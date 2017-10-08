411’s WWE Hell in a Cell Preview

~THE STAFF~

Randy Orton vs. Rusev

: A perfect example of how bloated pay-per-view cards have become. This is not a pay-per-view feud, and not a pay-per-view match.

Winner: Randy Orton

Ken Hill:

Every Bulgarian in Bulgaria likes Rusev Day so,

But the Orton of Viper-Ville detests the day of his foe.

He’d rather slither and slink, catch Rusev unaware

With a wonderful, awful RKO…outta nowhere!

Giving Rusev a humiliatingly short win back over Orton was probably the first right thing Smackdown’s writers have done with him since his emergence onto the Blue Brand. Well, that and Rusev Day, with its anthem wonderfully sung by Aiden English, who has gelled surprisingly well with the Bulgarian Brute in the last couple weeks.

That said, I see Aiden trying to recreate Rusev’s “triumphant victory” by getting involved only for it to backfire this time around and Orton capitalizing for the win, though it would be a pleasant surprise to see Rusev get a more full-fledged win over Orton.

WINNER: Randy Orton

Kevin Pantoja: Why isn’t Rusev in Jinder Mahal’s spot right now? Not a single person has been able to give me a legitimate answer to that outside of the population in India. Rusev is easily the most entertaining character on Smackdown, other than Kevin Owens. He should run through the ever dull Randy Orton and avenge the ridiculous loss at Summerslam. However, that’s not what seems to happen at these shows. Orton will win and put in little effort, while Rusev will lose and continue to be a blast on TV. Sigh.

WINNER: Rusev

Brandon Ewing: I feel like Rusev deserves a good win and that Orton’s babyface act is growing stale. Nevertheless, I feel that at this point in time, Orton will be victorious and (unfortunately) Rusev is lost in the shuffle on Smackdown when he should be a top 5 guy. He has so much potential as an athlete and I feel WWE hasn’t fully utilized him to his fullest potential.

WINNER: Randy Orton

LEN ARCHIBALD: Rusev…what the blue fuck have they done to you? Why are you being treated this way? I know WWE may feel working with Randy Orton will provide the rub you need – but you are damaged goods right now. Your personal Twitter feed and work on Southpaw Regional Wrestling showed your chops and personality. I don’t know why WWE isn’t taking advantage of that. Even though I am not a praying man, I am eating tons of meatballs in sacrifice to the Spaghetti Monster that you walk out a winner to begin rebuilding you to a level where you can compete for the WWE Title. Your former tag team partner has 90% less skill and charisma you do and he is WWE Champion, why not you? Rusev, please win. DO IT FOR THE CHICKENS. THE CHICKENS, GODDAMMIT!

WINNER: Rusev

JUSTIN WATRY: Same story, different month. I know Lana and Rusev have gone their separate ways, but can they just be on screen together again? If not, nothing is going to change. Lana will continue with her non-existent storyline with Tamina Snuka, and Rusev will keep on losing to the bigger names. As a pair though? The sky’s the limit. An RKO outta nowhere gets it done before Survivor Series rolls around…

WINNER: Randy Orton

Mitch Nickelson: Rusev is so charming and lovable. Watching his countenance beam with joy during the non-RKO portion of his Rusev Day celebration was a satisfying experience in and of itself. I’m every day more convinced that even in this strict overly scripted WWE landscape, a few good men such as The Bulgarian Brute cannot be held back forever. Rusev’s charisma is going to burst through and there’s nothing anyone can do about it. I’m not confident in this pick at all, but I really, really want to see Rusev get the victory here. Orton is a big name, Rusev needs this.

WINNER: Rusev

Jake Chambers: Disasters loom, the environment is ripping the planet apart, political strife is the stuff of nightmares, crime is getting more violent and brash, and clashing ideologies are turning people into maniacs ready to snap at each other with the most vile of insults – there has never been a more fertile period in recent history for artists to react, comment and create, but the WWE is still doing 1980s US vs. The World angles. EYE ROLL! Even the 1980s WWF Hogan vs. The World bit at least represented a pervading patriotic egoism of the United States at the time, but when we look back in 30 years at Orton vs. Rusev in 2017 how on earth is that match going to reflect on the state of our contemporary Western society? The bread and circus stupidity of this feud should be a wake-up call to everyone involved, especially the fans, but instead we’ll all be wrapped up in whether Orton will “bury” another opponent or how this is the start of a renewed run to make Rusev “look strong” again.

WINNER: Hungry Lions

Steve Cook: I don’t think this feud has done much to make Rusev believable as a monster heel, but it has really helped him show his comedic range. The Rusev Day stuff was pretty good. His eventual face turn could be pretty entertaining…until then we’re stuck with Randy Orton matches.

WINNER: Randy Orton

Dolph Ziggler vs. Bobby Roode

: Bobby Roode may not be the greatest thing in the world, but he’s certainly serviceable. He wins his main roster pay-per-view debut.

