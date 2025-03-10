411’s WWE LFG Report: Episode Four

-Welcome to Episode Four with the title of this episode being Faction Frenzy. Let’s get to it!

-Here is a reminder of the teams:

-Team Bubba Ray: Zena Sterling, Drake Moreaux, Tatyanna Dumas, Brayden Ray

-Team Mickie James: Chris Island, Troy Yearwood, Dani Sekelsky, Sirena Linton

-Team Booker T: Anthony Luke, Penina Tuilaepa, Jasper Troy, Leigh Laurel

-Team Undertaker: Tyra Mae Steele, Shiloh Hill, Bayley Humphrey, Elijah Holyfield

-Another reminder that Joe Tessitore is our narrator!

-We start at The PC and Shiloh Hill has recovered from his medical scare. It was the first time he has ever had a concussion. Hill says he feels good all things considered. Taker says he is young and will rebound, but WWE protocol won’t let him get near a ring until he is cleared. Hill lets Taker know that he is fully cleared.

-Show opening!

-Standings: Booker 2, Mickie 2, Taker 0, Bubba 0

-Shawn Michaels here and has a new challenge for everyone. He brings up that everyone at one time or another was in a tag team or a faction. Mickie James talks about what makes a good faction and we are shown nWo, Horsemen, Evolution, DX, Nation of Domination, and The Bloodline. Shawn: “probably the biggest and most impressive of all time is the nWo.” PREACH! I like to think Vince McMahon watched this at some point and threw something at the TV.

-Shawn brings out the brain child behind the nWo: Eric Bischoff! Cool! Tessitore runs down Bischoff’s accolades and what he has meant to the business.

-Eric says it is a blessing and pleasure to be here. He asks the kids if any are old enough to have watched the nWo and nobody raises a hand. Eric: “Talk to your parents about it.” Yep, I feel old now!

-Taker says the nWo brought out more adult content. Eric says one of the reasons the nWo worked is because they had contrasting characters and credits that to Hall, Nash, and Hogan.

-We aren’t done with guests as Shawn brings out Sean Waltman, who was a member of nWo and DX. Waltman is out wearing an nWo shirt, same as Bischoff.

-Tessitore gives us a rundown of Waltman and all his accomplishments. 1-2-3 Kid is not mentioned.

-Seeing Waltman and Bischoff next to each other is fun considering Waltman’s promo when he returned to WWE. I mean they are way past that point but it’s still funny. The kids are told they are going to create factions and work together in harmony while being able to still stand out.

-We are getting 8 person Tag Matches tonight: Team Booker vs. Team Bubba and Team Mickie vs. Team Taker! These are going to be fun to recap!

-Eric and Waltman will be part of the judging. Eric tells the kids to go look up the first nWo vignette. He wants them to put together a video for their group and Waltman is there for the in ring work and how they put the match together. Shawn hit’s the “Let’s Fucking Go.” Roll credits!

-Commercials!

-Bubba is with his kids and wants them to pitch ideas. Zena thinks they should all be farmers. Bubba just stares at her. She wants to recreate The Godwins? Vince would love it!

-We get a profile on Cutler James, and again, I am familiar with him from Level Up. He thinks they need to find a common thread and throws out the idea of a misformed family. Bubba likes the idea of a family and brings up his “father.” We get ECW footage and a tale about Big Daddy Dudley! Cool! They are going to be a modern day Dudleys. This could be fun. Cutler says this is not his vibe.

-Bubba tells Cutler he stood out to him in the tag match because he saw fire. He needs personality from him and brings up how unique Kurt Angle was. We see angle rapping to Cena about winning a medal with a broken neck. He tells Cutler he has to let everything go and can’t say no to anything. He needs to see personality.

-We see them filming the vignette and yes, they are all wearing taped glasses and overalls.

-Team Booker: He says his team is not going backward and going to look forward. Techno Team 2000? Though, I guess that would be the past now. Anthony Luke has the idea of being The Next Era (TNE) and they seem to be rolling with that.

-They film their vignette and are dressed like something out of The Matrix.

-We go catch up with BJ Ray and he is meeting with medical. He is told he is still 50/50 for surgery or just healing in time. He is going to meet with a surgeon to see what he has to say.

-Bubba and Booker meet up to discuss the match. Bubba says Booker’s team doesn’t want to do business as they have a problem with losing to Zena. Booker: “I would have a problem losing to Zena.” Bubba is asking Jasper Troy if he has a problem losing to a girl. Booker is not happy with what Bubba has thrown out for the match and says sometimes you have to stand up for yourself. They are all learning it’s hard to plan a match with 8 people.

