411’s WWE LFG Report: Episode Seven

-Welcome to another week of WWE LFG! The title for this episode is ‘Toughness and Grit,” and we were teased with an appearance by GUNTHER. Let’s get to it!

-Here is a reminder of the teams:

-Team Bubba Ray: Zena Sterling, Drake Moreaux, Tatyanna Dumas, Cutler James

-Team Mickie James: Chris Island, Troy Yearwood, Dani Sekelsky, Sirena Linton

-Team Booker T: Anthony Luke, Penina Tuilaepa, Jasper Troy, Leigh Laurel

-Team Undertaker: Tyra Mae Steele, Shiloh Hill, Bayley Humphrey, Elijah Holyfield

-Another reminder that Joe Tessitore is our narrator!

-Scoreboard: Team Booker 4, Team Taker 4, Team Mickie 2, Team Bubba 0.

-We are at the PC and Shawn walks in where the kids and coaches are waiting. Shawn says the guest this week will help them understand the honor and privilege they have to be able to do this job. Bubba: “Did you ever hear the term, the mood is about to change?” Yes, as that was the phrase they would use for Taz in ECW.

-Show opening!

-GUNTHER is here and shakes hands with Shawn and all the coaches. Taker calls him Champ and then tells us that GUNTHER is his guy. GUNTHER vs. Taker would probably rule. Shawn vs. GUNTHER would be all the money and stars because we saw what Shawn could do with Sid, Diesel, and Taker. Let him work with GUNTHER and take that beating. Taker says that GUNTHER loves this business and it shows in everything he does.

-We get a GUNTHER video package as he is the definition of Toughness and Grit.

-Mickie says GUNTHER brings legitimacy and that he has that old school. GUNTHER addresses the kids and tells them their real passion didn’t work out so “let me try that wrestling thing.” This is very much in the vein of HHH addressing the Tough Enough kids in Season 1. He brings up Tyra being an Olympian and she mentions she is a Gold Medalist. GUNTHER mocks people who want to try and give it their all. Zena is taking what GUNTHER says as a challenge.

-GUNTHER calls out Jasper Troy for speaking out to CM Punk last week and Booker notes that Jasper is his guy. GUNTHER tells Jasper to show him the passion today and show him he wants to grind. Until he can show he is on the level to call out someone like Punk or GUNTHER he needs to shut his mouth. If he doesn’t like it, then he can walk as there is the door and he is replaceable. Damn! Yep, this is straight HHH going in on the Tough Enough 1 crew. That speech was enough to make someone quit Tough Enough. I don’t think we will see that here. Jasper says he got into his feelings and felt like he was being attacked. They cut to Chris Island and he is laughing in confessional. He says Jasper knew better and talks about how Jasper likes to be a MONSTER when he is around him, but GUNTHER walks in and he shrinks.

-They show high-lights of GUNTHER/Sheamus/Drew from Mania 39 and that match is just so amazing. Everything I wanted out of it as they beat the tar out of each other and likely enjoyed doing it.

-Bubba brings up that he has no points and is hopeful that things will change. He has confidence in his team and then says, “honestly, we are screwed.” We get a recap of the current standings!

-GUNTHER and the Legends get to set the matches this week. Taker loved that GUNTHER got on Tyra. GUNTHER doesn’t know why Tyra doesn’t understand that she is a killer and he kind of calls Taker out for not bringing that out of here. Taker says for a second he questioned if GUNTHER knew who he was talking to, but realized GUNTHER was right. Taker wants to put her in a match and let her loose.

-Each Legend brings up people on their team they want to see work this week. They name about 10 different people and settle on Jasper Troy vs. Cutler James, Tyra Mae Steele vs. Zena Sterling, Shiloh Hill vs. Troy Yearwood, and Bayley Humphrey and Leigh Laurel.

-Commercials!

-Dani is working with the doctors as she is dealing with a sore back. We see the spot in her match with P-Nasty where she took a backbreaker and woke up the next day with back pain. She knows she is not 100% but she knows not being in the ring is hurting her chances.