Winner: Bobby Roode

Ken Hill:

Dolph’s “meta” gimmick is dead in the water,

precious YouTube views be damned.

Time for a true, blue Roode Awakening,

so this poser can be GLORIOUSLY slammed.

It was a longer, more apathetic road than expected to get to this match thanks to Ziggles’ disastrous “meta” segments. That aside, as WWE’s de facto NXT ‘litmus test’, Dolph should make a proper first challenge for Roode since his GLORIOUS arrival on the Blue Brand

WINNER: Bobby Roode

Kevin Pantoja: Man, this recent Dolph Ziggler angle has been absolutely painful. When I do go back and catch Smackdown, it’s cringe worthy and became something to fast forward. Nothing about Dolph is even remotely interesting anymore. Bobby Roode hasn’t done much for me in WWE either, so I just can’t get interested in this feud. Bobby will win.

WINNER: Bobby Roode

Brandon Ewing: This is going to be an interesting match that should kick-off the show and set the tempo for the entire card. Should be an excellent back-and-forth match-up. I think Bobby Roode comes away VICTORIOUS, with Dolph Ziggler getting a strong performance at the same time and a possible post-match attack on Roode to extend the rivalry.

WINNER: Bobby Roode

LEN ARCHIBALD: A feud about entrances. Really? This is nearly as bad as feuding over a shampoo commercial. Dolph Ziggler’s whole character is on life support. It almost seems as if he knows it too and this whole meta-angle about him being upset over his lack of connection with the crowd, even through something as simple as an entrance is telling. Ziggler was once one of the main players on the Smackdown roster and now he is just on the roster. I think the writing is on the wall for him. He is making his TV appearances in the political realm, there are rumors that he plans to take his ball and try to duplicate Cody’s success on the indies. Whatever the issue is, he is not winning against Roode.

WINNER: GLORIOUS Booby Roode

@JustinWatry: This feels like Dolph Ziggler playing out the end of his contract. It may just be him teasing on Twitter, but honestly, it was brought onto Smackdown LIVE last year with The Miz and has been talked about ever since. The guy re-signed a few years back, so it would fit the timeline of another deal expiring soon. That all points to Bobby Roode winning. I mean, he should anyways but with all the other factors added in, this is a gloriously easy bout to predict. Now about that epic entrance, let’s see it.

WINNER: Bobby Roode

Mitch Nickelson: Bobby Roode has a really cool entrance. Dolph Ziggler, who’s not very endearing to the fans these days, thinks The Glorious one is no more than just a flashy walk to the ring. This is the reason why The Showoff has been in a Rain Man-style overdrive of entrance re-enactments over the past few weeks. Even though I think Dolph has a valid point, the better story here is for Roode to prove him wrong. Bobby should win, but at least Ziggler will make him look great in the process.

WINNER: Bobby Roode

Jake Chambers: C’mon, I’m being pranked, right? This can’t be a real match, can it? I’ve tried to zone out whenever these two monumental bores come on TV, so I can’t be sure. Can you imagine that Lucha Underground is about to fade into the fog of cancellation while Ziggler and Roode are continuing to do the same boring ass shit in front of millions of lethargic people every week. There’s never been a clearer indicator of the doom loop of monotony the WWE is trapped in (if not all of society) than the apathy it must take to produce programming that features this match, the instinct that causes thousands of people to knee-jerk buy tickets to a live WWE PPV without even caring that a match like this could be on the show, and the auto-renewal culture that keeps us all paying for this crap on the Network because it’s so damn cheap (of which I too am one). I mean, I’ve read HP Lovecraft stories that filled me with less dread: the tendrils of suckitude coming off this match are going to invade my orifices and osmosis my soul into cliché cheesy wrestling hell. Help!

WINNER: The Dark Abyss

Steve Cook: The easy choice would be to put Roode over strong and send him along to bigger & better things. I have a feeling that isn’t the idea. They’ve spent this long letting Dolph doing annoying segments on television that one has to figure they have good things in mind for him. Even if it’s just beating Bobby Roode by nefarious means and letting this thing continue on. Roode might also win by disqualification, but either way I see this feud going past this Sunday so Ziggler will need to get the upper hand somehow.

WINNER: Dolph Ziggler

WWE SD Women’s Title Match: Champion Natalya vs. Charlotte

: The big story here is how Smackdown has so thoroughly managed to kill Charlotte’s star. WWE attempted so hard to make her the “It” female star for nearly two years straight, but ever since moving to Tuesdays she (and the entire division, to be honest) has been an afterthought. Definitely would not be shocked to see Carmella at least tease a cash in. Charlotte wins by DQ, meaning the title doesn’t change hands.

Winner: Charlotte

Ken Hill:

Charlotte steps up to face Nattie for the strap,

after her dad’s very harrowing struggle.