-Booker says Bubba knows what he is talking about most of the time as far as tag wrestling, but he still has to keep him in check. We see Bubba plan a spot to feature the big guys and building to a tag where they face off with each other.

-Commercials!

-Rivals is Shawn vs. HHH and Moments is all about nWo. I’ll have nWo done tonight and get Rivals tomorrow.

The Next Era (Team Booker) vs. The Dudleyz (Team Bubba)

-We see the vignette for The Next Era. It’s pretty solid and heavily influenced by The Matrix. Booker is pleased with it.

-Vignette for the New Dudley Family and it seems Dudley Dudley is the father of Drake. Sign Guy Dudley is the father of Zena. Cutler grunts and is called Little Dick, which makes Big Dick Dudley his father. Tatyanna is the daughter of Dances with Dudley. I give the win in the battle of vignettes to the Dudley Family. That was pretty great! It helped they had Bubba drop some good one liners in the vignette.

-The crowd there is behind The Dudleyz. Leigh starts with Zena and we get a lock-up. Shoulder tackle by Zena. Leigh gets a side headlock, but Zena gets a take down and works the leg. Slam from Zena gets a two count. Tag to Tatyanna as Bubba wants to see some separation. Eric is interested in Zena and wants to know her story. Penina in next and she lays the boots to Tatyanna. She controls with a side headlock but gets shoved off. Penina runs her down with a shoulder and drops a leg for two. Penina misses a charge in the corner and tag is made to Cutler. Bubba says the tag was way too fast. BJ ray shows up and Bubba tells her to get out here as we head to a break.

-Commercials! Including one for Dark Side of The Ring: March 25! I am going to be busy!

-BJ says he is just trying to talk to Eric and Bubba is pissed. They get into it and Bubba shoves him off the platform they are on. Bubba tells the other Legends not to worry about it.

-Back to the match as Shiloh Hill wants Jasper Troy and they do the spot Bubba set up earlier. We get the showdown between the two big men. Troy controls with a side headlock and then drops an elbow to the back of the head. Drake with a belly to back suplex and a splash for two. Troy back with a standing splash and we get some teamwork from Luke and Troy. Luke gets a running clothesline in the corner and tag back to Troy. He gets a two count as Bubba notes there may have needed to be a save there. Troy hooks an abdominal stretch as we see Roxanne Perez cheering on Drake. We get a neckbreaker that freaks Mickie out and Booker says it was a little shaky. Cutler gets a press slam on Luke and then slams Troy on Like. Double clothesline from Cutler gets two as P-Nasty in to break it up. Cutler hits a Samoan Drop for the pin at 8:17 (shown).

Winners: The Dudleyz via pin at 8:17 (shown)

-Booker congratulates Bubba and puts him over for putting that match together. Booker thinks Bubba’s team has benefited from losing BJ and gaining Cutler. The Legends wants to know what happened with BJ. Bubba says wrong place, wrong time and we see more of the shove. BJ drops an F Bomb and challenges Bubba. Bubba says BJ has all the tools, but he is trying to reign this kid in. Taker says BJ has it, but can’t get out of his way. Bubba says he was BJ back in the day and nobody understands BJ like he does. He says if he can’t get through to BJ he may be cut loose and all that talent is gone.

-Commercials!

-Team Mickie: She wants to be unique, different, and fun. They come up with Pinnacle of Performance or POP because that’s what the crowd does when they see them.

-We get a profile on Troy Yearwood. He is a romantic who loves to read and write poetry. He notes he took longer than others to pick things up, so he is wiser now.

-Team Taker: He has brought in his wife, Michelle McCool to help. Seems they are going with Slayers of Souls. Taker pitches the idea he has for the vignette. Elijah notes Taker gave them freedom to do what they wanted within the idea he pitched.

-We see Team Taker filming their vignette and Shiolh is a corpse while Bayley stands over him. They are going for a dark look which, I mean, it’s Team Taker.

-Team Mickie is sporting gold and white gear. The contrast between the two should be good.

-The two factions and their coaches go over the match. Chris Island wants to finish this match right this time after the injury issue in his last match with Shiloh. For Sirena this is going to be her first match.

-Profile time with Sirena! She has a gymnastic background and is the young woman who had to watch her father get deported and she had to deal with her brother, who stepped in for her dad, being murdered.