-The Legends work with those getting to wrestle tonight and GUNTHER wants to see toughness. Bubba tells Zena this is an 180 for her as they need the real, serious side with emotion. This is not the time or place for comedic Zena. Bubba knows she is going to be able to kill it.

-Shiloh tells GUNTHER about getting knocked out a few weeks back. Mickie is telling Troy that she wants to see him pissed off. She needs him to understand pain so people can see it and relate. Leigh says she wants to get into the foundation of wrestling and not think about the plan while she is out there.

-GUNTHER tells Tyra he wants to see a killer today and he wants Zena to make her uncomfortable. He also doesn’t want to hear Tyra laugh anymore today. She says she wears her emotions on her sleeve and Bubba says she needs to act like an Olympic Gold Medalist.

-GUNTHER talks to Bayley and Leigh next and wants to know who is heel and who is face. He gives them pointers about being tough in the ring both physically and mentally. He doesn’t want to see beautiful spots. He wants tough, down and dirty wrestling and doesn’t care if it looks crappy. Cool! GUNTHER shakes hands with Fit Finlay, I believe and man, would those two have beaten the stuffing out of each other.

-GUNTHER tells Jasper he has to follow up his Punk promo last week and show him something in the ring. GUNTHER says he doesn’t need to protect CM Punk, but he expects them to be good in the ring first before worrying about talking. He wants to see something physical in their match today.

-GUNTHER catches Troy reading a book and takes it from him to see what he is reading: “The Blessings.” Troy says he was reading the book to get his mind right. GUNTHER tells him to focus on the match and he will get his blessing tonight. Ha! Troy admits showing aggression while keeping his opponent safe has been hard for him.

Shiloh Hill (Team Taker) vs. Troy Yearwood (Team Mickie)

-No fans for these matches but we still have Borash and Joseph on commentary. Lockup and they are certainly working a little more snug. Troy with back slaps and then hooks a side headlock. Mickie says Troy makes things look easy, which can work against him as it doesn’t look gritty. Dropkick from Yearwood catches Hill in the shoulder/face and it makes GUNTHER grimace.

-Commercials!

-Back with Shiloh hitting a belly to back suplex and a clothesline/heart punch (Taker says they have been working on it). A bulldog gets a two count. Hill with a front facelock and GUNTHER says that is not a good hold. Swinging neckbreaker gets a two count. Hill misses a charge in the corner and GUNTHER wants them to pick it up. Yearwood with a splash in the corner, but misses a second one. Hill with a modified neckbreaker into a slam for the pin at 3:07 (shown).

Winner: Shiloh Hill via pin at 3:07 (shown)

-Mickie tells Troy she did not see a bad ass tonight. Athletically he was great, but it was lacking emotion. Taker has Shiloh show off the hand prints on his back and it makes GUNTHER happy to see that. Booker isn’t sold and wants to see people SLAPPING MEAT! Bubba didn’t see urgency or passion from either one of them. He wants them to find what pisses them off and bring it to the ring. GUNTHER liked the physicality but wanted more emotion. We find out GUNTHER gets to award the points today.

-Zena vs. Tyra is up next!

-Commercials!

Zena Sterling (Team Bubba) vs. Tyra Mae Steele (Team Taker)

-Lockup and Tyra gets a quick take down. They both have their mean faces on in this one. Zena shoves Tyra on her ass and grabs a side headlock that she takes to the mat. GUNTHER is confused why the Olympic Gold Medalist is being out wrestled on the mat. Tyra buries a knee drop to the back and throws Zena down on her face. Bubba believes Tyra is a heel at heart and Taker agrees, but isn’t sure how to get it out of her. Booker and Mickie discuss how Tyra is a natural, but they need to see more from her. Zene back with a running clothesline. Bubba tells GUNTHER that he loves that GUNTHER forces his opponents to struggle. Wrestling is the art of the struggle and that is missing at times. Steele gets a German Suplex into a bridge for the pin at 4:11 (shown).