Perhaps a win to honor the Naitch,

then a Carmella cash-in to start a title juggle.

Nattie Neidhart was just kinda there as a bit piece on the Smackdown Women’s Roster for the last few months, and even now as champion has done little to sway that notion. Given what Charlotte’s been dealing with concerning Ric (my heart goes out to them both for his recovery, Ric’s outrageous sex claims notwithstanding), I could see Charlotte get a sympathy win, only to get upended by Carmella and her MITB in revenge for her recent loss on Smackdown.

WINNER: Charlotte

Kevin Pantoja: I honestly don’t get why the WWE keeps going back to this match. It worked at the first TakeOver (though the NXT women bested it several times over) and was strong at the first Roadblock event. Every other match I can recall (other than a random good one on Raw last year) has been dreadful. Their PPV matches last year sucked. It’s two girls who are solid in the ring, but lack personalities. I guess I’ll go with Charlotte winning, because Natalya is bland and it could set up Carmella’s cash in. Save_Us_Carmella.

WINNER: Lady Big Dog

Brandon Ewing: In all reality, this match should be every bit as good if not better than the match these two ladies had about three years ago at NXT Takeover when Charlotte won the NXT Women’s Championship. These two women have AMAZING chemistry together inside the squared circle. I hope that WWE gives them the time needed to put on an instant classic of a performance to satisfy the WWE Universe and to catapult the Smackdown Women’s Division to the next level. This is a tough one to call, but my guess would be Natalya wins by a landslide via the Sharpshooter.

WINNER: Natalya

LEN ARCHIBALD: For me, this seems to be a given. I feel Natalya is nothing more than a transitional champion, given a “thank you” reign for her years of loyalty throughout all the crap she has been through. Charlotte is the real deal and the main eventer of the Smackdown Women’s Division. So of course, she is going to beat Natalya for the title, only to probably fall victim to some form of shenanigans from Ellsworth and have Carmella sneak attack and cash in to play chickenshit heel champion totally undeserving of her reign only to lose at WrestleMania to The Queen. I feel that this was Eva Marie’s role to play, but she decided that being an F-list celebrity was more important. Anyway, I think we get the old 1-2 punch of crowning two Women’s Champions.

WINNER: And NEW WWE SD Women’s Champion, Charlotte…followed by AND NEW WWE SD Women’s Champion, Carmella

JUSTIN WATRY: Probably another placeholder month for the blue brand women’s division until Carmella gets the title belt. don’t care for Natalya getting the championship (even though she follows me on Twitter) and Becky Lynch/Charlotte have been ridiculously under used on Smackdown. They need to be more involved. Maybe the MMA Four Horsewomen thing didn’t pan out as planned? Either way, it is not exactly that difficult to give them screen time in a meaningful way. For the sake of my own personal hopes, Charlotte is my pick.

WINNER: Charlotte

Mitch Nickelson: At last year’s Hell in a Cell event, Charlotte and Sasha Banks shattered glass ceilings by not only competing in the first ever women’s version of the eponymous stipulation match but they also got to main event the pay-per-view. This match isn’t being given nearly as high of a profile on this year’s card but I’m positive that they know how to make all the right moves to still make this good. Natalya is super talented. So is Charlotte. They’ll have a great match. I believe Charlotte will win and carry the title into the new year.

WINNER: Charlotte

Jake Chambers: Wimpy babyface Charlotte, babyface jobber Sasha Banks, audiences turning on Bayley, and Becky Lynch disappearing despite her glow-in-the-dark hair – not the way the NXT Women’s Revolution was supposed to go, was it? With Natalya and Alexa Bliss as the two women’s champions, the “division” is looking at lot more 2007 than 2017. Whatever, because this is still going to be an awesome… damn, I can’t finish that sentence with a straight face, sorry, I tried.

WINNER: Smokers, or People Who Just Finished a Grande Latte.

Steve Cook: As much as I’d like Nattie’s reign to continue, it feels like it’s time to pull the trigger on Charlotte as the Champion. At least temporarily until Carmella gets it anyway. These two had a really good match a couple of years back at NXT TakeOver and are capable of doing it again…the issue is that the crowd probably won’t be into it as much as the Full Sail crowd was. Maybe Detroit will pleasantly surprise me.

WINNER: Charlotte

WWE US Title Match: Champion AJ Styles vs. Baron Corbin

: It’s just about impossible to take Corbin seriously anymore. Styles wins what feels like yet another filler program.

Winner: AJ Styles

Ken Hill:

A most baffling sort of encounter,

Corbin on a downward slip-and-slide.

Is a nefarious victory at hand here, or

Simply more fuel for others to deride?

To be totally honest, I’m a bit perplexed as to how this feud has been booked. On the one hand, Styles is certainly a well-balanced veteran presence capable of helping to invigorate an individual like Corbin, whose booking and attitude since arriving on the main roster has been spotty at best, including his most recent dismal run going into and coming out of Summerslam, and a victory would certainly put a halt to that downward momentum of his.

