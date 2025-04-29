411’s WWE LFG Report: Episode Eleven

-We are back with the second half of the Sunday Night LFG doubleheader. The teaser has AJ Styles showing up this week so that should be fun. Let’s get to it!

-Here is a reminder of the teams:

-Team Bubba Ray: Zena Sterling, Drake Moreaux, Tatyanna Dumas, BJ Ray

-Team Mickie James: Chris Island, Troy Yearwood, Dani Sekelsky, Sirena Linton

-Team Booker T: Anthony Luke, Penina Tuilaepa, Jasper Troy, Leigh Laurel

-Team Undertaker: Tyra Mae Steele, Shiloh Hill, Bayley Humphrey, Elijah Holyfield

-Another reminder that Joe Tessitore is our narrator!

-Scoreboard: Team Taker: 7, Team Booker 5, Team Mickie 3, Team Bubba 3

-Morning at The PC and Shawn is letting the kids know what they have in store for them today. BJ notes he doesn’t want to be on Team Bubba, but is going to keep his mouth shut and ears open. Shawn tells the kids the LFG Playoffs begin next week as we are going to have eliminations. Cool!

-Show opening!

-We get a video package going over great wrestling names and oh man, don’t change these kids names after I have spent the 10 weeks learning them. Shawn brings up his HBK name and says a long time ago he was a pretty man. He brings out our guest this week: AJ Styles! Don’t tease me with Shawn and AJ near a wrestling ring together.

-Video package on AJ Styles and he lives up to the name Phenomenal.

-Taker says AJ has a gift where he makes you forget he is not a big man. He says Eddie Guerrero and Kurt Angle also had that first. AJ has that DAWG in him!

-AJ says doing all the flips didn’t make him Phenomenal. He brings up watching Mr. Perfect and we see the classic vignettes! AJ says if you watch Mr. Perfect you realize you have a lot more to grow. So it seems we are going with nicknames thankfully and not full name changes. Chris Island knows what he wants to do and obviously P-Nasty has her nickname.

-The teams discuss nicknames with their coaches. Tyra wants to use The Real Deal and sure it rhymes with her name, but there is a person with a famous father who is a boxer that uses that name. I’m sure that may be brought up. Bubba throws out The Gold Standard to one of his kids and man is stealing from Shelton Benjamin.

-Dani is The Shooting Star and says when you wish on one, anything is possible. AJ is impressed!

-Tatyanna is rolling with Gold Standard and that gets an eye roll from Tyra, who is an Olympic Gold Medalist. Tatyanna says it was not a dig at anyone and those are her issues.

-Tyra is going with “The Real Deal” Tyra Mae Steele. AJ brings up the connection to Evander Holyfield. Booker thinks it is disrespectful to Evander and calls out Taker for being a bad coach. Taker says it’s the wrestling business. Tatyanna snipes that she at least came up with her name and the kids start arguing. Bubba says he could feel the hostility and is waiting for Elijah and mouths, this is your time. Taker tells Booker to let Holyfield represent Holyfield.

-Commercials!

-AJ notes he was cool with someone using Phenomenal when he retires, but they better bring it in the ring. Elijah interrupts and he is using The Holyfield Warrior and cuts a promo about inflicting pain and winning Championships. AJ tells him to be ready to do it in the ring and have it upstairs as well. Booker takes credit for bringing that out of Elijah and the others judges call him out on it. Booker wants a thank you from Elijah and Taker.

-Zena is next and she needs to ger her gum out and Bubba holds it for her. He says Zena is his shining star and when she gets that Mania payday, he is going to remind her that he held her gum. Seems she is going with Oxymoron. AJ doesn’t understand but Zena notes that if he had been there all season, he would understand.

-BJ Ray takes a drink from Mickie’s glass as he says that is the closest he will get to a smooch. He is the West Coast Gangster and grew up hard in Orange County where his dad barely made $500,000 some years. AJ loves it and gets it immediately as he is the rich kid pretending to be from the streets. Mickie laughs and tells AJ not to put BJ over.

-Drake goes into his background and comes up with The Bayou Boy and throws in his NOLA accent.

-Shiloh is a The Hellraiser and screams a lot.

-Jasper Troy is The Reaper and wants us to bend the knee. AJ ties it to The Undertaker.