Winner: Tyra Mae Steele via pin at 4:11 (shown)

-Bubba tells Zena they saw a different side of her today and he is proud. Booker says Zena show more today than she has since they started this. Mickie also praises Zena but is not a fan of her gear as it is dressed up lingerie. She wrestled in the Divas era and they made progress past that where they don’t have to wrestle with their ass hanging out. Taker says Tyra did not answer the call and that sends us to a break.

-Commercials!

-Taker says that was not Tyra’s best performance and tells her she has an arsenal of moves that make her legit and she reverts back to the ABCs of wrestling. She has a skill set she has to apply to what she is doing in pro-wrestling and it will set her apart from everyone else. Tyra starts to cry and says in confessional she was disappointed in herself. GUNTHER says that Tyra’s attitude before and after the match showed she was a killer, but it didn’t happen once the bell rang. He would not have been able to tell her background was Olympic wrestling.

-Tyra says she didn’t have her contacts in earlier when training with Zena and she caught her hard in the shoulder/boob area and it dinged her up. So she was going easier in the ring to protect Zena and admits that doesn’t work well or make for good television. Tyra heard every judge say the same thing and she says she will not cry. She will sulk in her depression in the bathroom.

-Tyra is still fixated on Bubba telling her that she laughs and smiles too much to the point that GUNTHER doesn’t think she takes it seriously enough. Tyra is annoyed and goes off on Bubba. She says she is happy because she appreciates life. She has had her father die and her uncle and grandfather have died from cancer. She has people that can’t smile, so she smiles for them. “The biggest smiles have the deepest scars.” She is proud to be in the WWE, proud to be in America, and proud to be alive. Being more serious is like telling her to kill herself.

-Jasper is also annoyed by GUNTHER (I think that was the point) and wants to prove something to him.

Jasper Troy (Team Booker) vs. Cutler James (Team Bubba)

-Both these dudes were on Level Up so this should be easier for them. Bubba says this is the day that Cutler has to shine. Lockup and they jockey for position around the ring. Troy hooks a side headlock as Booker tells them to take their time and realizes he can’t coach. GUNTHER likes the struggle so far even if they aren’t doing everything perfectly. James gets a headlock take over and Taker says it looked like a shoot as Jasper didn’t really want to go over. They brawl on the floor which rarely ever happens on this show. GUNTHER: “why are they outside the ring? They can barely work in the ring.” James gets run back first into the steps as GUNTHER yells for them to get back in the ring.

-Commercials!

-Troy gets a splash back in the ring for a two count. GUNTHER questions why Troy didn’t go for a cover even though he was already on top of him. Bubba thinks Cutler is taking a step forward. Troy screams and GUNTHER says he is not impressed. Bubba calls out the matches for having a lot of side headlocks and belly to back suplexes. We get a double clothesline and GUNTHER and Taker both agree it wasn’t a good time for it. Troy pulls his punch and Bubba calls him out for not following through with it. They are tearing this match apart and probably because they expect more from two guys that were on WWE programming. The talk from the Legends as they dissect the match is fantastic. Cutler powers Troy up and gets a Shell Shock for the pin at around 6:50 or so.

Winner: Cutler James via pin at 6:50 (shown)

-Booker gives them credit for having the hardest hitting match on the show. Booker gives them a B. Mickie says they worked hard and made it look like a fight. She mentions Cutler took a chop on his bare chest, while Jasper is wearing a shirt. She would have ripped Jasper’s shirt off to give the chop as it doesn’t look good or sound good. GUNTHER tells Jasper to get rid of the top in general and tells him to cut out the personal feelings. This is a business! Bubba tells Cutler he is taking steps forward, baby steps, but steps forward. He knows the a cold blooded killer can work and he knows because of him, and he points at GUNTHER. Taker saw two men struggling and says it got loose on the end.

-Cutler shows off the hand prints from the double chop backstage and agrees he should have taken Jasper’s shirt off. Jasper says his attitude isn’t disrespectful and he just lets it all hang out in the ring.

Bayley Humphrey (Team Taker) vs. Leigh Laurel (Team Booker)

-Commercials!

