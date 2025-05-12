411’s WWE LFG Report: Episode Fourteen

-Only one episode tonight as Greatest Moments is back on the schedule and I will get to those episodes later. For now we move to the semis to see who is heading to MSG for the Finals. Let’s get to it!

-Here is a reminder of the teams as they stand after the first round of eliminations.

-Team Bubba Ray: Zena Sterling, BJ Ray

-Team Mickie James: Chris Island, Dani Sekelsky

-Team Booker T: Penina Tuilaepa, Jasper Troy

-Team Undertaker: Tyra Mae Steele, Shiloh Hill

-Another reminder that Joe Tessitore is our narrator!

-Scoreboard: Team Taker: 8, Team Booker 7, Team Bubba 4, Team Mickie 3

-The next day at the PC they Future Greats are down to 8 and they admit the mood is different. Shawn Michaels tells them it has been a hell of a journey and we get flashbacks to some of the injuries that were sustained this season. Today we cut the field in half again as we get to four.

-Show opening!

-The Legends discuss the four men that are left and Bubba notes Chris Island needs to have the day of his life. It seems they are going to have the Future Greats cut promos to sell the match and put asses in the seat.

-First it’s Shiloh Hill and Chris Island facing off in a promo battle. Chris offers a handshake and says may the best win. Shiloh doesn’t shake and mentions Chris’ hometown and that sets him off. Shiloh says he doesn’t have to act angry because he likes hurting people. Chris calls him out for his tough guy act and tells him to be real once. They start screaming at each other as things get intense. They both admit the started things cordial and then got into it for real.

-Next is P-Nasty and Zena. Bubba tells Zena to just stare her down and then turn her back when the time is right. He notes he is just spit balling though. So Zena then starts with a one line and P-Nasty calls her out for it. Nasty drops an F Bomb which she won’t be able to do on TV and calls Zena dumb. Now Zena just steps to her and stares her down. She then tells her she will do her talking in the ring. Another F bomb from P-Nasty. Zena turns around and walks away. Bubba is all over P-Nasty and it is setting her off. That’s kind of funny! She shoots back on Bubba and he tells her he will bury her on the camera. “It might be getting real for you Bubba.”

-Japer Troy and BJ Ray next and Bubba says “BJ is going to eat your fucking lunch.” Booker thinks they may be going to the hospital after this one. Bubba tells BJ he can use this as a chance to shake Jasper’s confidence before getting to the match. “Just imagine if you are the guy that sends him home.” Jasper calls BJ a jackass and he doesn’t take him serious and he calls BJ our for not taking himself serious. He tells BJ he is a two minute segment before commercial break!

-Commercials!

-He compares Jasper to the “fat ugly bitches” that hated him in college because they were jealous. Jasper notes BJ wants the internet to love him, but they don’t book these shows. Unless you count AEW! Just a joke! BJ then calls Booker a “dick rider,” as Jasper asks BJ how many points he won. He won’t bend his knee to Jasper and his schmuck ass. He laughs at Jasper because he is a joke. Jasper is left kind of standing there not sure what to do and Bubba is all over that. So these promos defnitely aren’t something we are getting on USA. Maybe Netflix, but I doubt it.

-Finally, it’s Dani vs. Tyra and they have history as they have worked three matches against each other. Tyra wants to know why Dani is in the ring with her when they have already done this several times. Tyra asks Dani what she has done with her life and Dani says she has her own Gold Medal at home but doesn’t use it to advance her career. It seems she has a Gold Medal for being a World Champion and I assume in cheerleading. Bubba has been great here as he antagonizes from the apron to get these people going. Tyra loses it as the idea her Medal is being compared to Dani’s. Tyra walks off saying Dani doesn’t have an ass so she will so her one when she walks away. Dani tells at her for body shaming and Tyra says “I’m a heel, I can body shame.” Bubba knew she was a heel and wasn’t buying the babyface act. “She hates everybody.” Dani walks off crying as Tyra notes she took it too serious.

-These matches are back in front of an actual crowd in the Capitol Wrestling Center. Jeremy Borash and Vic Joseph are on commentary.

