Welcome to 411’s WWE Fastlane 2018 Report. We are LIVE in beautiful Columbus, Ohio.

Tonight’s Kickoff Show panel is Booker T, Sam Roberts, and David Otunga. We start off with a video package for Charlotte Flair vs. Ruby Riott. Booker, Roberts, and Otunga unanimously pick Flair to win the match. We move on to a brief discussion of Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Rusev before breaking down Becky Lynch & Naomi vs. Natalya & Carmella. Booker and Otunga pick Becky Lynch and Naomi, but Roberts picks Natalya and Carmella.

Next up is a video package for The Usos vs. The New Day. Charly Caruso is backstage with the New Day, and Big E assures us that the New Day can still bring it in the ring. Xavier Woods says that the Usos were forced to be brothers, but the New Day chose to be a team and chose to be the best tag team in WWE. We move on to a video package for Bobby Roode vs. Randy Orton, but Jinder Mahal interrupts the Kickoff Show panel to remind us that he is a more deserving champion than either Roode or Orton.

Dolph Ziggler joins the panel from backstage to answer questions from social media. Ziggler says that he doesn’t regret giving up the United States Championship, because he stopped caring about what the WWE Universe thinks long ago. He hasn’t been hurt for more than a week in thirteen years, and he comes to work EVERY DAY to prove he’s the best. He knows that his may be his best chance to prove his legacy and prove that he didn’t just talk about being the best in the world.



Kickoff Show Match

Tye Dillinger & Breezango vs. Mojo Rawley, Chad Gable & Shelton Benjamin



Breeze and Gable start the match, but Breeze makes the quick tag to Fandango. Fandango dons amateur wrestling headgear to taunt Gable before making the quick tag back to Breeze. All six men rush into the ring, but the faces quickly clean house. We’re back to Breeze and Gable as the legal men, and Gable levels Breeze as we head to a commercial. We return from the break with Benjamin firmly in control of Breeze in the middle of the ring. Benjamin drives a knee into Breeze’ arm and then locks in an arm bar. Benjamin tags Gable, and together then deliver double team knees to the gut and double team knees to the face. Gable continues the focus on Breeze’ arm and locks in an arm bar of his own. Gable hits an overhead belly-to-belly suplex and makes the cover, but Fandango makes the save. Gable tags Rawley, and Rawley knocks Fandango off the apron. Breeze catches Rawley with a jawbreaker and FINALLY makes the hot tag to Dillinger. Gable gets the tag from Rawley, but Dillinger cleans house. Dillinger goes for the Tye Breaker, but Benjamin makes the save. Gable catches Dillinger with a rolling kick before tagging Benjamin. Benjamin makes the quick tag to Rawley before getting dumped to the outside. Dillinger delivers the Tye Breaker, and that’s enough for the three count.

Match Result: Tye Dillinger defeats Mojo Rawley with the Tye Breaker.

Match Length: 7:32

Slimmer’s Rating: **¼

The Kickoff Show closes with a breakdown of the Six Pack Challenge for the WWE Championship. Young and Otunga pick John Cena, Booker picks Baron Corbin, and Roberts picks AJ Styles.



Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Rusev w/ Aiden English





Nakamura goes for a single leg takedown to start, but Rusev counters into a rear waist lock. Rusev flips Nakamura to the mat and makes the cover for a quick one count. Rusev locks in an arm bar and leverages Nakamura down to the mat. Rusev wrenches the arm and locks in a standing side head lock. Nakamura creates distance and hits a knee drop, but Rusev quickly regains control with a stiff punch and a series of arm wrenches. Nakamura cartwheels to break Rusev’s hold and calls for Rusev to bring it, but Rusev simply rolls out of the ring to double down on the head games. Rusev rolls back into the ring long enough to break the referee’s count and then immediately heads back to the outside. Nakamura gives chase and connects with a knee shot on the apron. Nakamura rolls Rusev back into the ring, but Rusev splashes him on the apron and kicks him back to the outside. Rusev whips Nakamura into the barricade and then into the ring apron. Rusev whips Nakamura into the barricade a second time and then rolls Nakamura back into the ring. Rusev locks in an arm-trap sleeper hold, but Nakamura breaks the hold with an elbow shot and transitions into a heel hook. Rusev makes it to the ropes to break the hold and regains control with a swinging side slam for a two count. Rusev hits an elbow drop and applies a modified Cobra Clutch. Nakamura breaks the hold, hits the ropes, and levels Rusev with a running kick. Nakamura lands a volley of kicks and follows up with a running knee shot in the corner. Nakamura hits his trademark elevated corner knee shot and gets a two count. Nakamura locks in a front face lock and Rusev tries to power out, but Rusev’s knee gives out on him. Rusev finally manages to counter into a fall-away slam and follows up with a massive roundhouse kick for a looong two count. Rusev goes for the Machka Kick, but Nakamura counters with a series of kicks of his own. Nakamura goes for the Kinshasa, but Rusev tries to counter into the Accolade, but Nakamura escapes. Nakamura again goes for the Kinshasa, but Rusev successfully counters into the Machka Kick for another looong two count. Rusev stomps on the back again goes for the Accolade, but Nakamura slides out the back and hits a Kinshasa to the back of the head. Nakamura hits a second Kinshasa, and that’s enough for the three count.