-Chris Island stares down Jasper Troy and says he is The Promised Child. Jasper and Chris throw snipes at each other. Jasper says Chris will always be little brother.

-It seems we are getting four tag team matches tonight.

Zena “The Oxymoron” Sterling and “The Gold Standard” Tatyanna Dumas vs. Dani “The Shooting Star” Sekelsky and “La Diablita” Sirena Linton

-Bubba and AJ are impressed with Sirena’s entrance and Bubba notes that is the first time she has stood out.

-Commercials!

-Zena and Dani start us out with a lock-up. Zena hooks a side headlock as AJ notes, “she is ready.” Zena with a shoulder tackle and then a unique roll into a backslide. Mickie is waiting for Dani to get some offense. He does hit a crossbody, but Zena catches him and gets a slam. Sirena and Zena eats her up as well. Tag to Tatyanna who comes in with an elbow to the arm. Sirena with a kip up as Bubba notes both women in the ring need to have a good showing and Sirena tags out. Bubba is not happy! Tatyanna with a slam but misses a splash in the corner. Sirena back in and she gets a handspring elbow in the corner which pops AJ. “That was beautiful.” Bronco Buster from Sirena and the judges are impressed as Taker asks where this has been. Bubba says this is her best day ever and Taker tells AJ that Sirena had her first match ever on this show. Sirena misses the handspring and that lets Zena get brought in for the hot tag. She hits a tilt-a-whirl slam for the pin at 5:16 (shown).

Winners: Zena Sterling and Tatyanna Dumas via pin at 5:16

-AJ really enjoyed what Sirena did tonight. He wanted to see some lucha stuff from Dani with a nickname like Shooting Star. Dani admits she let herself get run over. Booker puts over Zena but notes she has to help get other people over. Bubba wants to see more from Tatyanna but tells all the women it was a good effort.

-Tayanna says her performance was unacceptable and knew all the mistakes she made.

”The Bayou Boy” Drake Morreaux and “The West Coast Gangster” BJ Ray vs. Anthony “Showtime” Luke and “The Reaper” Jasper Troy

-Drake is throwing beads out to the crowd like Mardi Gras. Troy is bringing chains down to the ring with him. All four get into each other’s face before the bell and in a nice touch, BJ talks trash while hiding behind Drake. That always works!

-Commercials!

-Anthony gets a quick knockdown of BJ. He comes back with his amateur background and gets a nice spinebuster. Drake in and we get a double knee to the gut. Drake works the arm but Luke goes to the hair and is able to get to his corner to make the tag. Booker wants Jasper in the main roster right now. Drake gets him down and takes BJ. The use some tandem offense as Drake carries BJ around and uses him as a weapon. Jasper back with a powerslam as Luke hits a dropkick and that gets two. Bubba: “Don’t let Maxxine’s boyfriend beat you up BJ.” Nice! Troy back in and he drops BJ with a sidewalk slam. AJ likes the aggression from Jasper and Booker wants to see more from Luke. Jasper hooks a bear-hug and then runs BJ into the corner. Bubba curses as he thinks they could have gotten more mileage out of the hold. The hot tag is made to Drake and he runs wild. Fun spot as he hits an atomic drop and mocks Luke’s sell of it before hitting a clothesline. Double bulldog from West Coast Bayou and Drake finishes Luke with a chokeslam for the pin at 5:45.

Winners: Drake Morreaux and BJ Ray via pin at 5:45

-Bubba says it was the most entertaining match all year. Bubba and AJ tell BJ he was working too small. BJ is just listening but in confessional says he was working baby and didn’t want to work as a heel. He also takes credit for getting Jasper over with his selling. Booker tells Anthony to knock off the dancing and that isn’t happening on his team. Drake is just happy he finally had a positive performance.

Penina “P-Nasty” Tuilaepa and Leigh “The Detonator” Laurel vs. Bayley “The Bone Collector” Humphrey and “The Real Deal” Tyra Mae Steele

-Commercials!