Semi-Final: Tyra Mae Steele (Team Taker) vs. Dani Sekelsky (Team Mickie)

-Tyra comes out smiling and acting like a babyface. I assume she will turn during the match as Dani is also out happy and smiling and handing out pompoms. Sure enough Tyra mocks Dani to start and isn’t taking her seriously. Dani gets a sleeper, but Tyra runs her into the corner. Dani switches to a side headlock and runs the corner ropes to float over and take it to the mat. Cross-body from Dani gets a two count. Dropkick and another! A third one misses as Tyra swats her away. Tyra goes to work on the knee with kicks and then a knee-breaker. Cool! Mickie wishes she would have done it towards the hard cam. STRETCH MUFFLER! Dani is able to move and get in position for a roll-up for two. Another one and another two count. Tyra goes right back to the knee. Dani is doing a solid job of selling. She stretch the leg and knee some more as the crowd starts to rally behind Dani. She gets another roll-up as she is desperate to end this one. Dani hobbles around and gets a trip that sends Tyra into 6-1-9 position but we take a break.

-Commercials!

-Back with Dani hitting a series of clotheslines as she continues to sell the knee. She misses a charge and Steel clips the knee. USA chant from the crowd. Dani with another counter into a roll-up and then she transitions to a Hell’s Gate and Tyra taps at 5:25.

Winner: Dani Sekelsky via submission at 5:25

-Solid match for this show. Props to them. **

-Both women are happy and the coaches seem pleased as well. The coaches tell them they have come a long way since that first match.

Semi-Final: BJ Ray (Team Bubba) vs. Jasper Troy (Team Booker)

-Ray throws a kick to start as Bubba notes the kid doesn’t know how to lay out on anything after he stood behind Troy’s entrance and mocked him. Troy with a whip to the corner, but misses a charge and goes shoulder first into the post. BJ goes to work on the arm as Bubba is happy he is taking his time and working a little slower. Troy powers to his feet and buries a knee to the ribs. Troy misses another charge and goes shoulder first into the top buckle. Bubba notes BJ is not picking things up as quickly as other amateur wrestlers have. BJ hooks an armbar, but Troy keeps his hands locked and lifts BJ off the mat and slams him down. Clothesline from Jasper as Booker and Bubba basically say Jasper is better. Geez, I wonder who is advancing! Boss Man Slam and Bubba gives both men their props on that one. To the corner and Jasper finishes with a Vader Bomb at 3:58.

Winner: Jasper Troy via pin at 3:58

-The previous match was better as this was a bit more of a SQUASH for Troy. BJ got some offense with his amateur background, but was basically dominated in this one. *1/2

-Commercials!

Semi-Final: Zena Sterling (Team Bubba) vs. Penina Tuilaepa (Team Booker)

-Stare down and then into a lockup. Nasty with a shove and then a slam. Zena fights out of a Samoan Drop, but can’t follow up. Zena tries to work the arm and is able to get Nasty to her back. She rolls and gets a double hammerlock and then into a crucifix pin as Bubba notes she does her homework and watches wrestling when she gets home. Nasty back with another slam and she lays the bad mouth on Zena. Zena tries a slam, but no go as Nasty falls back for a two count. Nasty hooks a chinlock instead of going after the back. There’s a forearm to the back! Booker yells, “don’t cover” and Nasty goes for a cover. Booker: “Damn it.” Zena fires up and Bubba is not happy with the way Nasty is taking the comeback. Nasty misses a splash in the corner and there’s the slam to pop the crowd, but it only gets two as we head to a break.

-Commercials!

-Zena tries a suplex next and yeah, not happening. Samoan Drop after a shot to the throat finishes at 4:17.

Winner: Penina Tuilaepa via pin at 4:17

-About the same as the earlier women’s match, so solid. **

-Booker and Bubba are pleased and let their girls know. Nasty puts over Zena and says she would not have made it through that match without her.

Semi-Final: Shiloh Hill (Team Taker) vs. Chris Island (Team Mickie)

-These two had a match earlier this show where Shiloh got knocked out cold. Lockup and nothing happening. Island uses his amateur skills to stuff a take down attempt. Fireman’s Carry into a pin for two and then into a hammerlock. He transitions into an armbar and Hill goes to the hair. Taker: “nobody cheats anymore.” He pounds Chris down in the corner as Taker notes Shiloh is a good heel. Heavy forearm to the chest on the apron and then Shiloh drops a leg on the apron like his famous coach. Clothesline gets a two count. Chris breaks a side headlock with a belly to back suplex. Hill misses a charge in the corner and Island gets a roll-up for two. Another belly to back suplex as we take a break at 4:12.

-Commercials!

-Island blocks a series of punches and pulls down the straps. Slam followed by a stun-gun that looked weird as Hill blocked it I guess. Cross-body gets two. Island charges and eats a knee in the corner. Double underhook into a slam finishes at 5:26 for Hill.

