bliss in the corner, but Bliss side steps her, and Jax slams into the chair in the corner. James grabs a garbage can lid and hops up onto the ring apron, but Natalya pulls her back down to the floor. Natalya starts beating James with the garbage can lid, but Bliss makes the save. Bliss and James double team Natalya, but Ronda Rousey can’t take any more. Rousey attacks James before going after Bliss. James makes the save with a kendo stick shot to Rousey, and that gives Bliss time to head back into the ring. Bliss hits Jax with a DDT onto a chair, and that’s enough for the three count.

Match Result: Alexa Bliss defeats Nia Jax with a DDT onto a chair.

Match Length: 7:22

Slimmer’s Rating: **¾



WWE Championship Match

AJ Styles (Champion) vs. Rusev w/ Aiden English





Rusev goes right after Styles to start, but Styles targets Rusev’s legs. Rusev shoves Styles to the mat and makes a quick cover for a one count. Styles gets back to his feet and kicks Rusev’s leg, but Rusev shakes it off and suplexes Styles. Rusev hits a running elbow drop and again covers for a one count. Rusev catches Styles with a big back body drop but continues to limp from Styles’ leg kicks. Rusev goes to work on the lower back to set up the Accolade. Rusev locks in a bear hug and then sets him on the top turnbuckle. Rusev goes for a superplex, but Styles slides between Rusev’s legs and hits a leg kick to knock Rusev off the top. Rusev tumbles to the outside, and Styles follows up with a slingshot forearm shot to Rusev on the outside. Styles rolls Rusev back into the ring and hits a basement forearm shot. Styles splashes Rusev in the corner and follows up with a reverse DDT for a two count. Styles sets up for the Styles Clash, but Rusev blocks and muscles Styles to the corner. Styles tries to roll Rusev into the Calf Crusher out of the corner, but again Rusev blocks and dumps Styles to the outside. Rusev goes for a suicide dive, but Styles catches him with a forearm shot between the ropes. Styles heads back up onto the apron and lands a modified enzuigiri over the top rope. Styles goes for a springboard 450, but Rusev rolls out of the way, but Styles rolls through to avoid slamming into the mat. Rusev goes for the Accolade, but Styles blocks. Styles goes for another basement forearm shot, but Rusev counters with a side kick from the mat. Rusev goes for a fall away slam, but Styles rolls into the Calf Crusher. Rusev crawls toward the bottom rope, and English pushes it close enough for Rusev to grab it and break the hold. Styles saw English’s interference and begins to chase him around the ring, but Rusev slides out of the ring and catches Styles with a belly-to-belly suplex on the outside. Rusev rolls Styles back into the ring and hits a Machka kick for a looong two count. Rusev goes for another Machka kick, but Styles counters with a Pelé kick. Rusev hits a side kick to the jaw and gets a two count. Rusev tries to lock in the Accolade, but his injured leg gives out. Rusev locks in a modified Accolade, but Styles is able to crawl to the ropes to break the hold. Behind the referee’s back, English removes the top turnbuckle cover. Rusev charges at Styles in the corner, but Styles side steps him, and Rusev slams face-first into the exposed turnbuckle. Styles hits a springboard 450, but Rusev miraculously kicks out at two. Styles connects with a basement drop kick to English between the ropes and then hits the Phenomenal Forearm to Rusev for the three count.

Match Result: AJ Styles defeats Rusev with the Phenomenal Forearm.