That said, if this recent string of failures is merely Vince testing Corbin’s willingness to fight through low points in his career, then that I can understand, as Corbin is one of Vince’s “homegrown” projects that he wants to be invested in for the future. However, given Corbin’s recent backstage issues and attitude problems with WWE officials, it seems like it’ll be a slower, more steady investment until Vince and company feel Corbin can handle the rigors of being a top-tier performer whilst maintaining a proper demeanor in and out of the ring.

While feuding with Styles for the US Title is certainly not a huge step down for Corbin and shows that WWE still has a hopeful eye on him, I doubt his aforementioned issues will allow him an immediate victory here.

WINNER: AJ Styles

Kevin Pantoja: Another questionable move on Smackdown since Road Dogg took over was the setup of AJ Styles doing an open challenge and not following through. It should produce great matches on a weekly basis, but we barely get anything out of it. What a waste. AJ Styles is the best wrestler in the world and he hasn’t done much of note lately, while we’ve had to watch Orton bore us to death, Ziggler do a lot of nothing and a Jinder Mahal WWE Title run. Whatever. Baron Corbin has been solid in 2017, but I’m gonna say AJ retains.

WINNER: AJ Styles

Brandon Ewing : This is a do or die feud for Baron Corbin. I think he was punished enough by WWE management by losing his MITB cash in and also the feud with John Cena that knocked him down to mid card status quo. AJ Styles is without a doubt the best performer the WWE has on the entire roster that can make a broomstick look good and run circles around 99% of their roster. AJ is already at that “established” level where I feel like he could lose a big match and still be okay, where as Corbin is hungry and needs a big victory. I’m going to take a risk and choose Baron Corbin to go over AJ Styles to become the next United States Champion.

WINNER: Baron Corbin

LEN ARCHIBALD: To me it seems obvious that Baron Corbin is going through the “losing streak to see if he can stay loyal” meta-trope that WWE loves to throw out so much. Of course, there is no rhyme or reason for it. If WWE felt the need to really punish Corbin for any wrongdoing they perceive, it would be a lot effective to simply not book him and have him lose out on money. But he is continuing to get paid for losing. That is a pretty good gig. In the meantime, AJ Style’s title reign has just been…there, which I would never have envisioned me saying. Corbin does his best, but can’t best the best in the world so he kicks Styles in his besties to fight another day (to probably win the title at Survivor Series.)

WINNER: And STILL US Champion, AJ Styles (by DQ)

Justin Watry: Toughest call of the evening here. Does WWE continue the losing ways of Baron Corbin or is that over with at Heck on a Deck? Truth be told, it is hard to tell. Fans have their sights set on a Shinsuke Nakamura/AJ Styles WWE Championship match at WrestleMania 34…not a match for the United States Championship. At some point, I think AJ loses the strap. Might as well do it here.

WINNER: Baron Corbin

Mitch Nickelson: I sort of pity Baron Corbin for losing his Money in the Bank briefcase the way that he did. I don’t think pity is the best feeling to have for a young talent on the roster. However, he’s got a chance to still capture a title as he faces off against AJ Styles for his United States Championship. My gut says that AJ is losin’ it on Sunday, even though he’s as American made as it gets for that championship. However, this secondary title could do wonders for rehabbing Baron as a future major player in WWE.

WINNER: Baron Corbin

Jake Chambers: When I look at AJ Styles this year it reminds me of that outrageous logic I used to hear online in 2014 that new WWE Champion Daniel Bryan didn’t need a long title reign because the “chase” was over and he’d already done everything there was to do. So, is this what those people meant? 2017 AJ Styles? Fresh off being an overwhelming critical consensus as “wrestler of the year” in 2016, Styles is doing what now? Empty and forgettable US Title midcard matches? I cursed everyone who shit on that awesome Bryan vs. Kane feud that followed WrestleMania XXX, smark logic constantly looking for the next thing and being totally incapable of in-the-moment appreciation. All that forward-thinking got us Bryan in an “awesome” Intercontinental Title multi-man ladder match the next year – ugh. So for Styles, rather than a solid 2017 run as champion that could have featured main event PPV matches against Orton, Zayn, Owens, and even Nakamura, we got dopey Wyatt gimmicks and a trolling Mahal title reign as WWE’s panacea for a fickle and ill smark fanbase. I blame you all for this!

WINNER: Baron Corbin, LOL!

Steve Cook: It seems like punishment is the theme of what’s going on with these guys. Corbin losing the MITB briefcase was apparently some form of punishment for backstage happenings that don’t really sound all that bad to a casual observer. Styles’ matches being placed in the night-ending dark match slot to keep the fans around during 205 Live is some form of punishment to Smackdown Live viewers. Don’t worry fans, we’ll get to see AJ live & in living color on Sunday! It’s easy to dismiss Corbin as a less than ideal opponent, but AJ does well bouncing off of bigger guys. He had Abyss’s best matches, and I think he can get something similar out of Corbin.

