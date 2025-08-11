411’s WWE Greatest Moments Report: John Cena

-Season Two: Episode Two and it’s all about John Cena. That makes total sense, but perhaps they could have waited until this run was done. With a career like Cena there is going to be a ton left out, but let’s see what they got for us. Let’s get to it!

-Michael Cole is our narrator!

10. Ruthless Aggression

-SmackDown: June 27, 2002

-This show has made a habit out of putting the debut moments in the ten spot, which is weird. We all know the deal as Kurt Angle offers an open challenge on SmackDown and John Cena makes his debut and utters, “Ruthless Aggression.” Cena told them he just wanted a chance and he would not let them down. Kurt gives Cena a lot and Kurt says he knew right away that John would be something special. He notes that John rose to the occasion. Bruce says “if you can hang with Kurt, you can hang with anyone.”

9. Thuganomics 101

-SmackDown: Oct. 31, 2002

-SmackDown has a Halloween Party and a star is born as Cena gets to dress as Vanilla Ice and cut rhymes. This was the thing that got the attention of the fans and he was on his way. Cena says he took that small chance and gave it everything he had. Yes, for those wondering, Steph in that witch’s outfit is shown here. We get some of Cena’s BARS before things went PG.

8. The Champ is Here!

-WrestleMania 21: April 3, 2005

-I assumed this would be higher as it was the first one of 17 World Title Reigns. The match was not anything special, but they got the result right. Cena ends the 9 month reign of JBL and LOL Cena wins push begins and it’s John’s company for the next decade plus.

7. The Spinner

-SmackDown: April 4, 2005

-This is going to make some people made. John Cena retires the Undisputed WWE Title design and we get The Spinner Belt. My friend Ben, hated that thing and wanted to break it. Kofi loved the Spinner Belt. TOPANGA is on this show and says nobody else had a Spinner Belt.

6. Who Runs The Yard?

-RAW: Aug. 28, 2017

-This promo! Roman was being pushed as the next GUY and is put out there in a live promo battle with Cena. Roman gets lost and forgets what he has to say and John BURIES him. This was glorious for people who were tired of Roman being shoved down our throats. Cena says he did Roman no favors, but Roman took his licks. “I am still here because you can’t do your job.” Just brutal as he Cena knew he had Roman in the scope and didn’t miss. Credit to Roman though as he took it and once he found himself, he started schooling other’s on the mic. I wouldn’t say this was one of Cena’s 10 greatest moments ever, but I enjoyed watching it again.

5. TLC: Toronto

-Unforgiven: Sept. 17, 2006

-Cena: “Man, they hated me. It was great.” These two had been feuding all year and Edge beat Cena in Boston at SummerSlam. This was in Edge’s home and Cena had to go to war with Edge in a TLC Match. Heyman notes that John Cena is scared of heights backstage. Cena goes to a dark place and hits Edge with an FU off the ladder through a stack of tables before grabbing the WWE Title. Great match!

4. Notes of The Rock

-RAW: Feb. 27, 202

-Rock is cutting a promo as they continue to build up to WrestleMania 28. Cena and others backstage notice Rock has notes written on his wrist. Cena can’t let that slide and calls The Rock out for it and you can see that it shook The Rock. Then we move on as that was that. Cena has a million moments and they are picking some weird ones here.

3. Playing The Game

-WrestleMania 22: April 2, 2006

-John Cena defends the WWE Title against HHH in the Main Event and makes him tap-out. HHH says he doesn’t think anyone in the business thought he would tap out, but that’s what this business is about. I remember thinking Cena was winning that one watching live. He may be right about the tap-out though we saw HHH tap-out to close Mania only two years earlier, which we are supposed to forget. Another weird one to be this high on the list. He didn’t even win the Championship here. Punk remembers being there and says it was a passing of the torch in a way. Um, not really! HHH was defending that same Title in the Main Event of Mania only three years later while Cena was wrestling for a different World Title underneath.

2. The Unbelievable Turn

-Elimination Chamber: March 1, 2025

-Hey, we are supposed to forget this happened at this point. I assume this show was put together before we all woke up and this was wiped away as a dream. With that said, at the time, it was one of the most shocking things we have ever seen in wrestling. Topana calls it the number one heel turn of all time and nothing will match it. Well, she is wrong and everyone agrees. It’s Hogan’s heel turn and not even close now.

1. Never-Seen Seventeen

-WrestleMania 41: April 20, 2025

-I assumed this would be number one as Cena wins his record breaking 17th World Title. The match was pretty bad though and thankfully, they redeemed themselves at SummerSlam. Travis Scott’s interference is ignored, which is appreciated. Again, weird list as Cena’s two greatest moments apparently happened in a 2 month stretch in 2025.

-So, yeah, this wasn’t a good one. There was some stuff that was fun as far as nostalgia, but they picked some weird things. Cena has over 20 years of moments and a ton of big ones were left off the list. Once or even Twice in a Lifetime? Surprise Rumble Win after his injury? Plus many others. Not a fan of this one as they left a lot out and closing with two heel moments was a choice as well. Thanks for reading!