Match Length: 15:35

Slimmer’s Rating: ***¾



30-Minute Ironman Match for the Intercontinental Championship

Dolph Ziggler (Champion) w/ Drew McIntyre vs. Seth Rollins





Ziggler looks to be wearing Evel Knievel inspired gear with “EVIL” on the back. Nice homage / pun combo right there. Ziggler goes for a front kick, but Rollins catches the leg and rolls up Ziggler for a two count. Ziggler rolls out of the ring to catch a breather and consults with McIntyre. Ziggler heads back into the ring and eats a scoop slam from Rollins for a two count. Rollins charges at Ziggler in the corner, but Ziggler back body drops him over the top rope, but Rollins lands on his feet on the apron. Rollins heads back into the ring, hits a buckle bomb, and gets a magistral cradle for the three count. Rollins leads 1 – 0. The action spills out of the ring, and Rollins beats Ziggler around ringside. McIntyre starts to head for Rollins, so he takes Ziggler back into the ring. Rollins chops Ziggler, and the fans have started counting down Royal Rumble style every time the match clock changes minutes. Rollins goes for another buckle bomb, but Ziggler tries to counter into a sunset flip, but Rollins counters into the Stomp for another three count. Rollins leads 2 – 0. McIntyre has seen enough, so he charges into the ring and attacks Rollins. McIntyre beats Rollins down to the mat, so the referee calls for the disqualification. Rollins leads 3 – 0. McIntyre dumps Rollins to the outside and repeatedly slams him into the barricade and the ring apron. McIntyre rolls Rollins back into the ring, and the referee has no choice but to eject McIntyre from ringside and send him to the back. McIntyre hits a Claymore Kick before heading up the ramp, and Ziggler makes the cover for the three count. Rollins leads 3 – 1. Ziggler hits Rollins with a super kick and immediately gets another three count. Rollins leads 3 – 2. Rollins gets back to his feet, but Ziggler catches him with the Zig-Zag for a three count to tie the match. Match tied 3 – 3. Rollins catches Ziggler with a Sling Blade and clotheslines Ziggler to the outside. Rollins goes for a suicide dive, but Ziggler catches him with a forearm shot between the ropes and makes the cover with his feet on the ropes for another three count. Ziggler leads 4 – 3. Ziggler locks in a sleeper hold and drags Rollins down to the mat. Rollins eventually breaks the hold, dumps Ziggler to the outside, and successfully hits the suicide dive. Rollins rolls Ziggler back into the ring, but Ziggler rolls right back to the outside. Rollins hits another suicide dive and again rolls Ziggler back into the ring. Rollins hits a springboard forearm shot and gets a two count. Rollins hits a blockbuster out of the corner but only gets a two count. Rollins heads up top, but Ziggler drop kicks him to the outside. Rollins beats the count back into the ring and hits the ripcord knee for a looong two count. Rollins heads up top, but Ziggler knocks the ropes to crotch Rollins on the top. Rollins drags Ziggler up top and head butts him down to the mat. Rollins hits a huge frog splash from the top but again only gets a two count. Rollins takes Ziggler up top, but Ziggler pushes him back to the mat. Rollins springs back up top and hits the superplex / Falcon Arrow combination for a loooooong two count with four minutes left in the match. Rollins pulls himself to his feet and hits a super kick to the gut. Rollins misses a Stomp but successfully catapults Ziggler into the corner. Ziggler’s head slams into the ring post, but Rollins rolls him up on the rebound for a three count. Match tied 4 – 4. Rollins locks in the Sharpshooter in the middle of the ring, breaks when Ziggler gets close to the ropes, and rolls Ziggler in the Crossface. Rollins again goes for the Stomp, but Ziggler rolls out of the way and rolls out of the way. Rollins chases Ziggler and rolls him back into the ring, but Ziggler catches him with a Fameasser for a two count. Ziggler sets up for Sweet Chin Music, but Rollins counters with a super kick of his own followed by the Stomp. Rollins cover, but time runs out before the referee can make the three count. The match ends in a tie, and that means Ziggler retains the championship. Kurt Angle comes out from the back to invoke the Gorilla Monsoon rule and say that the match cannot end in tie. Angle restarts the match in sudden death overtime. McIntyre comes through the crown and distracts Rollins long enough for Ziggler to hit the Zig-Zag and get one last three count. Ziggler wins 5 – 4.

Match Result: Dolph Ziggler defeats Seth Rollins by a score of 5 – 4.

Match Length: 30:05

Slimmer’s Rating: ****