411’s WWE LFG Report: Episode Thirteen

-The women had their playoff episode yesterday and are down to 4 Future Greats. Now, it’s time for the men as they go from 8 to 4. Let’s get to it!

-Here is a reminder of the teams though the women’s field has been cut in half.

-Team Bubba Ray: Zena Sterling, Drake Moreaux, BJ Ray

-Team Mickie James: Chris Island, Troy Yearwood, Dani Sekelsky

-Team Booker T: Anthony Luke, Penina Tuilaepa, Jasper Troy

-Team Undertaker: Tyra Mae Steele, Shiloh Hill, Elijah Holyfield

-Another reminder that Joe Tessitore is our narrator!

-Scoreboard: Team Taker: 8, Team Booker 6, Team Bubba 4, Team Mickie 3

-The Future Great men are in the PG lifitng weights and Drake wants to lighten the mood so he takes control of one of the cameras. He gets a promo from Shiloh Hill though Jasper just stares him down as he continues to lift weights.

-Show opening!

-We cover last week as the women were eliminated as the men watched from a monitor in the back. The men talk about feeling the pressure, but they need to believe in themselves and promises they made to others. Shawn Michaels lays down the rules as it will again be teammate vs. teammate with their Legend deciding who goes home.

-The 4 Legends discuss their Future Greats with Mickie noting she loves her kids and doesn’t want to see any of them eliminated. We start with her sitting down with Chris and Troy. Troy knows he has some of the highest upside of anyone in the contest. Chris knows he carries a lot of confidence and came into this wanting to make sure he stayed being Chris Island because that’s who Matt Bloom hired.

-Bubba stands behind his two guys and tells them if either turns around they might as well go home now. He knows what Drake should stay and BJ should go. The other Legends don’t know why BJ is even here. He tells them they will follow their female teammate out the door. He believes in Drake and knows he can do this. He tells BJ has a legitimate shot to earn his keep. “People would pay to see you get punched in your fucking face.” That’s awesome, but true! He tells each to give the other the best match of their life. “You both have to work together to send one home.” Wrestling’s weird isn’t it?

-Taker next with Elijah and Shiloh. Elijah wants to keep maximizing his strength and working on his weaknesses. Shiloh knew the moves, but learned about adding the emotion.

-Booker is with Jasper and Anthony and says his two guys are better than any other man in the contest and everyone knows it. Anthony says getting cut is not an option. Jasper says he is going to fuck Anthony up and make him hurt. Weird balance here as they are cutting promos like a match and everyone is talking about doing what they need to work together in the match. Booker seems to like his people on edge and pissed at each other. They continue to cut promos one each other and things get personal as Jasper mentions he was at home with his daughter that almost passed away. Anthony respects that, but Jasper still won’t win. Booker has to get in between them.

-Commercials!

-Back to Jasper and Anthony getting in each other’s face causing Booker to come between them. Booker says that is what he is looking for as he wants the guy willing to him someone in the mouth and writing his own ticket.

-Jasper says his daughter was barely a pound and her heart stopped in the womb, so they did an emergency c-section. We see photos and that beautiful little child! He is thankful that today they are in a much better position. He felt Anthony discredited what he went through and he let it out.

Chris Island (Team Mickie) vs. Troy Yearwood (Team Mickie)

-Reminder that Vic Joseph and Jeremy Borash are on commentary. Bubba is thrown off that Troy is going to be the heel in this match. Bubba: “you suck Troy, boo!” Lockup and Troy backs Chris into the corner and slaps him on the chest, but no real follow up which has the Legends confused. Take down into an ankle-lock from Chris. Side headlock from Chris, but Troy powers out and they fight over an overhand wrist-lock. To the corner and Chris hits a monkey flip for two. Troy lands an elbow and hits a standing dropkick for two. Bubba says that is the first good one he has hit in a while. Troy gets a two count with a foot on the chest while flexing. Chris starts fighting from underneath but gets slugged back down. Suplex from Troy gets another two count and then another and another. Bubba likes the edge Troy is showing as a heel. He rains down with elbows as he also controls with a chinlock. Island creates some space and lands a back elbow. He ducks two clotheslines and hits his own leaping clothesline. Straps come down, but a suplex is countered into a roll-up for two. Chris tries the monkey flip again, but Troy blocks and tries to with his feet on the ropes, but the ref catches the cheating. Troy argues with the ref and then walks into a roll into the ankle-lock and he taps at 6:30.

Winner: Chris Island via submission at 6:30

-Commercials!

