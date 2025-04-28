411’s WWE LFG Report: Episode Ten

-After a break for WrestleMania last week, LFG is back and we get back to back episodes now as Greatest Moments and Rivals are finished for the time being. I will have this episode done and posted tonight and will do the second episode Monday night. Let’s get to it!

-Here is a reminder of the teams:

-Team Bubba Ray: Zena Sterling, Drake Moreaux, Tatyanna Dumas, Cutler James

-Team Mickie James: Chris Island, Troy Yearwood, Dani Sekelsky, Sirena Linton

-Team Booker T: Anthony Luke, Penina Tuilaepa, Jasper Troy, Leigh Laurel

-Team Undertaker: Tyra Mae Steele, Shiloh Hill, Bayley Humphrey, Elijah Holyfield

-Another reminder that Joe Tessitore is our narrator!

-Scoreboard: Team Taker: 6, Team Booker 5, Team Mickie 3, Team Bubba 2

-We start with Bubba lecturing BJ and Cutler. He wants them sitting next to each other as they are both responsible for one of the worst matches he has ever seen. It was pretty awful. He tells them they are going to have a match against each other and they are doing it right now.

-Show opening!

Cutler James (Team Bubba) vs. BJ Ray (Team Bubba)

-James is wearing jeans and BJ has his phone with him. Booker: “I’ve seen enough already.” Backdrop from Cutler and Bubba says that may be the first backdrop they have seen all year. James controls with a side headlock and keeps Ray from shoving off. Ray lands an elbow against the ropes and runs Cutler into the top buckle. BJ goes at the knee as Bubba says BJ is making Cutler look small by the way he is holding him. Cutler lands an elbow and then a clothesline. The Legends seem annoyed as they say it looked wonky. Bubba notes it looked tight to him. BJ gets a slam for a one count. James throws right hands, but BJ jumps on his back and gets a choke for the tap at 4:03.

Winner: BJ Ray via pin at 4:03

-Bubba says the match was awful. Cutler says they were good for 30 seconds and BJ was blown. BJ lays the blame on Cutler and says he was too worried about getting his stuff in.

-Bubba asks them how it is possible to have such an awful match. He yells that they hate each other and need to show something. He tells them they are doing it again and hopes that match never makes air on this show. Oops! He tells them one stays and the other goes after the next match. It is up to them to send the other one home. It seems the second match will be in front of a live audience.

-Commercials!

-Back at The PC and Shawn Michaels shows up to address the kids. Today is about being prepared for anything and he mentions they have had power outages in the building, fights in the stands. Some in the group will have matches and they have to do figure out how to deal with something going wrong.

-The Legends agree that this could get messy and they need to make sure the kids are ready for anything. Bubba says he needs to give Drake a chance this week as he took him out of the match last week due to the BJ/Cutler issues. The other Legends are cool with it and want Drake to face Troy Yearwood. Taker wants Tyra in a match to get the beast out of her and Booker offers up Leigh. Booker wants to see her in a babyface role. Mickie throws out the idea of a mixed tag and Bubba is all for it. P-Nasty and Island vs. Zena and Shiloh.

Tyra Mae Steele (Team Taker) vs. Leigh Laurel (Team Booker)

-Taker notes that some people don’t like to get booed and Bubba says he embraces the hate. We are told he ring ropes are going to break during the match. Shawn has experience with that. Tyra gets a suplex as Mickie wants them to slow down. Tyra shoots the leg and Booker wants to know who the face is and wonders if this is a JOB Match. Leigh gets a cover for a two count. Whatever they are doing here is just not working. Bubba: “It’s just memorization and motion.” That’s about right. This is worse than the previous match. Taker: “Tyra is regressing.” Leigh gets sent to the corner and the top rope breaks.

-Commercials!

-Leigh says in confessional they put a heavy toll on them. Taker says that happened to him and we see it was during a match with HHH. Leigh counters a suplex with a small package for two. Something else goes wonky and Taker sums it up: “what on Earth is this shit?” Tyra gets the STF for the tap at 4:15 or so.

Winner: Tyra Mae Steele via tap out at 4:15

-Taker thinks they handled the rope breaking well, but they need to take a step back before going forward. Booker says they did better once the rope broke. Tyra felt the match was better than her tag match and says for where she is, she thought it was good. He tells Tyra she is taking a step back and Leigh isn’t taking any steps forward. Bubba calls Tyra out for rolling her eyes, but she tells confessional she was just looking up.

Drake Morreaux (Team Bubba) vs. Troy Yearwood (Team Mickie)

-Bubba wants Troy to succeed as he notes he can’t let this go away. Their issue in this match is they were told they had 4 minutes, but as they get to that point, the ref is going to tell them they have another 3 minutes to go. Drake breaks a hammerlock with a back elbow. Taker and Bubba are annoyed as nothing is happening nearly 90 seconds into the match. Drake with a dropkick and it didn’t look great. The Legends are salty this episode which I am cool with as we are deep into the season now. Drake sends Troy head first into the top buckle and then again. Troy blocks a third try and is missing punches by a foot or more. Bad! Booker: “I know I don’t have my glasses, but damn.” Drake buries a knee to the ribs but misses a charge in the corner. Troy gets a roll-up for two and then hits a leaping leg kick. The ref lets Troy know they were given 3 extra minutes.

-Commercials!

-Troy heads up top and gets slammed down in ugly fashion. Drake goes to ground and pound and sends Troy over the top the floor. Taker and Bubba are not happy as that is a cheap way to fill the extra three minutes. Troy gets a small package back in the ring, but gets cut off with a clothesline. They had a minute left and Bubba wants to see if someone grabs a hold. Drake gets sent into the corner and Troy throws more punches that aren’t even close. He does throw solid forearms and Booker and Taker say he should be throwing this all the time because he can’t punch. There’s a lesson there. He misses the leg lariat and Drake finishes with a chokeslam at 7:05.