WINNER: AJ Styles

WWE Title Match: Champion Jinder Mahal vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

: The idea that this feud happened the way it did only so that Jinder can win again is too much. End this experiment already, and abandon “foreign heel” gimmicks forever.

Winner: Shinsuke Nakamura

Ken Hill:

No poetry here, as I‘m far past fed up with everything concerning the Mahal experiment. In the same vein *rimshot* as my statement about Corbin, Jinder’s another one of Vince’s pet projects, though this one suffers not from attitude problems, but just about everything else:

· Lack of Proper Merchandising: Mahal had no themed merchandise leading up to and even after his title win on India’s regional WWE Shop website.

· Lack of Proper Booking: Mahal literally went from being knocked around by Mojo and Gronk to winning #1 contendership for the WWE Title. Not to mention his dismal win-loss record going into 2017, having lost over 80% of the total matches in his career, and showed absolutely no turnaround whatsoever before his shocking win.

· Lack of Interest: WWE Network subscriptions in India have actually declined in the last 3 months with Mahal as champion, as have Smackdown Live’s overall ratings.

· Lack of Promo Work: Though this falls more on Road Dogg and other writers for using “low-hanging fruit” like constipation jokes and low-brow racist insults during Jinder’s feud with Nakamura, Mahal’s deadpan, blasé delivery does little, if anything, to elevate it.

· Lack of Cultural Foresight: Multiple offenses here, including the fact that out of the 1.3 billion-some-odd people in India, about only 30 million speak Punjabi, a comparatively small number when put up against roughly 60 other ethnic and language-based groups in the same region. WWE having Mahal state that he represents the entirety of India and yet speak only in Punjabi is something many fans and critics, including myself, find to be a cultural affront. Also, Mahal is CANADIAN, Canadian with Indian roots ripe for Vince and WWE to exploit, but he’s as Canadian as a Hart Attack.

Cut your losses, Vince, end the experiment and move on, for everyone’s sake.

WINNER: Shinsuke Nakamura

Kevin Pantoja: Their Summerslam match was alright, but had another shit finish. I get heels should cheat, but it’s almost the same thing every time in Jinder matches. To be fair, Shinsuke Nakamura hasn’t impressed me much on the main roster either (or for most of his NXT run to be honest), so I’m not thrilled at the idea of him as champion. That being said, it’s the better option. However, I’ve just got this feeling that this reign of boredom will never end.

WINNER: Jinder Mahal

Brandon Ewing: Jinder Mahal will squeak by with a victory over Shinsuke Nakamura. I don’t have a lot of say about this match nor the feud. I feel WWE made a mistake by not making this a Hell in a Cell match to conclude the feud. However, by not doing so, I think WWE will find a way to carry on the feud for one more month into the Survivor Series for the big payoff. Until then, Jinder Mahal wins this one due to outside interference.

WINNER: Jinder Mahal

LEN ARCHIBALD: It is time for this reign to end. WWE has got what they needed out of Mahal: a way into the Indian market. They now have WWE television there. Good job, Mahal. It is now time to honor yourself by gracefully backing down to one of the real stars of Smackdown. From his debut, Nakamura was destined to be WWE Champion, and the time has come to crown the King of Strong Style. Mahal has been getting the better of Nak lately, even tossing those stupid stereotype-based promos that undermines Nakamura’s culture. We are doing an “against all odds” storyline, and these usually end in the face winning. #LOLNAKWINS and the Mahal Experiment ends.

WINNER: And NEW WWE Champion, Shinsuke Nakamura

JUSTIN WATRY: Five months ago, I wrote a column defending Jinder Mahal (on another website). It listed all the reasons why we owed him the benefit of the doubt and how this could be a great thing for the company. It was obviously a leap of faith but one that had certain benefits to it down the road. It was time to throw in the towel on the experiment back in August and crown Shinsuke Nakamura the REAL international star leading the WWE expansion across the globe. Clearly, fans have been ready for the title switch. It was delayed for…some reason. Now we arrive at the gimmick rematch where one has to assume outside interference will NOT be a problem (ha!). That would mean the blue brand creates a headline for an exclusive show, and we can all forget about this summer. The WWE Title has never meant less and unless anybody wants to show me all these monetary metrics that have increased recently (minus Youtube views), it is the only decision to make. Likely Jinder Mahal retains. Still, heart over head.