-Profile time with Bayley! She has a tumbling and acrobatic background as well and was born and raised in Arizona.

-Elijah notes that Taker pulled himand Bayley to the side as this is their first match. Taker says he lost sleep over this match because they are so new. Mickie says her first match was in an armory with mayve 50 people so she can’t imagine having your first match in this setting with these people watching.

Pinnacle of Performance (Team Mickie) vs. Slayers of Souls (Team Taker)

-Pinnacle vignette is pretty sweet and it makes them look like American Gladiators mixed with superheroes. Undertaker: “I hate them already.” He does admit the entrance was cool.

-SOS vignette and as expected, it is creppy and works rather well. Solid stuff with the vignettes from all teams. Eric is impressed as SOS didn’t tell him who they were, but made him wonder who they were and that’s huge.

-So it’s POP vs. SOS! The contrast is there with the black and white against the gold and white.

-Commercials!

-Bayley starts with Sirena and we get a lock-up. Oh, reminder that Vic Joseph and Jeremy Borash provide commentary for the matches. Bayley gets a shoulder tackle as Mickie and Taker tell the other Legends this is Sirena and Bayley’s first match. Bayley misses a clothesline and Sirena gets a cross-body. Dani gets the tag and a lock-up. Steele in and Dani tries to out wrestle her, which doesn’t go well. Dani with a kip up and goes to work on the arm. Tyra reverses as Eric notes these are like real like video games characters as size doesn’t matter anymore. Bubba notes a lot of wrestlers get their moves from video games now. Bubba is not impressed with the dropkick from Dani. “If you can’t throw a dropkick, don’t throw a dropkick.” Elijah and Chris in and they bring some intensity. Chris gets a side headlock, but gets shoved off. He ducks a clothesline and hits a flying shoulder. Bubba’s voice is shot.

-Commercials!

-Back with Troy Yearwood and Shiloh in the match. Troy hits a dropkick that impresses Bubba. Waltman is also impressed with Troy. Island in and Shiloh pulls him off the middle ropes by his leg. The women beat up Island in the corner while Shiloh holds the ref’s attention. Holyfield in and he gets a shoulder tackle. Hill back in and he gets a two count. Hill decks Yearwood off the apron and then blows kisses to the women of POP. Hill with a clothesline and they tease a tag to Yearwood, but no dice. Island finally gets free and hot tag to Yearwood. He runs wild and then everything break loose as everyone is in the ring. We settle down to Yearwood and Hill and Troy gets the win off an AA.

Winners: Pinnacle of Performance via pin at 8:41 (show)

-Taker and Mickie are pleased as 3 of the 8 just had their first match after only being here for a month or so. The two teams celebrate backstage and Bayley is so happy to do that first match with her best friend, Sirena. Hey, we see Molly Holly and she gives props to the women.

-Commercials!

-The Legends give their feedback to all the kids. Taker was a fan of the finishes of each match. He feels there are some legitimate stars in this group. Mickie is proud of all of them and Bubba loves the way they all worked together. He calls out Shiloh, Jasper, Zena, and Dani as the stand-outs in his mind. Eric is also a fan of Zena and the high level of entertainment she brought and how she turned on a switch to be dangerous when needed.

-Shawn says Eric gives 1 point on entertainment and Waltman gives a point for in ring work. Eric puts over each faction and says they all made him aware of who they were, but only one created mystique and made him want to know more. He gives the point to Team Taker.

-Waltman says the first match stood out to him and gives everyone credit. He says the heels held it together and gives the point to The Next Era. Team Bubba is pissed and Bubba says he was genuinely disappointed in not getting a point. He notes he laid out the match and his team helped Booker’s team get a point. I mean, Pac and Booker were both nWo, and as we know, when you are nWo, you are nWo 4 Life!

-Scoreboard: Team Booker 3, Team Mickie 2, Team Taker 1, Team Bubba 0

-Shawn says next week they have a special guest and tell them to look at the big screen: CM PUNK! He drops the line he used when he made his return to wrestling on WWE Backstage. I miss that show!

-We get previews for next week and of course Punk is there to help with promos.

-Another fun episode as I dig factions and any nWo love is appreciated. The vignettes were sweet and I would have given the point to Team Dudley just because it entertained me more. The sub story with BJ is kind of weird but I guess they need to keep the kid around even if he is injured. I continue to enjoy this show for what it is and what is it trying to accomplish. Seeing kids learn in front of the cameras is cool to see. Thanks for reading!