Winner: Shiloh Hill via pin at 5:26

-Best match of the night as they hit things crisply and it just looked better. **1/2

-Taker and Mickie both agree their boys had the better match and I agree. Taker and Mickie congratulate both men.

-We back to the empty arena with the Future Greats standing in front of The Legends. It is time to award points for the best male and best female.

-Booker picks Zena. Taker rolls with Tyra. Mickie goes with Dani as they are all over the place here. Bubba says he was struggling to find what the match was about with Tyra and Dani. He asks Nasty who deserves the point in her match and she says herself. Bubba says Zena was helping Nasty get through the match and gives her the point. Nasty says she can live with that. So that’s a point for Bubb as Zena continues to be his meal ticket.

-To the men and Booker is picking Jasper without me even having to hear him say it. I assume BJ has the phrase “dick rider” running through his head. Taker chuckles and gives his vote to Shiloh and would have given Chris the second-place vote. Booker seems annoyed as Taker says it is about today’s performance. I agree with Taker. Mickie asks Jasper if that was the best match and he responds, “I can only do so much.” Bubba jumps all over that and calls Jasper out on it, saying that should be done face-to-face behind closed doors. He notes BJ sucks and should be buried but only by The Legends. Mickie gives her vote to Chris Island and again, it’s up to Bubba to decide. Bubba stands up and we head to a break as Alicia says, “oh boy!”

-Commercials!

-Bubba gets in Jasper’s face and knows how bad he wants it. To confessional Bubba notes Jasper had to work with someone who did not compliment him and the match wasn’t nearly as good as the other match. He heads over and tells Chris he has grown and is doing well. He gives props to Shiloh for the way he took the shoulder bump and sold so he gets the vote.

-Scoreboard: Team Taker: 9, Team Booker 7, Team Bubba 5, Team Mickie 3

-Dani/Tyra: Booker votes for Tyra; Taker votes for Tyra; Mickie votes for Dani; Bubba votes for Tyra

Dani Sekelsky is eliminated. Tyra Mae Steele advances to the Finals

-Dani says she is not going anywhere and will be here for a long time and do whatever she needs.

-BJ/Jasper: This should be easy. Why even ask Booker? Taker: “Why are you drawing this out?” BJ calls Booker a dick rider again at confessional and accuses him of trying to steer the vote. Taker picks Jasper though he tells BJ if he gets out of his way he may have a future. Back to BJ at confessional as he admits he didn’t care what they had to say and hasn’t cared all season. Mickie picks Jasper as he is the most ready to go. Bubba takes joy in saying to BJ: “best of luck in your future endeavors.”

BJ Ray is eliminated. Jasper Troy advances to the Finals

-BJ says he wants to say something to The Legends!

-Commercials!

-He thanks Mickie for everything and thanks Taker for being the only Legend to check on him and how he shoulder was doing. That meant a lot to him! He laughs at Booker and says he is sometimes blinded by his personal bias. He then calls Bubba the worst coach of all time (as Bubba nods his head) and if he ever touches him again he will end him so fast. He thanks Shawn for everything and he will make him a lot of money again. He and Bubba yell over each other as BJ says he made Bubba relevant again and then calls him an old man. BJ just laughs at him. That was great!

-Zena/Penina: This shouldn’t be close either. Everyone chooses Zena as expected. Booker tells Penina to let this fuel her.

Penina Tuilaepa is eliminated and Zena Sterling advances to the Finals

-Penina says there is no losing as walking into the building was a win.

-Chris/Shiloh: Bubba goes with Shiloh who has impressed him all season. Taker says these two will be working five years down the road but picks Shiloh. Mickie says she has to make the right business decision and picks who is the readiest and that’s Shiloh. She tells Chris they will go home together. Booker tells Chris he did a great job but Shiloh is the winner.

Chris Island is eliminated and Shiloh Hill advances to the Finals

-Chris thanks Mickie and says he promised WWE he will be the Greatest Champion the company has ever seen and he will keep that promise.

-The Theater at MSG will see Shiloh Hill vs. Jasper Troy and Zena Sterling vs. Tyra Mae Steele.

-So we have three people who have already been on Level Up and Zena who has scored more points than anyone on the show I think. I picked Tyra in episode one but Zena has outperformed her this season. Shiloh and Jasper is a toss-up and it will be interesting to see what happens there. This episode was fun thanks to the entertaining promo segment thanks to some personal shots and Bubba having a blast egging them on. The BJ rant at the end was a lot of fun as well, but it was clear he was the weakest in ring of the four men left. Next week should be fun. Thanks for reading!