411’s WWE Greatest Moments Report: Money in The Bank Cash-Ins

-I think these will be the final two episodes of this season as everything is wrapping up for the summer. Tonight we go back to all the MITB cash-ins and it should be a fun list. I have actually been watching each MITB PPV at night while waiting to fall asleep and I forgot the PPV has been going on for nearly 15 years now. Let’s get to it!

-Michael Cole welcomes us to the show and we get highlights from that very first Money in the Bank Ladder Match at Mania 21. Some still say it’s The Greatest MITB Ladder Match ever.

10) The Ultimate Opportunist

-New Year’s Revolution: Jan 8, 2006

-Well, this list is already invalid because how is this number 10? I know they usually use the 10 spot for the first of something, but wow is that awful. Edge isn’t with the company anymore, but geez. John Cena successfully defends his WWE Title inside Elimination Chamber and we get black and white footage because Cena is bleeding. Vince McMahon tells us the night isn’t over and Edge hands over the briefcase to cash in and history is made. Look at the reaction from that crowd. Cena notes it made Edge a top star and also made MITB immediately.

9) The Hardy Party Crasher

-Extreme Rules: June 7, 2009

-CM Punk becomes the first and only man to date, to win MITB Match two years in a row. I guess Carmella won two straight as well, so saying man is correct. Jeff Hary wins The World Title from Edge in a ladder match, but here’s CM Punk to cash in and it’s the first time the briefcase is used to fuel a heel turn. Punk rightly noted he did to Hardy what he did a year earlier to Edge, but this time he gets booed for it. Good stuff!

8) All Rise!

-WrestleMania XL: April 7, 2024

-This was absolutely perfect! Drew beats Seth for The World Title to finally get his moment in front of fans, but he rubs it in Punk’s face too much and pays for it as he takes Drew out and here comes Damian Priest. We get out second cash in at WrestleMania and Priest is the New World Champion. Priest says it was a perfect night and moment and could not have written it any better.

7) A Night of Bliss

-Money in The Bank: June 17, 2018

-Alexa Bliss wins the briefcase and does what a lot of women did, and that’s cash in the same night. That was a crutch they used a lot for the women. Alexa notes she didn’t want to carry that thing around. She cashes in during a match between Nia and Rhonda and pins Nia to win the Championship. That was a good way to get the Title off Rousey without her having to take a pin.

6) A Celtic Coronation

-Survivor Series: Nov. 22, 2015

-Blah! Most people don’t even remember Sheamus held the briefcase. This is after Rollins had to give up The WWE Title due to injury and Roman wins a tournament to become our New Champion (beating Ambrose in the Finals). Sheamus hits a Brogue Kick and wins The WWE Title. They treat it like the crowd was pissed off and sad, but they were cheering as this was still in the period where the fans were revolting against Reigns’ push. This should not have been this high and I wouldn’t even have it on the list.

5) The Awesome Cash-In

-RAW: Nov. 22, 2010

-Miz wins the contract in 2010 and waits until November to cash in on an injured Orton after he had a match against Wade Barrett. This is a good choice as most assumed Miz would be the first to fail with his cash in, but instead he wins and we get angry Miz Girl.

4) Cena’s Big Shot

-RAW: July 23, 2012

-Well, this makes sense as it was the first time someone failed to cash in and it being Cena was a perfect choice as he always won. As a true hero, Cena doesn’t take the advantage and tells Punk he will cash in at RAW 1000. Big Show causes a DQ and that means Cena failed! The first failure had to be on this list.

3) You Only Liv Once

-Money in The Bank: July 2, 2022

-Hey look, another woman wins MITB and cashes in the same night and it costs Rousey another Championship. This time it’s Liv Morgan as she cashes in on Ronda after she hurts her knee in a match against Nattie. Liv says it still nearly brings her to tears.

2) The Whole Dam Champ

-ECW One Night Stand: June 11, 2006

-This deserves to be high on the list. RVD wins the second MITB Ladder Match and since he is a good guy, he tells Cena he will cash in and face him at ECW One Night Stand. It gave us one of the greatest crowd reactions to a match ever as that ECW Crowd HATED John Cena. To his credit, Cena knew exactly how to work with that crowd and in that environment. Heyman says to ECW fans, RVD was their Hulk Hogan. Everyone in that building was for Rob as Cena talks about the wave of hatred towards him and says it was cold blooded. Edge costs Cena and Heyman counts the fall to make RVD the WWE and then ECW World Champion. I always like that the first six cash-ins involved Edge in some way.

1) Heist of The Century

-WrestleMania 31: March 29, 2015

-This was an easy choice for the top spot as WWE booked this brilliantly to get themselves out of a corner they painted themselves in. The fans hated Roman and were booing him out of Levi’s Stadium in his match against Brock Lesnar. Instead of having Roman win to close Mania with boos coming down, Seth Rollins cashes in his MITB contract and we get the first time someone cashes in at Mania. Roman eats the fall and Seth is the new WWE Champion and the crowd is sent home happy even though he is the heel.

-They got the top spot right so they have that going for them at least. I was there for one cash in, so I have that checked off my wrestling bucket list. It was when Edge won the briefcase from Kennedy and then cashed in on Taker after his cage match with Batista. Fun moment to see live! Anyway, this was a solid show because cash-ins are always fun. Orton cash in on Bryan should have been on this list and the first every woman’s cash in probably should have been included as well. Here is how I would rank the 10 choices given.

10) A Celtic Coronation

9) A Night of Bliss

8) You Only Live Once

7) Cena’s Big Shot

6) The Hardy Party Crasher

5) The Awesome Cash In

4) All Rise

3) The Whole Dam Champ

2) The Ultimate Opportunist

1) The Heist of The Century

-Thanks for reading and tomorrow we get a ranking of DX moments.