WINNER: Shinsuke Nakamura

Mitch Nickelson: I wasn’t originally down with the Jinder Mahal as the top champ experiment, but I gave him a shot. I gave him several months without complaining but let’s face it; it’s gone on long enough. I hope I’m proven wrong and he and Nakamura tear the house down, but I’m not optimistic. I’m also not optimistic that Shinsuke will win the WWE Championship here. Far and away, The King of Strong Style would be the better choice as SmackDown’s top title holder but there’s still an Indian tour coming up. It makes way more sense for Jinder to hold onto his belt until those events are completed. Sigh.

WINNER: Jinder Mahal

Jake Chambers: Suspicious that there is no gimmick to this unnecessary re-match, and how it’s not in the titular Hell in the Cell either. To me, that only screams one thing: DQ finish! This feud MUST continue, thank god!

WINNER: Shinsuke Nakamura (by DQ).

Steve Cook: As I’m sure everybody else commenting on this match has pointed out, the fact that it doesn’t take place inside the Cell makes no sense from a storyline perspective. Since Jinder needed the help of the Singh Brothers to defeat Nakamura the last time they wrestled, and Jinder needs the help of the Singh Brothers nearly every time that he wrestles, the proper story would be to throw Jinder inside the cell with Nakamura and see what happens. Will the Singhs get in? Will Great Khali randomly appear and yank the side off of the cell? Or will Jinder finally get what’s coming to him? WWE opted not to do this, and I suspect it’s for two main reasons:

1. Jinder’s winning

2. Nobody wants to see Jinder in a Hell in a Cell match.

So this donkey show of a WWE Championship reign gets to continue. Joy.

WINNER: Jinder Mahal

SD Tag Team Title HIAC Match: Champions The New Day vs. The Usos

: Very much here for more trading the title back and forth. No, really, as long as they keep putting out banger after banger, let’s keep going. There needs to be at least one unequivocally good thing on the blue brand, after all.

Winner: The Usos

Ken Hill:

This two-year tag saga has reached its peak,

both teams have wowed us without fail.

This first-time match signals a hellacious end,

with New Day rotting in the Usos’ new jail.

Something I’ve always admired about the HIAC match concept is the ultimate sense of finality, how it’s often considered the ‘nuclear option’ as far as determining who wins the ongoing war between two rivals (Undertaker-Mankind, HHH-HBK, HHH-Batista, Undertaker-HHH, etc.). It makes for a super-climactic final chapter in a storyline, telling you that while these opponents may very well face off in some shape or form down the road, this moment in time will tell you who ultimately came out on top as the victor in their overall feud.

These two teams have faced off with each other in a multitude of matches over the last couple years and have only ramped things up in the last few months with tooth-and-nail encounters and street fights. For the first time in a long time, Hell in a Cell feels like the appropriate climax to an epic series rather than a watered-down sequel.

Given the competition awaiting either team (Fashion Police, Benjamin & Gable) coming out of this final encounter, I’m compelled to go with the Usos. As for New Day, it remains to be seen whether they’ll stick together for the time being, or be split up, if the rumors are true for Big E getting a singles push at some point in the future.

WINNER: The Usos

Kevin Pantoja: Ah, the real main events of the show. New Day/Usos has been a highlight of WWE TV this year. I’ve seen people bash WWE, while praising NJPW all year, but the WWE tag division absolutely obliterates NJPW’s. Between this feud and the Bar/Shield stuff, they’ve been on fire. I expect to be the best thing on the show, as these men will go all out inside the cell. I’m gonna say New Day wins because this ends the feud. I’m not sure what the teams do next.

WINNER: The New Day

Brandon Ewing: I firmly believe that between the two HIAC matches this will be the one that will be the most talked about when the smoke is cleared and the dust has settled. As silly as The New Day can be with their antics, they’re one of the best tag teams in modern day WWE history. That’s not to take away anything from The Usos, as they themselves have improved and grown tremendously as a heel tag team. My vote is for The Usos to win the Tag Team Championships to “end the feud” and begin a new rivalry with Shelton Benjamin & Chad Gable to head into Survivor Series.

WINNER: The Usos

LEN ARCHIBALD: This match, doe. THIS MATCH. At No Mercy, Ambrose/Rollins vs. The Bar was a barnburner and showed that WWE Tag Team matches can be raised to another level. New Day vs. The Usos may be the next evolution to the tag division reaching new heights. Honestly, the Tag Team scene may be the constant when it comes to quality matches in WWE and this match, one of the “true” organic grudge matches has been well built and deserves the Hell in a Cell stipulation. Whoever the winner is, I feel the fans will win. I am picking the New Day, because…reasons. I am just hoping/expecting a MOTYC.