-Booker asks Troy about his gear and he says they went him the wrong stuff, so he had to use old stuff he had from college. Ha! Booker thought it was an homage to The Incredible Hulk. He tells both guys they worked their asses off. Mickie says it was the best showing from both and he is proud of both of them.

Shiloh Hill (Team Taker) vs. Elijah Holyfield (Team Taker)

-Bubba wants Shiloh to rip his shirt off instead of unbuttoning and Mickie notes he needs the shirt for next time. Lockup to start and Shiloh pushes off and ducks a right hook. He had some force behind that. Elijah gets a hip-toss and Shiloh rolls to the floor. Heavy clothesline from Elijah! Damn! He heads to the middle ropes, but Shiloh pulls him off by the leg. Shiloh starts laughing and jumping around as Taker notes he is going to that place. Nice belly to back suplex gets two! Mickie notes Shiloh is doing a good job getting Elijah through this match. We get the spot we have been waiting for as SHILOH BITES THE EAR OF HOLYFIELD. You knew it was coming at some point and might as well be in the playoffs as you don’t know if you will get the chance again and Shiloh’s character is crazy enough to make it work. The judges pop for the homage to Tyson/Holyfield II.

-Commercials!

-Taker covers the history of the spot with Mike Tyson biting Evander Holyfield’s ear out of frustration of getting his brakes beat off. Booker: “This motherfucker will try anything.” Mickie and Taker laugh though Taker tells Booker he is missing a hell of a match. Elijah preps for the right hand, but Shiloh pulls the ref in the way which causes Elijah to hold up. Shiloh gets a stun-gun and double underhook into a spinning slams gets the pin at 4:40.

Winner: Shiloh Hill via pin at 4:40

-Bubba tells Shiloh has been the most consistent from day one. He loved and hated the biting of the ear because he gets it, but Shiloh didn’t give it enough time to let it set it. He wanted them to maximize the moment. Booker gives Elijah props for being at the level he is in the short amount of time. Taker says they didn’t make things easy and that was their job, so well done.

-Roxanne Perez is horse playing with Drake as she is trying to get him to relax and stay calm. He loves having her around and they are each other’s biggest fan.

Drake Morreaux (Team Bubba) vs. BJ Ray (Team Bubba)

-Commentary notes that BJ Ray is a heat magnet. Drake goes into the crowd during his entrance and hands out beads.

-Commercials!

-BJ steals the beads and wears them and clowns Drake’s dancing. He tells Drake the beads smell like swamp ass and then shoots in. Bubba: “no pay off to that.” Drake stuffs another shoot in and gets a gator roll into a cover for one. Slam from Drake followed by a splash, but he gets off the cover which Mickie and Bubba question. Ray delivers shoulders in the corner and hits a shoulder charge in the opposite corner. Bubba is still disconnected with BJ’s gimmick with his amateur wrestling style. He knows BJ is a fantastic amateur wrestler, but that doesn’t scream West Coast Gangsta. Bulldog gets a two count. Mickie agrees that if you are paying money to see BJ it’s to see him get his ass kicked. Running boot by Drake and he pulls down the straps and hits a chokeslam for the pin at 4:30.

Winner: Drake Morreaux via pin at 4:30

-Drake gives Roxanne a kiss as he celebrates on the floor.

-Mickie says it is a tough decision. She wants to say bad things about BJ because he pisses her off, but he is talented. Bubba says it is World Wrestling Entertainment with the emphasis on Entertainment. He notes some of the biggest draws were better entertainers than wrestlers. It is a business and he will make a business decision.

-Jasper Troy makes his entrance as this is our Main Event of the week.

-Commercials!

Jasper Troy (Team Booker) vs. Anthony Luke (Team Booker)

-They stare each other down and then lockup with some stank on it. Nothing doing so they circle each other again. Troy throws Luke across the ring and stares him down. Bubba spreads rumors as he heard they got into it, and Taker notes it got heated during their coach meeting. Booker just sits stone faced. Luke works a hammerlock, but Troy backs him into the corner and forces a break. Troy runs Luke by the throat to the ropes and dumps him in a cool spot. Luke beats the 10 count but gets caught with a vertical splash. To the corner where Troy lands some right hands and then throws shoulders to the small of the back. Heavy whip to the corner! Mickie and Taker are impressed with Anthony’s selling. Booker notes it is proper selling and not goofy selling. Troy hooks a bear-hug and adds the rag doll effect. Luke survives and punches his way out. He fires up with punches and hits a kick to the face. Spinebuster gets two! Troy counters a slam and hits a powerslam that for a second looked like he might hit a Tombstone. Booker notes he thought a Tombstone was coming as well and Taker says Jasper cleared it with him even if it wasn’t The Tombstone but had the illusions it may come. Vader Bomb finishes at 5:45.