-Booker and Taker are not happy with Bayley and Tyra turning their backs on their opponents. Leigh starts with Tyra and she is already show more aggression than I have seen this season. Tyra counters and gets a take down. She floats over and grounds Leigh to the mat. She gets a two count off a throw and makes the tag to Bayley. She misses a clothesline and the tag is made to P-Nasty. FEMALE HOSS BATTLE! P-Nasty vs. The Bone Collector! I am here for it! Nasty can’t get her up for a slam and gets backed into the corner. Booker: “Battle of the big girls.” They throws blows and go back to a wrist-lock which has Booker and Mickie annoyed. Bayley with a bear-hug and Bubba notes they are working it better than the men. Leigh in and Bayley mauls her with some body punches. Tyra back in and gets a suplex that nearly went horrible as Leigh almost landed on her face. P-Nasty in and she gets some clotheslines and a two count, but Collector makes the save. Leigh gets dumped to the floor but it helps as she holds Bayley’s leg to keep her from breaking up the pin that P-Nasty got on Tyra with a Samoan Drop and that gets the win at 5:01.

Winners: Leigh Laurel and P-Nasty via pin at 5:01

-AJ likes that Leigh incorporated her nickname in her entrance. Taker throws shade at Booker by saying if P-Nasty had a better coach she could show more nastiness. Booker tells Tyra she did a good job as far as the wrestling goes and that lets Booker also take a shot back at Taker. Booker puts Mickie in a side headlock and tells them to think about the people taking pictures and not the person you are holding. He wishes he was Bayley’s coach as he gets another dig in at Taker.

-Commercials!

Elijah “The Holyfield Warrior” and Shiloh “The Hell Raiser” Hill vs. “The Promised Child” Chris Island and “The Superhuman Superstar” Troy Yearwood

-I dig Troy’s nickname and the dude is a freak athlete. Chris and Elijah start with a lockup. Elijah controls with a side headlock, but Chris uses his foot to push the knee down and escapes. He goes to work on the arm and makes the tag to Yearwood. Elijah lands a punch to the gut. Shiloh gets the tag and Troy gets arm control on him. Chris back in and he gets put in the wrong corner. Taker yells at his team for letting Chris out of the corner. Double suplex from Team Hell Warrior Field. Booker says he hasn’t seen anything in the match that would let him know what moniker any of the guys has. Elijah with another punch to the ribs and he hooks a chinlock. Bubba: “The Warrior just went to a side headlock.” Heh! All the judges seem frustrated with this one. Chris gets a backdrop and the hot tag is made to Troy. He runs wild and gets a powerslam and standing moonsault for the pin at 4:36.

Winners: Troy Yearwood and Chris Island via pin at 4:36

-Taker asks them what the goal is and they feel they wrestled as their moniker. Taker: “That’s a problem.”

-Commercials!

-Taker says their work is getting better but they didn’t showcase their moniker. He gives the most credit to Troy. He calls out Shiloh for selling the whole match and says he needs to be more consistent. Bubba follows up on what Taker said and Chris tells confessional he put his best foot forward and they didn’t get it again. AJ says he expected more from the match and doesn’t think any of the four did what they needed.

-Troy is taking the positives as the judges likes his fire and work. He notes he needed this and takes anything positive he can get.

-AJ gets to award the points to one male and one female. Booker tells the kids it is crunch time and it is only going to get harder. Mickie says they put on good matches, but this week the objective was different. Taker says they are getting better but need to find a way to separate themselves. Bubba asks who didn’t understand the assignment and nobody raises a hand, so he says they have no excuse then.

-Commercials! Preview for next week has someone biting someone on the ear and you had to know they were going to hit that at some point.

-AJ gives the point for the men to The Reaper (Team Booker) over The Bayou Boy. For the women AJ calls out Oxymoron and Sirena. He gives the point to Zena, who is single handily carrying Team Bubba. I would have given the point to Sirena.

-Scoreboard: Team Taker 7, Team Booker 6, Team Bubba 4, Team Mickie 3

-Weird in that Zena said she picked up the 5th point for Team Bubba, but they only have four points.

-Next week they start cutting people and this seems to be what Bubba has been waiting for all season. BJ is ready as he wants the fat cut out of this competition. Tyra says she will not be the one to be eliminated first. Better watch as that can anger the reality TV gods.

-The preview for next week shows teammates will face each other and that’s how they will determine who gets cut.

-Solid episode as I enjoyed them coming up with their names and some are ones that should stick. Others need some work and as noted some still wrestled the same no matter the new name or not. Taker and Booker sniping at each other was fun and Bubba is just enjoying the chaos. Next week things start for real with eliminations and that should add some stakes to the show. Thanks for reading!