Match Result: Shinsuke Nakamura defeats Rusev with the Kinshasa.

Match Length: 14:23

Slimmer’s Rating: ***½



United States Championship Match

Bobby Roode (Champion) vs. Randy Orton





Roode grabs a quick rear waist lock, but Orton reverses into a waist lock of his own. Roode counters into an arm wringer, but Orton creates distance to catch a breather. Orton takes control with a standing side head lock and drops Roode with a shoulder block. Orton hits the ropes and goes for another shoulder block, but Roode counters with a shoulder block of his own. Roode hits the ropes and levels Orton with a second shoulder block, but Orton fights back with a back elbow shot. Roode muscles Orton to the corner, but Orton fights out with an uppercut. Orton goes for an RKO, but Roode blocks and rolls out of the ring. Roode heads back into the ring and goes for the Glorious DDT, but this time it’s Orton who blocks and rolls out of the ring. We get a shot from backstage where Jinder Mahal is watching this match with great interest. Back in the arena, Orton heads back into the ring and dumps Roode gut-first onto the top rope. Orton stomps on the chest and lands a jab in the corner, but Roode charges out of the corner and levels Orton with a clothesline. Roode hits a standing knee drop to the face and locks in a seated rear chin lock. Orton fights up to his feet and uses his height advantage to break the hold. Roode goes for a suplex, but his injured midsection prevents him from hitting it. Orton successfully hits a suplex and peppers Roode with jabs, but Roode regains control with a swinging neck breaker. Roode heads up top and connects with a diving clothesline from the top. Roode sets up for the Glorious DDT, but Orton counters into a rollup pin for a two count. Orton hits a power slam, and Roode rolls to the apron. Orton goes for his trademark rope-assisted DDT, but Roode counters into a back body drop over the tope rope. Orton lands on his feet on the apron and heads back into the ring, but Roode catches him with a blockbuster. Orton fights back by successfully hitting the rope-assisted DDT and sets up for the RKO, but Roode tries to counter into the Glorious DDT, but Orton counters into a rollup pin for another two count. The action spills to the outside, and Orton whips Roode into the barricade. Orton drops Roode back-first onto the barricade before rolling him back into the ring. Orton covers Roode but again only gets a two count. Orton takes Roode up top and goes for a superplex, but Roode counters into a sunset flip powerbomb for a two count. Roode heads back up top, but Orton knocks the ropes and crotches Roode on the top turnbuckle. Orton joins Roode up top and successfully hit a top rope superplex for a looong two count. Orton and Roode get back to their feet and slug it out in the middle of the ring. Roode gets a backslide pin but only gets a two count. Roode hits a spinebuster but again only gets a two count. Roode heads up top and dives at Orton, but Orton hits a mid-air RKO OUT OF NOWHERE for the three count. After the match, Jinder Mahal makes his way down to the ring and attacks Orton. Roode hits Mahal with a Glorious DDT and then hits Orton with a second Glorious DDT.