Winner: Jasper Troy via pin at 5:45

-Bubba wants to know what is up with Jasper and he says he doesn’t like to be this close to the edge. Bubba wants to know the deal with the tension and we go back to Luke calling out Troy for missing work-outs (due to his daughter’s issues). Bubba says this might be the hardest decision of the competition. Booker call them both winners.

-Commercials!

-First up a point is awarded for match of the night. Booker picks Anthony and Jasper obviously. Taker rolls with Jasper and Luke as well. Mickie says she is so far behind that she will be biased and vote for her guys. Booker: “You’re not helping them. Now they think they did a good job.” Bubba is angry as he saw people laughing when Booker was upset and he calls Chris out for being the instigator. Chris tries to defend himself and Bubba cuts him off and tells him perception is reality and sometimes it’s best to be quiet. Chris goes back and notes his mom taught him to stand up for himself. Bubba is annoyed and gives his vote to Jasper and Anthony.

-Mickie notes that Chris needs to learn that sometimes you have to know when to defend yourself and when to just take it and move on.

-Scoreboard: Team Taker: 8, Team Booker 7, Team Bubba 4, Team Mickie 3

-Team Mickie: Booker wants her to send both of them home. Mickie hates this so much and tells them they are both stars. She tells Chris that he has to learn to quiet himself at times. She decides to send Troy home.

Troy Yearwood is eliminated. Chris Island advances to the next round

-Troy says he is disappointed, but understands why Mickie advanced Chris. He says he needs to find the balance between energy, fire, who he is and how it fits in wrestling. He is grateful for being part of this show.

-Team Taker: He tells both kids he is incredibly proud of them and the work they put in. He is blown away by how far Elijah has come in a short time. This isn’t the end for either and he goes with the same decision Mickie made for her women, as he tells Elijah it would be a disservice to move him to the next round. Basically, he is still too new and needs more seasoning before he is TV ready.

Elijah Holyfield is eliminated. Shiloh Hill advances to the next round

-Taker tell Elijah his future is up to him and he will help him anyway he needs.

-Team Bubba: BJ makes sure both kids know their future is in his hands at this moment. This is business and all that matters is if you can put asses in the seat. People will pay to see BJ get punched in the face and he advances him because it is the entertainment business. He tells Drake he has a great future and hopes he doesn’t give up. The women watching in the back are stunned.

Drake Morreaux is eliminated. BJ Ray advances to the next round

-Drake says it sucks and he has been working to this for two years. He thanks the coaches. Bubba says everything he does is for a reason and there is a method to his madness that everyone hasn’t figured out yet. Drake believes everything happens for a reason and he walks to the back where the four women left are dancing for him. Aww! He believes everyone on this show is a future great.

-Commercials!

-Team Booker: Booker hates being in this position, but they are here. He tells both men they stepped up. He asks Taker who he saw when Anthony hit The Spinebuster. Taker: “The Rock.” He says so many people have tried to be The Rock and not succeeded and he wants someone original. For him that is Jasper Troy.

Anthony Luke is eliminated. Jasper Troy advances to the next round

-Booker tells Anthony his journey is not over and it’s just the beginning. Anthony says he is being his authentic self and he can’t help people see The Rock. This won’t be the last we see of “Showtime” Anthony Luke.

-Taker says Jasper is the only one that has taken this show seriously from the first day. This is real life to him.

-Shawn is back and says next week the semi-finals begin and the 8 go to 4, Those 4 will compete for an NXT contract in Madison Square Garden. Taker: “That’s a little butt pucker right there.”

-Drake is leaving and asked what the future holds and he says greatness.

-Jasper calls his wife and lets her know that he is going to the semi-finals and if he can get to the finals, he will get to wrestle in MSG. He tells his wife they will have fun tonight. She responds they have no money.

-Preview for next week!

-Much like the women, eliminations add so much drama that it helps the show so much. The matches were pretty good from what they showed up between cutting to the judges. The decisions were about what I thought though I can see where people could be annoyed that BJ keeps advancing and perhaps that’s what Bubba wants. As of now I think Jasper is the favorite with Shiloh next and that makes sense as both have been on Level Up. Thanks for reading!