WINNER: And NEW WWE SD Tag Champs, The New Day

@JustinWatry: Oh joy, The New Day are tag champs again. I honestly forgot who held the belts until Tuesday’s episode. If you would have asked me before their “rights” segment, I am not sure I would have been able to answer without thinking about it. That is bad. This is unlike Charlotte and Sasha Banks playing hot potato with the belt last year. That was two competitive fighters going at it and were seemingly so evenly matched that the two would flip flop victories. This is just the blue brand still not having a clue what to do with their tag team division, so the same two stables keep on wrestling. Sorry, Shelton Benjamin is back on the roster, right? Yeah, Kickoff show. Since this is the finale, that means The New Day will win. No doubt they will have some crazy and wild stunts (no complaints on the bell to bell action of this feud). It deserves the cell treatment but come on, enough is enough…

WINNER: The New Day

Mitch Nickelson: If this tag match is anything less than a bona fide match of the year candidate, I’ll be shocked. These teams have great chemistry whether it’s on the mic or inside the ring and I’m super stoked to see what they can do inside this environment. I expect the pacing to be chaotic and the action to feel like we’re in War of the Worlds. Even though Hell in a Cell should be the end of a rivalry, I’m hoping that The Usos regain the tag straps and we’re treated to another few months of feuding. They’re that good together, so why not?

WINNER: The Usos

Jake Chambers: Eh, I liked it better when we didn’t have to just see the same matches over and over again. New gimmick, sure, whatever, but am I crazy or have we been watching these teams fight for like a year? Maybe that’s an exaggeration, but it feels like the WWE is built on repeating the same matches on PPV like three times in a row, not including the TV show variations. It’s killing me, and it’s confusing, I can’t differentiate one match in these series from another, and then the years all start to blend together. And I’m not even sure when that time was that I “liked it better” anymore, as I said in the first sentence. 2007? 1997? “What year is this?”

WINNER: Garmonbozia.

Steve Cook: Two teams that have feuded off and on for the past couple of years meet in one of WWE’s most dangerous matches. There haven’t been many tag team HIAC matches so it’s tough to know what to expect from this one. If it’s like most of their matches it’ll be in competition for MOTN. I like New Day to win, but this really could go either way. Depends on if Breezango feel like wrestling anytime soon.

WINNER: The New Day

HIAC Match: Kevin Owens vs. Shane McMahon

: One fears that since Shane lost his last feud WWE will find a reason for him to vanquish The Prizefighter. This would be atrociously stupid, regardless of whatever story they’ve concocted (and would sadly kill a lot of the good work done by Owens in this feud). It is difficult to swallow the realization that Shane McMahon is Smackdown Live’s top babyface when you consider that the program began with a distinct ethos to limit the use of authority figures and use them exclusively so that actual talent could get over at their expense. Like, Shane and Daniel Bryan literally said that on television. Maybe this ends with KO writing Shane off TV. One can hope.

Winner: Kevin Owens

Ken Hill:

KO has pushed Shane-O over the edge,

and left Vince a pasty, 72-year old smear.

This is but Owens’ first chapter of revenge,

to make the first family see he’s one to fear.

This feud has gone a long way in rejuvenating Owens’ vindictive sadist streak that he brought up during his short time in NXT, with his verbal spites towards Shane and going so far as to assault Shane’s father, the owner of the company, simply because he hates Shane that much for, in Owens’ mind, putting the screws to him over the last few months.

While it may seem a shocking, sudden turnaround if you’ve only followed Owens during his time in WWE, those of us who have followed his storied career beforehand know all too well that Owens’ vindictiveness can and will be directed at “higher powers” of wrestling just as well as his fellow wrestlers and close friends.

Along with the Usos-New Day HIAC encounter, I expect this to steal the show at the PPV, with Owens notching the win in a brutal “first chapter of revenge” towards the first family of wrestling that has, to Owens, seemingly turned its back on the former Universal, IC and US Champion. With the possibility of an upcoming Superstar Shakeup, I could easily see Owens bumped back over to RAW to continue his feud by going after the H’s

WINNER: Kevin Owens

Kevin Pantoja: This is gonna be fun. Shane McMahon’s last foray into the cell wasn’t very good, but he rebounded nicely with a great match against AJ Styles. Kevin Owens will move better than the Undertaker in the cell and the build for this has been great. They’re teasing something big. These are two guys who tend to deliver for the most part and I think it’ll be wild. I’d have Owens win here, Nakamura beat Jinder and Owens beat Nakamura before carrying the title into Mania. On the other hand, I could see this leading to HHH/Owens at Mania. Either way, Owens should win here.

WINNER: Kevin Owens

Brandon Ewing : Brief and to the point, their is no reason for Shane McMahon to win this match and what would he gain or benefit from a victory over Kevin Owens? *Rhetorical Question*. Kevin Owens should, and deserves, to win this contest. Nuff said!