Match Result: Randy Orton defeats Bobby Roode with an RKO OUT OF NOWHERE

Match Length: 19:30

Slimmer’s Rating: ***¼



Becky Lynch & Naomi vs. Natalya & Carmella





Lynch and Carmella start the match, and Lynch quickly rolls up Carmella for a two count. Lynch goes for a quick Dis-arm-her, but Carmella makes it to the ropes and then tags Natalya. Lynch hits an arm drag takedown and tags Naomi. Naomi lands a kick to the back of Natalya’s leg and goes for a splash in the corner, but Natalya side steps to avoid contact. Naomi hits a wheelbarrow stunner and goes for the split-legged moonsaut, but Carmella knocks the ropes to break Naomi’s momentum. Natalya hits a powerbomb out of the corner and makes the tag to Carmella. Carmella connects with a Bronco Buster in the corner and makes the tag back to Natalya. Natalya hits a snapmare takedown, muscles Naomi to the corner, and makes the tag back to Carmella. Carmella pulls Naomi’s hair between the ropes and then beats her mercilessly on the apron. Carmella makes the quick tag back to Natalya and Natalya goes for a back suplex, but Naomi flips over and makes the tag to Lynch. Lynch hits the Bexploder on Natalya, but Natalya still manages to tag Carmella. Naomi gets the tag from Lynch and works over Carmella before making the quick tag back to Lynch. Lynch hits a leg drop from the top, but Natalya distracts Lynch with the Money in the Bank briefcase long enough for Carmella to hit a super kick for the three count.

Match Result: Carmella defeats Becky Lynch with a super kick.

Match Length: 8:50

Slimmer’s Rating: **¼



Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match

The Usos (Champions) vs. The New Day





Looks like it’ll be Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods for the New Day tonight. Woods and Jimmy Uso start the match, but Jey gets quick blind tag and levels Woods with a super kick. Jey drags Woods to the corner and trades quick tags with Jimmy. Jey locks in a rear chin lock on the mat, but Woods breaks free and dives to the corner to tag Kingston. Kingston levels Jey and hits the Boom Drop. Kingston goes for Trouble in Paradise, but Jey blocks and hits a spinning roundhouse kick. Jimmy gets the tag, but Kingston dumps him to the outside. Kingston hits Jey with the Usos’ running hip shot in the corner, but Jimmy slides back into ring and levels Kingston. Jimmy tags Jey, and they team up for the New Day’s Midnight Hour on Kingston for a two count. Kingston manages to make the tag to Woods, and Woods invites everyone to a super kick party. Kingston gets the tag and hits the Uso Splash for a two count. Both teams are stealing every move they can from the other team. Woods gets the tag, and he and Kingston head up top in opposite corners. Woods and Kingston set up for the Double Uce, but Jimmy knocks them both to the outside. Woods and Kingston regroup with Big E on the outside, but the Usos dive over the top rope onto all three members of the New Day. The Bludgeon Brothers suddenly make their way down the ramp and attack the New Day and the Usos. The Bludgeon Brothers delivers a double big boot to Woods on the apron and then double suplex him onto the floor. Rowan runs through Big E before hitting double power slams on the Usos. Rowan slams Harper onto the Usos and them dives onto the Usos himself. The Bludgeon Brothers grab their mallets and think about heading to the back, but then they spot Woods. The Bludgeon Brothers deliver the Bludgeoning to Woods onto the ring steps before finally heading to the back, leaving absolute carnage in their wake.

Match Result: No contest

Match Length: 9:07

Slimmer’s Rating: **½



Smackdown Women’s Championship Match

Charlotte Flair (Champion) vs. Ruby Riott





Riott looks for a Riott Kick right at the start, but Flair evades. Flair goes for a quick Figure Eight, but Riott kicks her away. Riott ties up Flair in the ropes and kicks the top rope into Flair’s throat. Flair whips Riott to the corner and charges after her, but Riott gets two knees up in Flair’s face. The action spills to the outside, and Flair whips Riott into the barricade. Flair rolls Riott back into the ring, but suddenly Sarah Logan and Liv Morgan appear from the crowd. Flair stares down Logan and Morgan before heading back into the ring, but the distraction allows Riott to connect with the Riott Kick for a two count. Riott tries to distract the referee so that Logan and Morgan can work over Flair, but Becky Lynch and Naomi head down to ringside to even the odds for Flair. Riott suplexes Flair and then drives her face-first into the middle turnbuckle. Riott hits a senton from the second rope and locks in a straightjacket while driving her knees into Flair’s back. Flair breaks free and heads up top for a moonsault, but Riott knocks her to the outside. Riott goes for a suicide dive to the outside, but Flair catches her and counters into a fall-away slam into the barricade. Flair hits a moonsault off the barricade and rolls Riott back into the ring. Flair again heads up top, but Riott joins her and hits a super hurricanrana for a two count. Flair gets back to her feet and goes to work with chops to the chest. Flair hits a backbreaker and dumps Riott neck-first onto the second rope. Logan and Morgan try to sneak into the ring, but Lynch and Naomi cut them off. The referee only sees Lynch and Naomi charging into the ring, so he sends them to the back. The referee finally sees Logan and Morgan’s tactics, so he ejects them from ringside as well. Flair again gets back to her feet and hits a back suplex followed by a big boot. Flair goes for the Figure Eight, but Riott counters into a rollup for a two count. Riott goes for an inverted hurricanrana in the corner, but Flair counters into a catapult into the top turnbuckle. Flair successfully locks in the Figure Eight, and Riott has no choice but to tap. After the match, ASUKA appears and joins Flair in the ring. Asuka stares down Flair and points to the WrestleMania sign. It’s on at Mania!