Winner: Drake Morreaux via pin at 7:05

-Mickie: “They survived.” She says it was not great. Booker calls out Troy for his punches and says he needs to stay with forearms, uppercuts, or chops. Taker tells Drake that he is a big man, but he works small. He needs to use his gift of size. Taker says they did hit the extra three minutes. Bubba wants to know why Drake threw Troy over the top and he says because they were given three extra minutes and Taker wants to jump out of his chair at them. Taker tells them they don’t just fill and they were given an extra amount of time. I agree with Taker as that is a blessing. Getting your time cut is the issue and we have seen how people have handled that in the past.

-Drake says he understands now and will learn from it. Troy is having confidence issues and says he can’t get there in the judges’ eyes.

Mixed Tag Match: Chris Island (Team Mickie) and Penina Tuilaepa (Team Booker) vs. Zena Sterling (Team Bubba) and Shiloh Hill (Team Taker)

-The Legends seem to be in a better mood at the start of this one. We are told there will be a power surge and the lights will go out for this one. Borash brings up the ceiling catching fire during a TNA show. The power surge happens as P-Nasty and Zena are working a side headlock. Zena gets The Rings of Saturn and turns into a pin for two. The men are in and Shiloh gets a hammerlock. Chris with a clothesline and he stomps Shiloh down in the corner. Booker wants him to stay away from the kicks as they look like shit. The lights go out!

-Commercials!

-Back with the women now in and again the lights go out but there aren’t coming back on this time. We get fireflies as the coaches pull out their cellphones. RIP Bray! The men are back in and there is a spotlight giving us a chance to see something. Taker says he is going to lose his mind if they go home here. Zena with a slam but Island breaks up the save. Shiloh takes him to the floor and that lets P-Nasty hit a Samoan Drop for the pin at 5:05.

Winners: Penina Tuilaepa and Chris Island via pin at 5:05

-Taker brings up the lights going out at Beware of Dog in 1996 and here is my review of that show. Taker says this is the scenario that would happen the most today. Bubba is happy with the match and says he will defend Zena until the end of the competition as he has noted she is the best woman in the contest. Taker tells Penina she can’t catch a break as this was her best performance but nobody could see as it was in the dark. Mickie was happy with how they handled the lights going out. Poor Chris only gets criticism for his kicks while praise is heaped on everyone else.

-Chris says he will spend the next week doing a thousand stomps to get better. Shiloh says that’s on him as he told Chris to do stomps and Chris laughs and thanks Shiloh for saying something.

-Commercials!

-The Legends get to award point as the BJ/Cutler match won’t get anything. Booker picks Shiloh and Penina. Mickie goes with Shiloh and Zena. Taker goes to Shiloh and Zena. Bubba also goes with Shiloh to make it a clean sweep and he gives it to Zena.

-Zena and Shiloh each earn a point for their teams.

-Scoreboard: Team Taker: 7, Team Booker 5, Team Mickie 3, Team Bubba 3

-Mickie wonders if she should have thrown Chris a bone as she could see he was heartbroken, but she can’t lie to her kids.

-Final words from BJ and Cutler before their Loser Leaves Town Match.

-Commercials!

Loser Leaves Town: Cutler James (Team Bubba) vs. BJ Ray (Team Bubba)

-Let’s see what they can do here! They start with amateur moves but BJ lands a right hand. They start rolling around the ring and BJ rushes in to get a front facelock. James backs him to the corner and throws shoulders. Booker wants both to get tossed. BJ works the arm and turns into a hammerlock. We get a “Let’s Go BJ/BJ Sucks,” chant. Bubba wants someone to do something as the hammerlock continues. Ray has a cut on his knee. Heavy clothesline from James as we get some action. Forearms from James and he gets a hiptoss followed by a slam for two. Ray goes back to the leg but gets caught with a backdrop trying to rush in again. BJ holds the ropes to block a whip and then hits a headbutt. He gets a weird crucifix pin for the three count at 4:00.

Winner: BJ Ray via pin at 4:00

-Not good as not much happened here. Of the two at least Cutler tried and showed some physicality. BJ stayed with his mat game and gets out of there with a win. *

-Commercials!

-We are back at an empty PC with Bubba going over everything with both men. He wants to hear from The Legends. Booker says BJ talks too much and can’t back it up. Mickie was pulling for BJ because he talks well. She says go with Cutler because he has more respect and has a good look. Taker doesn’t know why they can’t bring fire and emotion. He is disappointed in BJ for talking shit and not being able to back it up. Bubba says if this was his wrestling school he would have given them both their money back and told them to go home. He says BJ is a headache and a problem and there is always a “yeah but” with him. Oh wow! Bubba says entertainment trumps wrestling and he keeps BJ and sends Cutler packing. “Best of luck in your future endeavors.” They shake hands and Cutler leaves.

-Bubba tells BJ there is something there. He calls him The Maverick and Tom Cruise. There have been a lot of screw-ups in the business that have made it to the top. He will hold the door open and kick BJ out if anything happens. BJ says he will be so mouth shut and ears open that the coaches will hate him.

-Cutler says he will find a different way to the top and it will be big whatever he does. Oh man, was this seeds for Dark State in NXT?

-This was a weird one and that ending was not one I was expecting, but perhaps I should have. The episode was about expecting the unexpected so I should have seen it coming. Most of the matches were poor and the one solid one (according to the coaches) was hard to see at times. We are back to the original cast now with BJ back in the fold and perhaps that was the endgame all along. So far it is clear that Zena is running away with things for the women. Thanks for reading!