P..S. – How cool would it be to see Kevin Owens do a Pop-Up Powerbomb to Shane McMahon through the top of the cell? Seeing the daredevil in Shane O’Mac I could see these two wanting to pull off this spot to get the WWE Universe talking about their match on social media, etc. 🙂

WINNER: Kevin Owens

LEN ARCHIBALD: And here is the match that I feel does NOT deserve the Hell in a Cell stipulation. Unlike New Day/Usos, the feud between the two has been more manufactured, with segments feeling more forced – like KO going for full hatred heat by telling Shane that his family would be better off if he didn’t survive his plane crash and head butting the fuck out of Vince McMahon. In isolated incidents that happened over the course of a few months, this would have been effective – but happening in a month’s time seems rushed. As much as I applaud and am thrilled with KO’s success (anyone who feuds with a McMahon, much less can get a leg up physically on Vince McMahon on TV is pretty much a stamp of being a made man), I believe this is just more of an upper-card feud that somehow is just there. Shane will do something crazy, KO will look evil like his tattoo and he will probably leave Shane in a pool of his own blood.

WINNER: Kevin Owens

Justin Watry: Probably the main event of the Heck on a Deck pay-per-view. Sucks for the chances of Nakamura winning the WWE Championship but whatever. If that was going to happen, it felt like Summerslam was the time. Perhaps I am wrong? As for Kevin Owens vs. Shane McMahon, I have enjoyed it. Smackdown LIVE has been lackluster for awhile now, but I tend to like anything with Shane O’ Mac, so this story line has been fun. Big ups to Vince McMahon for returning to add fuel to the fire. Owens, the same. The dude gets it and actually is a BAD GUY. No insider jokes or trying to be clever. He wants to be hated by fans and goes all out. Of course, rumors are abound that he may be heading back to Raw soon. If you have been reading my columns for the past year, you would know that I have had the exclusive inside scoop on that story the entire way. My personal opinion: Owens should stay put, but it is not my choice. Shane McMahon does NOT win single’s matches in his PPV career. The last time was Summerslam 2003, and that was over Eric Bischoff, so yeah, he knows his role and plays it well. The Falls Count Anywhere add on just tells me they have figured out the wacky and over the top ending, and it will be outside of the ring. Good luck Shane! Here’s to Sami Zayn pushing you off the cell or something…

WINNER: Kevin Owens

Mitch Nickelson: Just because it’s Hell in a Cell, does Shane have to take a bump off the top? The dude has kids, so I’d be fine if he foregoes attempting any of the risky business that he’s known so well for. However, this is Shane O’Mac and this is HIAC, so I fully expect him to take a bite out of oblivion by leaping like top gun minus the plane to prove that he’s without limits. Kevin Owens is the full-time wrestler here, so I’ll go with the safe bet and pick him to win.

WINNER: Kevin Owens

Jake Chambers: I have absolutely no inside information on this, but I think we’re in for a big surprise on Sunday night. A run-in by a name I know you haven’t forgotten because bored audiences every few weeks chant it aloud: CM Punk! That’s right, I think CM Punk is coming back to help Kevin Owens win this match, and eventually end up teaming with his new friend and partner against Shane AND Vince in the main event of WrestleMania 34. Sound crazy, or is it the sanest thing you’ve read in this article so far? We all heard Vince drop that line about dragging out lawsuits in the courts for years when he was in the ring with Owens. Maybe it was a ill-advised jab that could be used as evidence against him eventually, or maybe it was just a spark to get us all thinking about Punk and the WWE again? Does anything Vince ever do not have some purpose? The man faked an entire shoot “screwjob” conspiracy angle that worked us all into a frenzy over his Mr. McMahon character for decades, so maybe it’s not all that far-fetched. Punk and Owens together, don’t tell me that doesn’t sound like a perfect combination? When this happens on Sunday let it be not etched into your memory because of what a shocking surprise, but that your beloved Jake Chambers at the great website 411mania predicted this out of thin air. Alright, you want one more bold prediction (all apologies to Greg DeMarco)? Okay… Shane McMahon is NOT going to jump or fall off the Hell in the Cell cage. That’s right, NOT. One more? Fine… Stephanie McMahon will come out when Shane is getting brutalized, and look like she’s about to throw in the towel for Shane, but that towel she’s carrying is actually soaked in ether and she uses it to gag Shane unconscious. Owens and Stephanie then start making out in the middle of the ring, and this brings out Triple H who is then attacked from behind by CM Punk. CM Punk’s heinous beating of HHH is only stopped by Kevin Owens’ real life wife, who reveals SHE’s been having a secret affair with Hunter that sent Kevin into Stephanie’s arms. I think the new Mantaur gets involved at one point too, or something. What do you think? Too far? Alright, do me a favor and just pretend Watry predicted that last one then, cool?

WINNER: Kevin Owens (with an assist from CM Punk!).

Steve Cook: Whether you like the feud or not, there’s a pretty good chance that this will rank among the craziest matches of the year. Shane’s willing to do insanely stupid things, and Owens has a way of coming up with insanely stupid things for people to do. Should be a lot of fun. Kevin should be winning unless Shane’s being set up as the eventual WWE Champion.

WINNER: Kevin Owens