Match Result: Charlotte Flair defeats Ruby Riott with the Figure Eight Leg Lock.

Match Length: 13:40

Slimmer’s Rating: **¼



Six-Pack Challenge Match for the WWE Championship

AJ Styles (Champion) vs. John Cena vs. Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn vs. Dolph Ziggler vs. Baron Corbin





Attitude Adjustment to Zayn! Attitude Adjustment to Owens! Attitude Adjustment to Corbin! Attitude Adjustment to Ziggler! Cena and Styles square off alone in the ring, and Cena drops Styles with a shoulder block. Cena goes for an Attitude Adjustment on Styles, but Styles flips through and lands on his feet. Zayn, Owens, Corbin, and Ziggler hop back up onto the ring apron and slowly climb into the ring. Everyone attacks Cena and beats him down to the mat. Cena gets dumped to the outside before chaos erupts in the ring. Styles and Owens brawl on the outside as Ziggler and Zayn do the same on the other side of the ring. Corbin whips Owens into the barricade, and then Owens heads back into the ring and eats a sit-out facebuster from Styles. Styles follows up with a neck breaker to Ziggler and a Stylin’ DDT to Zayn. Styles covers Zayn, but Owens breaks up the pin. Cena clotheslines Corbin but immediately gets hit with a DDT from Ziggler. Owens hits Ziggler with a bullfrog splash and counters a Styles Clash with a back body drop to the outside. Ziggler hits Corbin with the Zig-Zag but gets caught with a Protobomb from Cena. Cena follows up with a Protobomb to Zayn and then a double Five Knuckle Shuffle to Ziggler and Zayn. Cena goes for an Attitude Adjustment on Ziggler, but Ziggler shifts his weight in mid-air to counter into a Fameasser. That was gorgeous. Zayn attacks Styles and goes to work with the ground and pound offense. Corbin heads into the ring and slugs it out with Zayn. Corbin goes for End of Days on Ziggler, but Ziggler escapes to the outside. Corbin follows Ziggler to the outside and tosses him into the crowd. Corbin drags Ziggler through the crowd and splashes him through a plexiglass barrier. Back at ringside, Owens lands a big boot on Styles and preps two announce tables. Owens brings Styles onto one of the tables, but Styles breaks free and clotheslines Zayn into the crowd. Cena goes for an Attitude Adjustment on Owens from one table through another, but Owens escapes. Styles climbs onto the table with Cena, and Cena delivers the Attitude Adjustment through the adjacent announce table. Owens and Zayn face off in the middle of the ring, and Zayn goes to the mat for Owens. Owens doesn’t trust Zayn, and they start brawling. The brawl spills out of the ring, and Owens tosses Zayn into the barricade. Owens tries to powerbomb Zayn on the ring apron, but Zayn counters and back body drops Owens onto the apron. Zayn gets in Shane McMahon’s face at ringside. Owens tries to super kick Zayn, but Zayn ducks, and Owens takes out Shane. Zayn hits his trademark between-the-ropes DDT to Owens and rolls him back into the ring, but Owens stops Zayn’s momentum with a super kick. Owens hits Ziggler with the pop-up powerbomb and makes the cover, but Shane pulls the referee out of the ring to prevent the three count. Zayn levels Owens with the Helluva Kick, but now Shane pulls Zayn out of the ring to prevent the three count. Corbin levels Cena with the ring steps and then drags the ring steps into the ring. Cena and Corbin fight over the steps in the ring, but Cena takes the steps from Corbin and hits an Attitude Adjustment onto the steps. Cena covers Corbin, but Ziggler makes the save. Cena hurls the steps at Ziggler, but Ziggler ducks. Cena hits Ziggler with an Attitude Adjustment and rolls to go for a second, but Owens hit Cena with a pop-up powerbomb. Styles comes out of nowhere and levels Owens with the Phenomenal Forearm, and that’s finally enough for the three count.

Match Result: AJ Styles defeats Kevin Owens with the Phenomenal Forearm.

Match Length: 20:57

Slimmer’s Rating: ***¾