-Bayley just stands in the middle of the ring and waits for Leigh to make a move. She carries her around the ring and throws shoulders in the corner. She tosses Leigh across the ring and slugs her down with a forearm to the back. Slam from Bayley and they end up on the floor. Bayley chokes Leigh against the steps and goes for a chop, but hits post. Hey, that’s a GUNTHER spot. It doesn’t go anywhere really as Bayley is controls the neck back in the ring. GUNTHER thinks the hold is too loose and wants Bayley to use her size more. Booker and Mickie feel Leigh is doing as much as she can with what she has to work with here. Leigh escapes off the shoulders and gets an arm-drag. Dropkick from Leigh! Bayley is bleeding from the mouth and Booker notes it happened earlier in the match. Leigh goes up and GUNTHER wanted a cover there. Leigh misses a cross-body as someone jumped too early or moved to late. Bayley gets a Cranium Crush for the tap at 4:00.

Winner: Bayley Humphrey via submission at 4:00 (shown)

-GUNTHER was impressed by Bayley considering this was only her second match. Taker is happy with what she did and asks about the lip. Bayley says she is just being a bad ass. GUNTHER notes the match had the easiest to follow story and he likes simple. He calls out Leigh for being hesitant and knows she was there to make Bayley look good, but she has to make herself look good. Bubba doesn’t see a command of Bayley’s athleti ability considering she has a acro background. Mickie notes Bayley was the base in acrobat and she holds back in the ring. Mickie tells her it is wrestling and if she hurts them it is wrestling and we all get hurt.

-GUNTHER gives a point to Zena, so Bubba is finally on the board. Shawn: “holy cow, the streak is over.” GUNTHER tells the women he felt they did better than the men tonight. Zena is so happy to receive the point from GUNTHER.

-GUNTHER tells Troy he was good today, but he is not going to give him the point. He sees how it gets to him way too much and he needs to take this as a lesson.

-Commercials!

-Taker tells the kids that these critiques aren’t personal. GUNTHER gives the point to Shiloh which draws a gasp from Mickie. He tells Shiloh he didn’t fulfill the goal, but did it better than the other men. Shiloh is confused but will take it. Booker is pissed as he says, “you reward the loser.” Shawn tells Booker he can take it up backstage with GUNTHER. Booker tells GUNTHER it is bullshit and GUNTHER laughs and says it is objective.

-Booker says Jasper deserved the point without a shadow of a doubt.

-Scoreboard: Team Taker: 5, Team Booker 4, Team Mickie 2, Team Bubba 1

-Bubba says it is not important to win the contest as he just wants to see his four kids keep taking steps. We go back to him telling BJ in the first episode that he had to earn a handshake. Today Zena earned that and Bubba gives her a handshake. Cool!

-Mickie says her team needs to take this more seriously. Booker says he has always been the underdog and he will get in the dirt and get the job down. He knows the deck has been stacked.

-Taker doesn’t want there to be doubt with the points his kids earn. He knows that was not Shiloh’s best effort. He knows Shiloh can do it, but he has to know he can do it. Taker puts over Jasper, but notes he can’t be boo-boo face when things don’t go your way.

-Jasper is discussing if he should have been given a point and GUNTHER overhears. He asks Jasper why he didn’t get the point and Jasper says it was to put him in his place. GUNTHER immediately shoots that down as he notes Jasper again made it emotional and personal. This is business and he is trying to show him that. He offers a hand and Jasper shakes it. GUNTHER wishes him good luck. Jasper says it is humbling.

-Booker is outside with Jasper and says he knows they were robbed off that point. Jasper admits he let his emotions get the better of him and Booker says he can’t do that anymore. Booker wants to take care of business and says this is real as it is the way for Jasper to take care of his wife and kids.

-Next time: DDP is here! Bubba goes off on someone and the they tease something happening with someone coming off the top rope.

-I enjoyed this episode! GUNTHER was great as he was the hard ass, but also just laughed at people who were annoyed by him. I love the way the legends discuss the matches and what they want to see and explain why things should and shouldn’t happen. That ending with Booker was interesting and this show made me want to see GUNTHER vs. Jasper Troy. GUNTHER would smash him, but I want to see it now. Thanks for reading!